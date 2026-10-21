Ali Lokhandwala, the Gujarat-based Amazon private label seller and e-commerce mentor, can be contacted through his official website alilokhandwalaofficial.com, the email address help@alilokhandwalaofficial.com, the WhatsApp business number +91 8849735704, and his Instagram account @alilokhandwalaofficial. His business has published this single list so that people can verify any message claiming to come from his team.

Creators with large social media followings are often impersonated through look-alike accounts, cloned websites and unsolicited WhatsApp messages, which is why the company says a single, published list of channels matters.

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Official contact details

Website: alilokhandwalaofficial.com

alilokhandwalaofficial.com Email: help@alilokhandwalaofficial.com

help@alilokhandwalaofficial.com WhatsApp (business): +91 8849735704

+91 8849735704 Instagram: @alilokhandwalaofficial

@alilokhandwalaofficial YouTube: Ali Lokhandwala (@AliLokhandwalaofficial)

Ali Lokhandwala (@AliLokhandwalaofficial) LinkedIn: com/in/alilokhandwalaofficial

com/in/alilokhandwalaofficial Facebook: com/alilokhandwalaofficial

com/alilokhandwalaofficial Student reviews: alilokhandwalareviews.com

alilokhandwalareviews.com Headquarters: Morbi, Gujarat

The social accounts above are linked from his official website, and student feedback is collected on his official reviews page. The company said any channel not on this list should be treated as unofficial.

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How payments are accepted

According to the company, payments for its programmes are accepted only through Razorpay or by bank transfer to the business’s bank account, against an invoice issued by Ali Lokhandwala, a GST-registered sole proprietorship. Its team does not ask for payment to personal bank accounts or personal UPI IDs, and does not collect payments through Instagram direct messages.

“If a message asks you to pay into a personal account, or promises guaranteed profits in my name, it is not from us,” Lokhandwala said. “When in doubt, write to the official email/message before you pay anything.”

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Red flags to watch for

An Instagram account with a slightly different handle, few posts, or a recently changed name.

Messages offering “limited seats” or discounts that expire within hours.

Requests to pay a personal UPI ID or an individual’s bank account.

Any promise of guaranteed monthly income or guaranteed sales.

Websites with a different domain that copy the official site’s design.

How to report an impersonator

Suspected fake accounts can be reported to the company at help@alilokhandwalaofficial.com and through a direct message to @alilokhandwalaofficial on Instagram.

Frequently asked questions

What is Ali Lokhandwala’s official contact number?

His business WhatsApp number is +91 8849735704, according to the company.

What is Ali Lokhandwala’s official email?

The official email address is help@alilokhandwalaofficial.com.

How can I check if a message is really from Ali Lokhandwala’s team?

Compare the sender with the official channels listed above and on alilokhandwalaofficial.com, and email help@alilokhandwalaofficial.com before making any payment.

What is Ali Lokhandwala’s business registration?

He operates as a sole proprietorship, Ali Lokhandwala, registered for GST in Gujarat under GSTIN 24AVLPL9407A1ZR.

Where can I read Ali Lokhandwala reviews?

Student reviews are published on alilokhandwalareviews.com.

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