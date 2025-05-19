Analysts Highlight AGNT as a Promising Contender Among Meme Coins Like SHIB and PEPE

Anticipation surrounds AGNT, predicted to surpass both SHIB and PEPE soon. With a bull run in full swing, the crypto world eagerly watches this potential powerhouse. Among emerging projects, Codename:Pepe is drawing attention with its playful yet ambitious approach. Modeled after the successful PEPE coin, it promises to revolutionize meme coins with intelligent strategies and automated trading.

Codename:Pepe Introduces The Ultimate Intel & Trading Ecosystem

Codename:Pepe is designed to do what most crypto traders dream of — it will scan X and Telegram, deciphers on-chain movements, and even tap into insider signals to identify the next viral meme coin before it takes off. It then will generate forecasts and exclusive reports, giving holders access to early trading signals that could make all the difference.

Fully Automated AI-Trader

Why stress over market movements when AI can do the work for you? Codename:Pepe will feature a fully automated AI-trader that executes meme coin trades based on signals. Whether you want hands-free auto-trading or custom strategies, the system would ensure passive income potential with algorithmic precision.

At the core of this ecosystem is $AGNT, the project’s utility token. Holding it will give users access to the platform’s core features:

AI signals and automated trading, making it the core utility token

Exclusive DAO membership where holders shape the project's direction

Staking with profit distribution, rewarding long-term holders

AI-Launchpad for launching new tokens with AI-driven insights.

$AGNT is currently offered at a discounted price as part of an initial coin offering. The presale in its 20th presale stage, priced at just $0.023809. With the next stage, the price will jump to $0.027777, and the project aims for an ambitious $1 listing price.

The first six stages sold out in days, signaling strong demand and limited time to grab tokens at a low price.

Get Your Codename:Pepe ($AGNT) Coins Now and Watch it Grow

Built for Everyone, Secured for Trust

Operating on Ethereum Mainnet, $AGNT is beginner-friendly and accessible to all. Security isn’t an afterthought—Codename:Pepe has passed an audit by Pessimistic, a trusted smart contract security firm, ensuring a rug-free experience.

Codename:Pepe takes a new approach to asset management, aiming to bring real utility to AI-driven trading. With a structured presale, a growing community, and a roadmap focused on usability, it’s a project worth keeping an eye on. Right now, its native $AGNT tokens are available at a discounted price, offering an opportunity to get in early on what could become a leading player in the AI-crypto space.

Be Part of the Codename:Pepe DAO and Shape the Future of AI-powered Trading

From Meme to Mainstream: Shiba Inu's Rise and Future Potential

Shiba Inu (SHIB) launched in 2020 as a meme coin inspired by Dogecoin. Built on Ethereum's ERC-20 standard, it gained quick fame through figures like Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin. Initially just a payment token, SHIB's explosive community growth was remarkable.

Building on momentum, the creators launched a decentralized exchange and an NFT project, adding utility. Recent ventures into the metaverse, games, and merchandise set SHIB apart, offering more than hype. These developments have attracted users beyond the meme coin community.

As of 2025, SHIB's established ecosystem makes it appealing in the current market cycle. Despite competition from new meme coins, SHIB's innovation and active community could support growth. Its price stabilization over recent years might signal readiness for future appreciation.

SHIB reached an all-time high in 2021 but later settled into a stable range. Over the past few years, it has shown resilience, trading within consistent levels since 2022. This history suggests that with favorable conditions, SHIB could appreciate from its present state.

Long-term predictions are cautiously optimistic. Some analysts forecast that by 2025, SHIB could see significant returns, with potential prices reaching $0.0000326 or even $0.000106. Looking further ahead to 2030, projections suggest even greater growth if SHIB continues to develop and attract users.

From Meme to Market: PEPE's Journey and Future Prospects

In the early 2000s, Matt Furie's cartoon frog, Pepe, became an internet sensation. Now, PEPE coin has turned this meme into a deflationary cryptocurrency on Ethereum’s ERC-20 standard. Embracing simplicity and fun, PEPE captures the spirit of the meme community.

PEPE's roadmap is straightforward: Phase 1 is Meme, Phase 2 is Vibe and HODL, and Phase 3 is Meme Takeover. Unlike projects with grand promises, PEPE focuses on transparency and building a strong community. Its charm lies in staying true to its roots.

By December 2024, PEPE reached an all-time high of $0.00002825 but later fell by about 68%, likely due to profit-taking. As of 2025, the coin remains volatile yet stands as a top contender among meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Experts are divided on PEPE's future. Some predict it could reach new highs, citing market trends and a potential "meme coin season." Price predictions for 2025 range from $0.000014 to $0.0027, with even higher forecasts for 2030 and beyond.

Whether PEPE is attractive in 2025 depends on its relevance and community support. If it continues to resonate with buyers and the meme culture, PEPE could leap to new heights. Investors should weigh the risks and stay informed.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Codename:Pepe crypto is positioning itself as a standout in the meme coin market. By harnessing real artificial intelligence, it aims to help investors navigate the chaotic landscape and maximize profits. Unlike SHIB and PEPE, which may have less potential in the short term, this new entrant focuses on practical utility and community involvement.

The unique features of Codename:Pepe crypto, such as AI-powered trading signals and a fully automated trading system, set it apart from competitors. Its commitment to transparency and a community-driven approach could propel it beyond established coins. With the presale now live, it presents an opportunity for those looking to participate in a mission that leverages true intelligence for financial gains.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.