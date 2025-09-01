Analyst Report Highlights Emerging Cryptocurrencies Gaining Attention in September

When a top crypto analyst drops their monthly picks, traders listen. And this time, the call is clear: new crypto presales are where the explosive gains are hiding. Billions have already flowed into early-stage projects this year, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing.

At the top of the analyst’s list are three names lighting up the market right now — BlockchainFX, Snorter, and BlockDAG. Each is making noise, but only one is being tipped as the presale that could rewrite portfolios before the year is out.

BlockchainFX (BFX): The Presale Analysts Can’t Ignore

The analyst’s number one pick is BlockchainFX, and it’s easy to see why. While most presales are still selling promises, BlockchainFX is already live, audited, and processing millions in daily trading volume. Branded as crypto’s first Super App, it combines trading, staking, and passive income into a single platform that rivals Binance and Coinbase in ambition.

What has investors rushing in is the presale structure. Every stage pushes the token price higher, meaning early entries are locking in up to 500% gains before listing. Add to that:

Daily staking rewards in both BFX and USDT, reaching as high as $25,000 USDT.

A referral system where sharers earn 10% in BFX while new buyers get 30% extra tokens.

Explosive social traction, with influencer backing and thousands of daily users already on the app.

Analysts are comparing it to Binance’s BNB in its earliest days, when a small presale buy turned into generational wealth. Some forecasts put BFX at 500x potential upside long-term, making it the clear frontrunner among new crypto presales.

Right now, buyers can still grab 35% more tokens with bonus code AUG35, but that deal ends tomorrow once the current stage ends.

Snorter (SNORT): The Telegram Trader’s Weapon

The second pick, Snorter, taps into the fast-moving degen culture. It’s a Telegram-native trading terminal built for Solana and beyond, letting users snipe launches, copy-trade, and swap tokens directly from chat. Powered by the $SNORT token, it offers an edge to traders who want to move faster than the market.

With presale demand growing, Snorter is attracting attention as a tool that could dominate Solana’s meme-driven trading culture. Its niche focus means it won’t rival BlockchainFX in scale, but for active traders, it could be one of the most useful bots of the year.

BlockDAG (BDAG): Huge Raise, Slower Delivery

Finally, there’s BlockDAG, which has raised over $370 million in its extended presale. The project blends Proof-of-Work security with DAG scalability, aiming to support smart contracts, NFTs, and dApps while allowing mobile and hardware-based mining.

Its beta testnet is live, with MetaMask integration and smart contract deployment already supported. However, concerns linger around the long presale and delayed mainnet launch. While the hype is undeniable, some investors question whether execution will match expectations.

Which New Crypto Will Deliver the Best ROI?

Snorter has speed. BlockDAG has hype. But BlockchainFX offers the most complete package: a live app, passive income streams, exponential presale gains, and long-term growth potential.

With millions raised, a price climbing stage by stage, and whales already buying in, BlockchainFX is the project analysts say could be the best crypto presale of 2025. Add in the AUG35 bonus code for 35% more tokens, and the urgency to act is clear — every stage that passes means higher entry prices.

For investors asking which new crypto has the best chance to turn small entries into millionaire-making returns this month, the answer is clear: BlockchainFX leads the pack.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.