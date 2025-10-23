Analyst Who Predicted Ripple (XRP) Highs at $3.92 Highlights Tron (TRX) and Mandala Chain (KPG) as Projects to Watch

The increased interest in the Mandala Chain has not escaped the attention of market watchers all over. Having predicted the all-time high of Ripple correctly with 3.92, this analyst now includes Mandala chain (KPG) among the most significant opportunities, which will be featured next to Tron (TRX) in this projection. Growing blockchain usage, presale strategic development, and integrations within enterprises are putting these tokens in the close investor spotlight as wave after wave sweeps through the ecosystem.

Advertisement

Mandala Chain (KPG): The Future Horizon

Mandala Chain has already collected over $2.3million of leading venture capital companies and individual investors. The presale Round 3 is currently open at a price of $0.029 per KPG, and the percentage sold is 3.1, and there are still 17 days before the close out. The first two rounds sold out fast, Round 1 sold 4 million KPG in less than 48 hours and Round 2 closed at 0.027.

Advertisement

This platform is already secured and audited to presale and the institutional trust is gaining momentum. Mandala Chain architecture has four live implementations, including Core Mandala Chain, Sovereign Chain Framework, Mandala ID, and Mandala AI, which offers a structural foundation to digital nations and enterprise-scale blockchain integration.

Advertisement

The network is publicly scalable and can be deployed privately; already it is serving 50+ million citizens through the West Java initiative and 1 million first time users connected through IDCHAIN. This network is based on its composable digital identity infrastructure and built into an integrated AI layer, which enables deploying a sovereign chain model in the real world on a scale of government.

KPG Presale Details

The live window of Round3 is an important moment of early access to the token before it is widely accessible following the Token Generation Event. The Mandala group has expressed that KPG is going to be traded within a short period after the TGE, and the timelines of vesting between 12-48 core categories.

Advertisement

The treasury supply is used to ensure liquidity, reserves, and rewards, and 40⁻ percent of the TGE is given out and 40 percent of the token are used as ecosystem grants. This strategy makes it sustainable in the long-term and aligns the governance of institutional and community players.

Following two sell-out phases, Round 3 has the tag line internally of your last chance at getting in early. The conflux of presale movement and structural support provide a real-world roadmap of continued growth as digital networks evolve at an international level.

Mandala Chain: Technology and Expansion

Mandala Chain concentrates on sovereign chains, providing governments and businesses with the freedom to operate their blockchain functions but maintaining interoperability by maintaining interconnecting layers. This method maintains control in governance without undermining the standards of integration or compliance with any rules.

Mandala ID brings with it a verifiable identity layer, which is made on zero-knowledge proof systems, biometric authentication and W3C-compliant models. Combined with Mandala AI, the framework will facilitate fraud detection, credit scoring, compliance validation, and predictive intelligence; they are inherently part of the logic of the chain.

The functions are deployed in production in public and institutional settings and they connect authentication, financial, educational, and healthcare application scenarios into a single architecture of data-controlled interaction between systems and citizens.

Tron (TRX): Network Strength Continues

The exchange rate of Tron is at the moment, at 0.3230 per TRX, where its market cap is 30.58billion and its daily growth is a small 0.04%. The project has a volume trade of 24 hours of 637.92 million dollars, approximately 2.07% of market cap. Its fully diluted valuation is identical to its market value of 30.58 billion, which is backed up by a total and circulating supply of 94.66 billion TRX.

The ongoing use of ecosystems makes Tron a consistent transactional infrastructure, providing much stablecoin settlements and dApp deployment capacity. It still fits into current trends of decentralized finance development.

Ripple (XRP): Sustainable Market Share

Ripple is trading at a price of 2.42 and has a market capital of 145.49 billion and an intra-day change of 1.08 percent. Its volume of 24 hours is 4.68 billion, which has been growing at 24.57 percent, and its fully diluted valuation is 242.58 billion. This network has 482,730 holders and a circulating supply of 59.97billion XRP of a total of 100billion.

The further institutional growth and adoption into financial rails make Ripple remain relevant in the market, becoming a benchmark on which other blockchain technologies outgrow the early pilot stage.

Outlook

Mandala Chain is going through round 3 presale, at a current completion rate of 3.1. The momentum is going on as more people become members each day. An experienced analyst forecasts the increase of KPG to $1 in terms of its current price of 0.029, as it will have a special niche in terms of its positioning among other industry leaders.

Tron and XRP are established standards, yet with the introduction of the concept of digital identity, AI-based governance, and sovereign chain architecture, offered by Mandala Chain, the project becomes the major priority of the next stage of the development of blockchain-based infrastructure.

For more information about $KPG visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mandalachain.io/

Buy the presale : https://token.mandalachain.io/

Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/MandalaChain

Telegram:https://t.me/+9NtdP2VucUAyZDhk

Email: info@mandalachain.io

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.