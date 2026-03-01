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Home / Partner Exclusives / Air Conditioner Maintenance: Checklist for Summer Readiness
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Air Conditioner Maintenance: Checklist for Summer Readiness

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Updated At : 12:02 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Is your AC costing you more than it should? Run through this checklist before summer arrives and explore affordable financing options with Bajaj Finserv.

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Is your electricity bill higher than it should be this summer? Your AC could be the reason — and it may have nothing to do with how often you use it. Whether you have a window, split, or a portable air conditioner, the same rule applies. A unit that is not properly maintained must work harder to cool the same space, using more power and increasing your costs. A few simple maintenance checks before summer can make a noticeable difference to how efficiently your unit runs. And if your AC is old or struggling to cool your home, switching to a newer model is a smart choice — for both your home and your wallet.

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Buying a new air conditioner can feel like a big expense, but the Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale makes it more manageable. With the Easy EMI Loan, you can split the cost into affordable monthly instalments and choose repayment tenures of up to 60 months. Many AC models are also available with zero down payment, making it easier to bring one home right away. With over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 cities, upgrading your cooling this season is both convenient and budget-friendly.

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AC maintenance checklist before summer

Here are five checks you can run through before summer arrives — some you can do yourself, and some worth leaving to a professional.

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  1. Clean the air filters: This is the easiest thing you can do yourself. Dusty filters block airflow and make your AC work harder than it needs to. Remove them, wash with clean water, let them dry, and put them back. Do this every 1–2 months during heavy usage.
  2. Clean the outdoor unit: Your outdoor unit collects dust, leaves, and debris through the year. Clear the area around it, wipe down the surface with a soft brush, and maintain at least two feet of open space around it. A clean outdoor unit cools more efficiently and lasts longer.
  3. Check the cooling coils: Light dust can be cleaned with a coil cleaner spray. But if you spot ice formation or heavy buildup, call a technician — it could mean the refrigerant is running low.
  4. Watch for refrigerant issues: If your AC is blowing warm air, making a hissing sound, or your electricity bill has suddenly spiked, the refrigerant may be leaking. This is not a DIY fix — always call a professional.
  5. Check electrical connections: Look for a burnt smell, loose wires, or switches that are not functioning properly. If anything seems off, switch off the power and call a technician before using the AC again.

Top ACs to consider this summer

If your current AC is not keeping up, here is a look at some of the best energy-efficient AC models available right now across brands and budgets:

ModelStar RatingPrice*Easy EMIs from*
Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC3 StarRs. 33,490Rs. 2,554/month
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5-in-1 Convertible Inverter Split AC5 StarRs. 40,490Rs. 2,936/month
Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC4 StarRs. 53,830Rs. 1,956/month
LG 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC5 StarRs. 56,290Rs. 2,777/month
Samsung 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC5 StarRs. 79,190Rs. 3,437/month

 

Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs may vary by location, partner store, promotional offers, and model variant. Please check the latest price and available offers at the partner store before purchase.

Exclusive offers on ACs from top brands

Bajaj Finserv partner stores are running brand-level deals that make upgrading even more affordable. Here is a quick look at what is available right now:

BrandStarting EMIMax TenureDiscountPrice Range
LGRs. 1,337/month15 monthsUp to 50% offRs. 20,000 – Rs. 72,000
DaikinRs. 1,744/month18 monthsUp to 35% offRs. 31,000 – Rs. 1,21,000
SamsungRs. 3,608/month12 monthsUp to 45% offRs. 43,000 – Rs. 1,01,000
GodrejRs. 1,101/month12 monthsUp to 35% offRs. 30,000 – Rs. 70,000
Blue StarRs. 1,990/month12 monthsUp to 30% offRs. 23,000 – Rs. 66,000

 

How to upgrade your AC with Bajaj Finserv

Upgrading to a high-performance AC is now simple and affordable with Bajaj Finserv. The Maha Bachat Savings Calculator combines brand discounts, dealer offers, and EMI benefits in one place — so you always know exactly how much you are saving before completing your purchase.

  • Browse online: Explore ACs from top brands like Voltas, Daikin, and LG on Bajaj Mall. Compare inverter technology, star ratings, and cooling capacity.
  • Visit partner stores: Experience models in person at any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000 cities, with expert guidance available.
  • Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with flexible tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months. Many AC models come with zero down payment for instant ownership.
  • Check eligibility online: Quickly verify pre-approved loan limits by entering a mobile number and OTP.
  • Use Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly with a paperless checkout process.

From 1.5-ton AC models to larger units, the right upgrade is just a few steps away. Browse on Bajaj Mall today and bring one home on affordable EMIs before the summer heat peaks.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

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