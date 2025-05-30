Analysts Discuss $10 XRP Scenario Amid Hopes for Broader Ripple Adoption

XRP price predictions are gaining plenty of steam, with a potential run to $10 for XRP being seen as well within the realm of possibility—but with one caveat. That is, if global banks adopt XRP and its underlying Ripple ledger at scale. However, with the potential approval of XRP ETFs in 2025, it could already be a major buy signal for XRP, trading sideways at $2.30 range in the past week.

Advertisement

XRP price prediction: $3.40 in sight?

XRP is currently trading within a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart—an established bullish reversal structure characterized by converging lower highs and lower lows, signaling a potential exhaustion of downward momentum.

Advertisement

The token is testing resistance near $2.42, the wedge’s upper boundary. A confirmed breakout above this level could activate the pattern’s measured move toward $3.40, representing a potential 48% upside from current levels. To maintain directional bias, XRP must first defend $2.20 support and clear the intermediate resistance band between $2.60 and $2.80.

Speculation around an SEC review of WisdomTree’s spot XRP ETF application adds a secondary catalyst to the setup, reinforcing near-term upside risk.

Advertisement

Several analysts are optimistic about a rebound higher, with pseudonymous trader Cryptowzrd saying that a validation of a falling wedge could see XRP break out toward $2.90.

XRP price must first break the key $2.48 resistance level to clear the path toward higher highs—and closer to the mythical $10 XRP price prediction for bullish backers.

XRP monthly chart. Source: TradingView

XRP ETF odds shorten on Polymarket

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has initiated its review of the WisdomTree XRP Trust, a proposed spot exchange-traded fund designed to offer indirect exposure to XRP via the CME CF Ripple-Dollar Reference Rate. The SEC’s notice, published May 27, opens a 21-day public comment window and initiates a maximum 240-day evaluation period, in line with standard regulatory procedures.

The review will assess core concerns around investor protection and market integrity, particularly with respect to price manipulation and asset custody risks. If approved, the ETF would offer institutional and retail investors a regulated vehicle to gain XRP exposure without direct token custody.

Market sentiment appears increasingly favorable: prediction market odds for approval by December 31 have risen to 83%, up from 63% in late April, reflecting growing confidence amid broader shifts in the SEC’s posture toward digital asset ETFs.

XRP ETF betting markets. Source: Polymarket

$10 could be a tall task for XRP prices in 2025

Analysts are increasingly suggesting that while a favorable long-term XRP price prediction isn't off the table, the immediate journey to $10 by 2025 is laden with complexities that could temper rapid appreciation.

New PayFi presale gem Remittix (RTX), however, still available at a discounted presale price at just $0.0781, is rapidly distinguishing itself as the altcoin capturing the imagination of forward-looking investors. Remittix is engineered as a comprehensive solution to the inefficiencies plaguing the $190 trillion cross-border payments market, offering a seamless bridge between cryptocurrency and traditional fiat networks.

With over $15.3 million already raised and analyst forecasts pointing to potential 100x to 10,000% returns, the excitement surrounding Remittix is understandable—it’s very well capable of recreating XRP’s sensational run from its beginnings in 2012 to its all-time highs in 2021. XRP, on the other hand, is severely limited by its market cap, and a 5x to $10 would require tremendous amounts of capital to turn into fruition.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.