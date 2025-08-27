Altcoins to Watch in 2025: Litecoin, Chainlink, Cardano, and Emerging Project Remittix

The second half of 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting stretches in crypto. With the mid-September Fed rate cut anticipation and altcoins gathering momentum, traders are scanning the market for the top altcoins to watch.

Legacy names like Litecoin, Chainlink and Cardano are showing constructive technicals, but a new payments-focused altcoin, Remittix (RTX), is fast becoming the trending pick with exponential upside.

Litecoin (LTC) Eyes $145 in Liquidity-Driven Move

Litecoin has again been on traders’ radar as liquidity builds above the $110 region. Analysts point out unfinished business in higher timeframes, suggesting that LTC could be pulled toward $145 in the weeks ahead.

Litecoin Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Even though markets skipped a clean touch of demand zones earlier, Litecoin’s structure remains favorable. The token continues to benefit from its role as a reliable, low-fee payments asset with strong liquidity across exchanges.

With the upcoming spot ETF approval in October, LTC’s chart could push toward that $145 magnet level if momentum sustains. However, as always with Litecoin, volatility is part of the journey and retracements remain possible.

Chainlink (LINK) Whale Activity Sparks Breakout Talk

Chainlink has been enjoying a surge in whale accumulation. The network recorded over 4,600 whale transactions recently, marking a 7-month high. Exchange supply has dropped, and more than 2 million LINK have been withdrawn into private storage, reducing sell-side pressure.

Consolidating around $24.50, LINK has broken through resistance zones that traders have watched since spring. Analysts now highlight $29–$32 as the next upside target, with ambitious calls pointing toward $50+ if momentum sustains.

Chainlink Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

The fundamentals add weight to the bullish tone: Chainlink remains the most widely used oracle network in DeFi, underpinning billions in smart contract value.

Cardano (ADA) Nears $1 Breakout as ETF Buzz Builds

Cardano continues to trade in symmetrical triangles, with strong support at $0.85 and resistance at $0.95. Whales have been quietly accumulating millions of ADA, and the potential approval of a Grayscale Cardano Spot ETF has added fuel to the bullish setup.

Cardano Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Trading below the $1 barrier, ADA is tightening at $0.94. Analysts will watch institutional flows into Q4 for a $1.20 or $1.35 breakout. With a $34 billion market cap, ADA remains a stable, liquid choice among top altcoins.

Remittix (RTX): The New Altcoin To Watch for 100x Potential

While Litecoin, Chainlink and Cardano offer stability and established adoption, Remittix (RTX) is drawing attention as a trending PayFi-powered altcoin with real-world utility that excites retail and institutional players.

Key milestones fueling momentum include:

$21,5 million+ raised in presale, with 620 million tokens sold.

Upcoming Beta wallet launching September 15, 2025, featuring staking, instant conversions, and merchant API integration.

Cross-border payments in 30+ countries, targeting a $19 trillion remittance market.

Early Certik audit completion ensures a safe transaction experience.

BitMart listing secured, bringing liquidity and exposure to new investors.

A $250,000 community giveaway fueling awareness and adoption.

Unlike many presales, Remittix is product-driven. Its open API will allow businesses and freelancers to accept crypto payments with instant fiat settlement. RTX is poised to seize a big market with $19 trillion in worldwide remittances.

Final Thoughts

Litecoin, Chainlink and Cardano are three altcoins to watch in 2025. They all have different levels of technical impetus and institutional support. However, Remittix is the altcoin that sticks out right now for traders and investors looking for an asymmetric upside since it has the potential to go up 100 times.

With exchange access, a wallet launch weeks away and adoption-focused infrastructure, Remittix may be the breakout project defining the next phase of the altcoin cycle.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication