Appliance Rental Market Growth Reflects Changing Ownership Trends in Urban India

The urban Indian population, especially working professionals, is shifting to the subscription economy after bearing the brunt of frequent relocations and the hidden costs of owning appliances. With platforms like Rentomojo offering comprehensive appliance rentals from ₹292/mo, the appliances-as-a-service model is estimated to reach at $534 million by 2030.

Advertisement

Bengaluru, Karnataka, August 30, 2026: Demand for appliance rentals is increasing in Indian metro cities. Monthly subscription plans are listed at ₹292 for a UV and UF water purifier compared with an initial purchase of ₹6,000 to ₹12,000, followed by an AMC of ₹1,500 to ₹3,000. In 2024, India’s appliance rental market was valued at USD 213 million. By 2030, it is estimated to reach USD 534 million at a CAGR of about 16.34%, according to MarkNtel Advisors. In this segment, platforms such as Rentomojo are seeing a sharp surge among households with tenures under three years.

Advertisement

Since 2023, 36.36% of India’s urban population has been driving a fundamental shift in how professionals live and manage their finances. According to CBRE India’s 2023 Workforce Mobility Survey, more than 40% of professionals under 35 are now willing to relocate to a new city every 2 years. The nature of high mobility sits well with standard 11-month residential lease cycles.

Advertisement

Reflecting this asset-light lifestyle, Rentomojo operates across more than 27+ Indian cities. The platform notices demand concentrated in IT corridors of major cities. Powai, Borivali, and Andheri in Mumbai; Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Kondapur in Hyderabad; Whitefield, HSR Layout, and Bellandur in Bangalore; and Baner, Kharadi, and Hinjewadi in Pune are a few key growth hubs.

The financial explanation for this rental surge is underscored by the cost of owning appliances and steep depreciation rates. A standard 1.5-ton split inverter air conditioner is priced between ₹34,000 and ₹46,000. Basic annual servicing costs between ₹2,500 and ₹4,500, and a gas refill between ₹2,200 and ₹3,800. A fully automatic top-load washing machine ranges from ₹19,990 to ₹23,390, and a double-door refrigerator from ₹21,990 to ₹34,800. When the professionals relocate again, they recover approximately 30% of the original value on the resale market.

Advertisement

Rentomojo lists water purifiers on rent from ₹292/mo for a UV and UF water purifier, ₹391/mo for a semi-automatic washing machine, and ₹421/mo for a 190L single-door fridge across 36-month plans in Bangalore. The ₹44,000–₹58,000 AC ownership costs, compared with a ₹1,263/mo bundled rental plan, are commonly cited for short- to medium-term rentals.

For modern households, Rentomojo’s catalogue focuses on core home appliances on rent. The inventory includes utility products, such as 170- to 240-litre single- and double-door refrigerators, as well as washing machines for up to ₹1,479/mo. Users can access water purifiers priced from ₹292 to ₹881/mo, and 1- to 2-ton split air conditioners priced from ₹1,263 to ₹1,802/mo, depending on capacity.

The service is built on a monthly subscription model; tenures cover from 3 to 36 months. Monthly rates decrease on longer commitments. Once the order is confirmed, standard delivery and installation are completed within 48-72 hours.

Other participants in the category, including Furlenco, Cityfurnish, and Rentickle, offer appliances on rent in Indian metro cities. Furlenco raised ₹125 crore from Sheela Foam and others in December 2025. The security deposits, minimum monthly tenures, and servicing arrangements vary between these platforms.

Appliance rental economics shift when maintenance costs are bundled rather than borne by the user. For households with less than three years of tenure, the effective net cost of ownership exceeds the rental cost when servicing, relocation, and resale depreciation are considered together. The change is part of a shift toward an appliances-as-a-service economy, alongside e-waste, which increased to 13.98 lakh tonnes in 2024-25 from 7.08 lakh tonnes in 2017-18, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Renting appliances is assessed as a cost-controlled alternative to ownership in high-churn rental neighbourhoods, where the resale value of a three-year-old appliance rarely justifies the capital committed to it. India's home furniture and appliance rental market is estimated at ₹695.2 billion in CY2025 and projected to reach ₹1,172.1 billion by CY2030, about 11% CAGR, according to the Redseer report in Rentomojo's prospectus. According to the same report, Rentomojo had 227,511 live subscribers as of September 30, 2025, and an estimated 42-47% of subscription revenue in the organised segment.

"At Rentomojo, we're building something fundamentally disruptive—the idea that ownership isn't always freedom," said Geetansh Bamania, Founder and CEO of Rentomojo. "The psychology of today's users is that they want the product and they have all the aspirations in life, but they don't want the problems that come along with ownership."

About Rentomojo

Rentomojo Limited operates a direct-to-consumer rental for furniture and home appliances on monthly subscriptions, handling delivery, installation, servicing, relocation, and refurbishment in-house. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Bengaluru, the company's catalogue spans beds, sofas, mattresses, wardrobes, and dining tables, as well as water purifiers, washing machines, air conditioners, and refrigerators, across 27+ Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Media Contact

Rentomojo Limited

Address: B-Block, BHIVE Workspace - No. 112, AKR Tech Park, Hosur Rd, Bangalore-560068

Email: jo@rentomojo.com

Website: www.rentomojo.com

This release has been prepared using publicly available materials, regulatory filings and information provided by the named platforms. Figures are indicative and subject to variation by configuration, tenure and market.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.