Analysts Highlight Three AI-Powered Coins That May Outperform Solana and Ethereum, With LYNO Leading

Artificial intelligence: The crypto market is emerging as the new wave of projects that use artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. Lyno AI is one of the early front-runners, whereas other AI-powered tokens are also catching fire. Increased presale milestones, cross-chain development, and community-centric governance are just a few indications of a market moving beyond that of the traditional altcoin.

Lyno AI Presale Picks up Traction

Lyno AI has hit an extensive milestone in its initial presale, as it has already purchased over 369,000 $LYNO tokens. The sale was completed at an entry price of $0.050 per token for a total of $18,453. The robust increased participation was an indicator of strong confidence in its model of using AI to arbitrage.

The project offered such incentives as a $100,000 giveaway to those contributing a minimum of $100 to the project and helped drive engagement and compensation towards early participants. The presale levels move them up in value with each level, in the lead-up and incentive to hold and accumulate ahead of future rises. Market demand has been quickened because there is a scarcity building up in the model.

Lyno AI is currently seeking to bring cross-chain arbitrage tools, which were previously only available to institutions. The AI-based execution links liquidity pools on the major blockchains with the ability to achieve millisecond speed and multi-tiered risk mitigation. As with the conclusion of a Cyberscope audit, the project has now established itself as secure and transparent.

TAO Coin Expands Market Reach

TAO—the native token of the Bittensor network—is trading around $335 today, with a market cap of about $3.28 billion, pulled from its circulating supply of roughly 9.82 million TAO out of a max of 21 million. This makes it one of the larger AI coins by market cap and puts it firmly in the “listed, liquid” category rather than a presale play.

TAO powers a unique decentralized AI marketplace where researchers, node operators, and AI model developers contribute and earn tokens in return. This isn’t some speculative presale—TAO is live, liquid, and available on major platforms like Binance, Coinbase, and Crypto.com.

What’s more, supply-side scarcity is real. Less than half of the total supply is currently circulating, reinforcing its value underpinning.

Unlike a mere hype token, TAO’s built-in utility—powering mining, validation, and access to AI services—sets it apart from many AI altcoins.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI): The AI Blockchain Ecosystem

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) is a leading AI-focused blockchain project, formed from the merger of Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Ocean Protocol, and CUDOS. It operates as a decentralized ecosystem that allows developers, businesses, and users to access, buy, and sell AI-driven solutions without intermediaries, including machine learning models, predictive algorithms, and smart data services.

The ASI token powers this ecosystem, with a current price of around $0.647, a market cap of $1.54 billion, and a circulating supply of approximately 2.38 billion tokens. The alliance has introduced mechanisms like the $50 million “Earn & Burn” strategy to reduce supply and boost long-term value, while also deploying ASI across multiple blockchains such as Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Cosmos to encourage adoption. Continuous partnerships, product expansions like ASI Train and ASI Create, and a growing presence in the decentralized AI sector make ASI a strong contender among modern AI tokens.

Conclusion

Crypto projects with AI capabilities are gaining traction in presales, novel technology, and community-based ecosystems. Lyno AI has emerged as a strong presale performer, TAO (Bittensor) enables decentralized AI collaboration across multiple applications, and ASI (Artificial Superintelligence Alliance) maintains an established position. In combination, these initiatives demonstrate the potential impact of AI coins in the crypto market, although they are still smaller and less widely adopted than larger altcoins like Solana and Ethereum.

