Ambi Singh: From Paper Round Work at 14 to Building Businesses Worth Millions of Pounds

Born into a family shaped by the sacrifices of Punjabi immigrants, Birmingham entrepreneur Ambi Singh has built businesses generating millions in annual sales while helping hundreds of overseas professionals pursue opportunities in the UK.

Birmingham, United Kingdom: Ambi Singh’s entrepreneurial journey began long before he established Easy2Recruit or built successful businesses in Britain’s automotive sector. It began with a newspaper round at the age of 14 and the example set by his parents, who arrived in Britain from Punjab, India, in the 1960s.

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Coming from a financially disadvantaged farming background, his parents worked tirelessly to establish small businesses and create opportunities for their family.

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“My parents came from India, Punjab, in the 1960s. They came from a very poor background, from the farming lands of Punjab. They worked around the clock here and built up small businesses. Building up from that is what inspired us,” Singh recalled during a recent interview.

Their experience would become the foundation of his approach to entrepreneurship, one built around hard work, calculated risk and creating opportunities where others saw limitations.

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Today, Ambi Singh is a Birmingham-based British entrepreneur and founder of Easy2Recruit, an international recruitment business helping British employers connect with skilled overseas professionals.

His business interests extend beyond recruitment. During the interview, Singh revealed that his automotive operations had achieved approximately £10 million in annual sales, while his recruitment business had reached £2 million annually.

Ambi Singh’s Early Life: Starting Work at 14

For Singh, building a business was never about pursuing an overnight success story.

He started earning money at 14 through a paper round before joining Argos at 16. He continued working in employed positions until approximately 25, developing the experience and work ethic that would later shape his entrepreneurial career.

Growing up around parents who had built businesses from limited resources gave him an early understanding of the sacrifices involved in financial independence.

Rather than viewing employment as a limitation, Singh sees those early years as an important part of his development.

His journey reflects an entrepreneurial philosophy rooted in practical experience, personal responsibility and the willingness to act despite uncertainty.

“Follow your dreams. You have to be courageous to go into entrepreneurship,” he said.

For Singh, courage does not mean the absence of fear. It means accepting the risks involved and moving forward regardless.

The Automotive Business Challenge That Created Easy2Recruit

One of the defining moments in Ambi Singh’s business journey came approximately five years ago, when his automotive company faced a shortage of qualified vehicle technicians.

Unable to find sufficient skilled workers locally, Singh began exploring international recruitment under the UK’s employment and immigration framework.

“We had a shortage of skilled vehicle technicians. With the help of the Home Office rules, we found talent, not in our own postcodes, but overseas.”

What began as an operational challenge soon revealed a wider commercial opportunity.

Singh recognised that other automotive employers were experiencing similar difficulties in finding qualified workers. His first-hand experience gave him an understanding of what garage owners needed from a recruitment partner.

That insight led to the development of Easy2Recruit, a business connecting UK employers with skilled professionals from overseas.

Unlike a recruitment model built solely around sourcing candidates, Singh’s approach originated from his own experience as an employer facing workforce shortages.

From Solving One Business Problem to Supporting 361 Overseas Placements

During his recent interview, Ambi Singh revealed that Easy2Recruit had facilitated approximately 361 overseas candidate placements into the United Kingdom.

The achievement represents an important milestone for a company established around a challenge Singh initially encountered within his own automotive operations.

Through Easy2Recruit, the Birmingham entrepreneur has sought to make international recruitment more accessible to businesses that struggle to find suitable candidates locally.

For Singh, the connection between his family’s history and his current business has particular significance.

His parents came to Britain seeking better opportunities. Decades later, his recruitment company is helping another generation of international professionals pursue employment opportunities in the country.

While immigration requirements and employer sponsorship rules remain important considerations, Singh believes businesses should recognise the potential of qualified international talent when appropriate local recruitment options are limited.

Building Businesses With £10 Million and £2 Million in Annual Sales

Ambi Singh’s business journey extends well beyond the founding of Easy2Recruit.

Asked about the highest annual sales figures achieved by his ventures, he stated that his automotive business had reached approximately £10 million, with recruitment operations achieving approximately £2 million.

Those figures reflect the scale of the businesses Singh has developed, but his philosophy of entrepreneurship goes beyond generating revenue.

For him, a business becomes truly valuable when it can function independently of its founder.

“Your business needs to function without you, otherwise you’ve just bought yourself an expensive job.”

Singh believes that building reliable operating systems, recruiting capable people and developing management structures are essential to long-term business growth.

He also places importance on mentorship, faith and surrounding himself with individuals who possess experience and knowledge beyond his own.

His approach challenges the belief that a successful entrepreneur must personally oversee every aspect of daily operations.

Instead, Singh sees effective delegation and operational independence as important measures of progress.

Why Ambi Singh Believes Entrepreneurship Requires Courage

Singh has frequently reflected on the expectations that shape conventional career decisions.

From education and employment to mortgages and retirement, he believes many people follow a predetermined path without considering whether building a business might offer a different future.

However, he does not portray entrepreneurship as an easy alternative.

His own experience includes beginning work as a teenager, spending years in employment and taking risks before developing substantial business operations.

He believes aspiring entrepreneurs must be prepared for uncertainty and willing to learn from people who have already achieved the outcomes they are pursuing.

His advice is grounded in experience rather than promises of instant financial success.

For Singh, the most important decision is often whether someone is prepared to pursue an opportunity despite the possibility of failure.

A British Entrepreneur Inspired by His Punjabi Roots

Behind Ambi Singh’s commercial achievements is a personal story of generational ambition.

His parents left the farming communities of Punjab with limited financial resources and established themselves in Britain through years of hard work.

Their determination influenced Singh’s own decision to pursue business ownership and shaped his views on responsibility, opportunity and financial independence.

Today, his work spans automotive operations and international recruitment, with a focus on developing sustainable businesses and connecting skilled professionals with employers.

From a paper round at 14 to businesses reporting multimillion-pound annual sales, his journey illustrates the role that practical experience and entrepreneurial courage can play in building a career.

For Singh, the motivation remains closely connected to the example set by his parents.

Their journey began with the determination to create a better future in Britain. His has been about building on that foundation and creating opportunities for others.

“Follow your dreams. You have to be courageous to go into entrepreneurship.”

About Ambi Singh

Ambi Singh is a Birmingham-based British entrepreneur, automotive business owner and founder of Easy2Recruit, a UK international recruitment company specialising in connecting employers with skilled overseas talent.

With nearly two decades of experience in the automotive industry, Singh has developed businesses across automotive services and recruitment. During a recent interview, he reported annual sales milestones of approximately £10 million in automotive operations and £2 million in recruitment, alongside 361 overseas candidate placements facilitated through Easy2Recruit.

Personal website: www.ambisingh.com

Company website: www.easy2recruit.co.uk

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