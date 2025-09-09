ARK Invest Expands BitMine Exposure as DeepSnitch AI Presale Raises Over $192K; Analysts Discuss Next Crypto Targeting $1

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is seeking more crypto exposure, this time through BitMine Immersion Technologies. The asset manager bought 101,950 shares worth $4.4 million after BitMine’s Ethereum treasury crossed a major milestone of 2 million ETH in holdings. This could present an opportunity for traders seeking the next crypto to reach $1.

Unlike big altcoins like ETH, smaller tokens, still below $1, have a better chance at providing higher gains.DeepSnitch AI is an early-stage presale that combines AI trading utilities with virality. It has raised over $192,000 in the first stage of its presale despite being priced at $0.01634.

ARK Invest backs Bitmine after buying new shares

ARK Invest’s purchase of more than 100,000 BitMine shares comes at a time when traditional finance is warming up to crypto treasuries. The recent buy is spread across three funds: Ark Innovation, Ark Next Generation Internet, and Ark Fintech Innovation. Furthermore, the $4.4 million allocation gives ARK a combined 6.7 million shares worth $284 million.

BitMine itself has been steadily gaining traction since April, when it began accumulating Ether as a treasury asset. Its holdings recently passed the 2 million ETH mark, worth more than $8.6 billion at today’s prices. For context, this makes BitMine one of the largest non-exchange corporate ETH treasuries.

Cathie Wood’s decision explains how many institutions are moving toward Ethereum. For ARK, the move also aligns with its future goals, which are investing early in technologies with massive growth potential.

This renewed institutional focus is bullish for the sector overall. Yet, history shows that smaller retail-friendly projects often have better potential for growth than institutional bets. That’s why, beyond ETH treasuries, traders are watching projects like DeepSnitch AI. With its mix of utility, AI, and momentum, DSNT is leading the candidates for the next crypto to hit $1.

DeepSnitch tops the list as the next crypto to hit $1

1. DeepSnitch AI (DSNT)

Currently, AI is among the hottest themes in both tech and crypto. But most AI-linked tokens, such as TAO, NEAR, ICP, RNDR, and FET, are heavy on infrastructure and light on real user adoption. Their pitches revolve around building the rails of tomorrow, but offer little that traders can use today.

Traders need something they can relate to. Something they experience every day. That's exactly what DeepSnitch provides.

Whales win because they have better tools. Retail investors usually chase green candles, panic on dips, and drown in noise. DeepSnitch promises to provide a better, AI-driven calm in a market designed to shake them out. Offering tools usually reserved for the deep pockets.

It delivers a set of five AI-powered agents that strip out noise, track flow, and monitor risk across Telegram and Web3. With Telegram serving over 1 billion monthly active users and acting as crypto’s town square, DeepSnitch embeds itself right where traders already live.

This makes its appeal better than most AI coins. It is building sticky demand from retail traders who can use the product daily. More usage means more token velocity, more adoption, and stronger price support.

Analysts expect the AI market to triple by the end of the decade, with nearly half of crypto holders believing that AI tokens will outperform the broader crypto market in 2025. If even a fraction of that flows into presales, DeepSnitch could benefit massively.

DeepSnitch AI is one of the top performers currently, raising over $192,000 in the first stage of its presale. Priced at $0.01634, many consider it to be the next crypto to hit $1.

2. Hedera (HBAR)

HBAR has had a steady week, up by more than 3% and outperforming the wider market. But regulatory clouds loom. The SEC recently extended its review of ETF applications tied to Hedera and Polkadot, delaying a final decision until November 8. This marks the third delay since March, keeping investor sentiment cautious.

Despite the uncertainty, Hedera’s fundamentals remain strong. Technicals point to bullish momentum, with the 200-day SMA at $0.20 acting as solid support. Analysts predict HBAR could climb more than 130% to reach $0.52 by December 2025 if ETF approvals come through.

3. Arkham Intelligence (ARKM)

ARKM is enjoying one of the strongest runs in the market, rising by nearly 27% in the last week. Because of recent growth, the token is currently outperforming the overall market, which increased by slightly over 1% within the same period.

Price forecasts for 2026 suggest ARKM could trade between $0.43 and $1.69, with an average of $0.87. Technical indicators remain healthy, with RSI near 62, pointing to strong momentum.

Final thoughts

Within the crypto community, the question of the next crypto to hit $1 echoes.

DeepSnitch AI could be the second chance everyone has been asking for in the crypto market. With its presale now open, it could turn into the AI tool of the decade.

Visit DeepSnitch’s official presale website today.

FAQs

What is the next crypto to hit $1?

DeepSnitch AI is a strong candidate due to its AI-driven tools, viral appeal, and early-stage presale pricing.

Can AI coins outperform in 2025?

Yes. Nearly half of crypto investors believe AI tokens will outpace the broader market., and DeepSnitch AI is one to watch.

Why did ARK Invest buy BitMine?

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest bought $4.4M in BitMine stock after its ETH treasury surpassed 2 million ETH.

