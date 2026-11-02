Amir Veero: His Work in Vlogging and the Automotive Business

Amir Veero's professional journey connects three different worlds: agriculture, digital content creation, and automotive entrepreneurship. Raised in a village in Balochistan, Pakistan, he grew up in a family with ties to farming. His later interest in social media took him into vlogging, while his enthusiasm for vehicles led him to establish a car showroom in Quetta.

His experience illustrates how personal interests can lead to new opportunities when supported by practice, patience, and a willingness to learn.

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The Early Days of His Social Media Journey

Amir's interest in vlogging developed after he began watching other creators share their lives and experiences online. Their work encouraged him to experiment with videos and find his own way of communicating through social media.

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He started on Facebook with the phone he already had. At that stage, he lacked expensive recording equipment and professional production resources. He learned to shoot and edit videos through practice, gradually improving his ability to present stories and experiences.

One important moment came when his elder brother gifted him an iPhone. The device helped him improve the quality of his videos and gave him more confidence to continue his work.

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As he kept creating content, some of his videos began receiving considerable attention. His early experiments had started developing into a more established online presence.

Documenting the Places and People of Balochistan

Travel became an important part of Amir's content. He began visiting different locations across Balochistan, recording its landscapes, local culture, communities, and daily life.

Through these videos, he shared his experiences with viewers who wanted to learn more about the region. His content also allowed him to connect with audiences beyond his immediate community.

Eventually, his travels expanded across Pakistan, from areas near the China border to locations near the Iran border. Each journey offered new experiences to document and new opportunities to engage with viewers.

As his audience grew, businesses began recognising the value of his online reach. Hotels, restaurants, and local brands approached him for promotional collaborations. His work with established establishments such as Serena Hotel Quetta became part of his growing professional portfolio.

These collaborations helped connect his creative interests with commercial opportunities.

Building an Automotive Business in Quetta

While social media remained an important part of his work, Amir also pursued his interest in cars. This led him to establish a car showroom in Quetta, marking his move into automotive entrepreneurship.

The showroom includes vehicles across front-wheel-drive (FWD), rear-wheel-drive (RWD), and all-wheel-drive (AWD) categories. Models associated with the business include the Toyota Altis Grande, Toyota Land Cruiser 300, Lexus LX 600, and Toyota V8 ZX.

His experience in content creation also shapes how he presents the automotive business. He uses social media to share vehicle-related content, show showroom activities, and introduce available vehicles to a broader audience.

This approach creates a connection between his online community and his business. People who follow his videos can also discover his automotive activities and connect with him regarding vehicle sales, purchases, and related services.

For Amir, digital media and entrepreneurship have become connected parts of his professional life.

Growing an Online Community While Maintaining His Roots

Amir's combined following across social media platforms has been estimated at approximately 180,000 to 200,000 people. His Facebook profile reportedly has more than 100,000 followers.

The audience reflects the reach he has developed through regular videos, travel content, and interactions with viewers. It also gives him a platform through which to share his automotive activities.

Despite these newer ventures, Amir remains connected to his family's agricultural background. He continues to have an involvement in land and farming activities in Balochistan, maintaining a link to the environment in which he grew up.

His professional activities therefore span both his traditional roots and the newer interests he has pursued over time.

What His Journey Tells Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Amir Veero's experience shows that a person's starting point does not have to define the opportunities they pursue. He began creating videos with a phone, improved his skills through practice, and used travel and storytelling to develop an audience.

His online presence later opened doors to business collaborations, while his interest in cars led him to establish a showroom in Quetta.

The path from content creator to entrepreneur was built through a series of steps rather than one sudden change. Each stage allowed him to learn, make connections, and explore another opportunity.

For people interested in content creation or starting a business, his journey offers a practical reminder: begin with the resources available, keep improving your skills, and remain open to opportunities that grow from your existing work.

From his early life in a farming village to his activities in vlogging and automotive entrepreneurship, Amir continues to build on the interests that have shaped his journey.

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