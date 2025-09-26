Analysts Assess Ozak AI’s Potential Compared to Shiba Inu’s 2021 Performance

In 2021, Shiba Inu recorded a historic rally that reshaped the meme coin market. That rush generated enough wealth and is still one of the most mentioned bull runs in crypto history. The analysts observe four years later that no token has been a match to the explosive growth of Shiba Inu. Nevertheless, Ozak AI (OZ), a DeFi-compatible project that combines artificial intelligence with DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network), is becoming a competitor to those profits. Ozak AI has the potential of achieving better returns with the help of advanced AI tools, tokenized infrastructure, and a clear roadmap.

Advertisement

Presale Performance and Tokenomics

The presale of Ozak AI has passed several phases with steadily increasing price and demand. During the first stage, the project introduced its token at $0.001. The following stages went to $0.002, $0.003, $0.005, and $0.01. Stage six is currently positioned at a price of $0.012 and stage seven is going to increase. Over 916 million $OZ have been sold to date, having raised about $3.40 million.

The project is expected to list at $1 and this translates to a substantial potential upside. Between $0.001 in the pre-election phase up to the listing price of $1 would be a 100,000 percent gain. The current buyers of 0.014 are even likely to record high multiples against what the company has planned to launch. The listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko have already been secured, and the number of tokens in Ozak AI is limited to 10 billion. Of that, 70% is to be distributed as presale and community use, so that is very widespread.

Advertisement

Features and Strategic Partnerships

Ozak AI incorporates multiple fundamental characteristics into its ecosystem. Its AI infrastructure provides predictive signals and analytics and DePIN technology provides scalable, decentralized infrastructure. The platform provides cross-chain, staking, and governance functionality. Its systems are credible with security audits, including a Certik review.

Ozak AI has broadened its reach with recently formed partnerships. Alliances with SINT make it possible to upgrade AI in one click with autonomous agents and bridges between chains. Hive Intel will provide Ozak AI with blockchain data APIs to improve the speed and accuracy of trading bots. Weblume connects the real-time signals of Ozak with no-code Web3 building tools. Other connections with Pyth Network and Dex3 enhance its data feeds and liquidity solutions. The Ozak AI Rewards Hub was launched as well, where users can stake and receive incentives.

Advertisement

Events and Global Expansion

The project's team has been busy with roadshows around the world. Ozak AI set up mixers and brunches in Vietnam with partners like Manta Network and SoulsLabs. The team recently went to Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali, where they hosted invite-only meetups and community networking events. Sundown Signals and the Ozak AI Roadshow in Bali facilitated its growth in Southeast Asia, with support from Coin Kami, Manta Network, and Forum Crypto Indonesia.

These events have made Ozak AI a project that is both tech-based and community-driven, which will help it reach its goal of being listed for $1. A robust presale expansion, good cooperation, and an expanding ecosystem provide a solid argument in favor of large profits by the company Ozak AI. It has a chance to beat Shiba Inu in 2021 due to its target listing price and new structure.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.