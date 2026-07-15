APFS Data Recovery Software for Mac: How to Recover Deleted Files or formatted Volumes

You open Finder and the drive looks wrong. A folder is missing, an external SSD no longer mounts, or a volume that used to hold your files now appears empty after a Disk Utility erase. On a modern Mac, there is a good chance that drive uses APFS.

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APFS is the file system behind most current Mac storage. It is used on internal Mac drives, external SSDs, USB storage, and many drives formatted through Disk Utility. Most people never need to think about it until something goes missing.

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If you need APFS data recovery software for Mac, do not start by repairing, reformatting, or reorganizing the drive. First, protect the storage. Deleted or formatted data may still be recoverable, but new files can overwrite it.

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Stop using the APFS drive

Once files disappear from an APFS drive, avoid saving anything new to that location. Do not export videos, copy folders, install apps, or run disk operations that modify the same volume.

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Deleted data may remain on the drive until macOS writes new information over it. A formatted APFS volume can be even more sensitive because the old folder structure may no longer appear in Finder, even though parts of the previous data may still exist.

If the affected drive is external, disconnect it until you are ready to scan it. If it is the internal Mac drive, reduce activity and start recovery as soon as possible.

Check the simple places first

Before using recovery software, check Trash, Spotlight, iCloud Drive, Time Machine, recent folders, and the app where the file was created. Also check any external drive, camera card, shared folder, or cloud folder where you may have copied the file earlier.

This step is worth doing because not every “lost” file is truly deleted. Sometimes it was moved, synced to another location, renamed, or saved under a different folder.

If none of those places has the right version, scan the original storage before trying repairs.

How APFS data loss usually happens

APFS data loss often comes from ordinary Mac work:

You emptied Trash before checking the files.

You deleted a folder from an external APFS drive.

You erased the wrong volume in Disk Utility.

A drive stopped mounting after a system issue.

A project drive was formatted before backup.

A Mac volume became unreadable or started showing errors.

These cases are different from physical drive failure. If the drive is still detected, software recovery may help. If the drive is not detected at all, disconnects repeatedly, or shows clear hardware symptoms, do not keep forcing scans.

Where Wondershare Recoverit fits

Wondershare Recoverit is useful when Trash, backups, and Finder search do not bring the files back. Its Mac data recovery page lists support for Mac storage such as MacBook, iMac, HDD, SSD, external hard drives, USB drives, memory cards, SD cards, and camera storage. It also lists APFS, HFS, HFS+, ExFAT, FAT, NTFS, RAW disk, and other file systems.

For broader mac data recovery, Recoverit can scan Mac storage and connected drives for documents, photos, videos, audio, archives, and other file types. If the loss started with Finder deletion or Trash removal, it can also help users recover permanently deleted files from trash Mac by scanning the affected location and saving recoverable files elsewhere.

How to use Recoverit for APFS recovery

Choose the affected APFS location. Open Recoverit and select the internal Mac drive, external APFS SSD, USB drive, folder, Trash location, or formatted volume where the data was lost. Start the scan. Let the scan finish. Large project drives, formatted volumes, and media folders may take more time.

Filter the results. Search by file type, name, date, size, or folder path. For example, you can look for documents, PDFs, images, videos, audio files, archives, or project folders.

Preview files when possible. Previewing helps you avoid restoring the wrong version, especially when file names are unclear after formatting.

Recover to another location. Save recovered files to a separate drive or safe folder. Do not recover them back to the same APFS drive during recovery.

Check the recovered data. Open documents, play videos, review photos, and confirm important folders contain the expected files before reusing the drive.

Recover deleted files from an APFS drive safely

If the files were deleted but the drive was not formatted, act quickly and avoid new writes. Scan the original APFS volume and recover the files to another drive. Do not clean caches, install updates, or reorganize folders on the affected drive before recovery.

Recover data from a formatted APFS volume

If Disk Utility erased the APFS volume, Finder may show an empty drive. Do not copy new files onto it. Scan the formatted volume as soon as possible, then save any recovered files to a different storage device.

Recovery may be limited if the volume has been reused heavily after formatting, but checking early gives you a better chance.

Avoid the same APFS recovery mistake next time

Before erasing any Mac drive, check the drive name, capacity, and volume path in Disk Utility. Disconnect drives you do not plan to format. Keep Time Machine or another backup routine active. For video work, keep project files and source media on separate backed-up storage.

APFS recovery works best when you act early: stop using the affected drive, check backups, scan the right location, and save recovered files somewhere safe.

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