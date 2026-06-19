Ashok Singh Jaunapuria, MD & CEO, SS Group, Shares His Views on the Growth of Sector 83 in New Gurgaon

Gurgaon's real estate market has never been a single story. It has always had corridors, each at a different point in its cycle, and each attracting a different kind of buyer. For years, Golf Course Road and Cyber City held the conversation. They were the default addresses, the shorthand for aspiration. But markets mature, and when they do, serious buyers begin asking different questions. Today, a growing number of those questions are leading to the same place — Sector 83 New Gurgaon. Not because it is the newest name on the map, but because, on closer examination, it is one of the few micro-markets where the fundamentals still have room to perform.

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Why Buyers Are Looking Beyond Golf Course Road and Cyber City

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What's replacing that default thinking is something more considered. Buyers today are moving toward well-planned urban corridors where density hasn't outpaced infrastructure, where there is still room to build at scale, and where long-term fundamentals haven't already been priced in. As per market estimates, the average price for a multistorey apartment in New Gurgaon stood at ₹14,747 per sq ft for the April 2026 quarter, reflecting a 2.31% increase from the January 2026 quarter — a steady, quarter-on-quarter momentum that signals sustained buyer confidence in the corridor.

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"The buyers we're speaking with today are asking a different set of questions than they were five years ago. It's no longer just about the address — it's about what the address delivers, and where it's headed. People are doing the math more carefully now, and when they do, a micro-market like Sector 83 holds up very well under that scrutiny. The fundamentals are sound, the infrastructure story is real, and the lifestyle offering is no longer a trade-off. That shift in thinking is what we've been watching — and building for”, says Ashok Singh Jaunapuria, MD & CEO, SS Group

Infrastructure Strengthening the Appeal

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If there is one factor that has consistently separated credible micro-markets from speculative ones, it is infrastructure. Sector 83 New Gurgaon sits at a point in its infrastructure curve where the most significant investments are either complete or visibly underway. The operationalisation of Dwarka Expressway has been the single largest shift, reducing commute times to central Gurgaon and IGI Airport meaningfully, and opening up the corridor to a buyer profile that previously wouldn't have considered it.

Beyond connectivity, the broader New Gurgaon master plan has brought with it wider road networks, dedicated commercial and retail development in the catchment, and a pace of social infrastructure buildout that older corridors took decades to accumulate. The result is a sector that is becoming self-sufficient faster than most anticipated.

What Makes Sector 83 New Gurgaon Stand Out

Sector 83 Gurgaon holds up well when examined on its fundamentals. The sector's physical character — lower density, generous green cover, wider internal roads — gives it a liveability quotient that is increasingly difficult to find in more developed parts of the city. Land availability has allowed developers to build at a scale that older corridors cannot match, which means residents aren't just buying an apartment — they're buying into a planned environment.

For the investor, the numbers carry their own argument. Sector 83 Gurgaon apartments have recorded consistent appreciation over the past several years, driven not by sentiment but by a combination of improving connectivity, growing end-user demand, and limited supply of well-designed residential product at this price point. Rental yields in the corridor have also strengthened as the working population in surrounding business parks has grown.

"When we look at Sector 83 purely on its merits — land quality, density levels, connectivity, the profile of development coming up around it, the sector presents a very coherent case. It's not a market you need to take a leap of faith on. The indicators are there, and they've been strengthening steadily. What we find is that buyers who spend time understanding this location tend to come back with a great deal of conviction. That's the kind of interest that sustains a market over the long term”, adds Ashok Singh Jaunapuria.

SS Group's Presence in Sector 83 — A Developer's Perspective From the Inside

Not many developers commit to a micro-market across multiple projects. The more common pattern is to enter, deliver, and move on. SS Group, a trusted developer in Gurgaon, has taken a different approach in Sector 83. With SS Cendana, SS Cendana Reserve Collection, and SS One, three ongoing residential projects within the same sector, the developer has built a presence that goes beyond individual launches. It reflects a sustained reading of the market, and a conviction that Sector 83 has more of its story left to tell.

That kind of commitment is built on observation as much as strategy. Each project has deepened SS Group's understanding of what this micro-market demands — in terms of design, community planning, and the profile of buyer it attracts. For buyers evaluating the Group’s project in Sector 83 Gurgaon, that track record within the same corridor carries weight — it is the difference between a developer who has studied a market and one who has lived it.

"Sector 83 has taught us things you can only learn by staying. Every project we've done here has sharpened our understanding of what residents actually want from this location — not just in terms of the apartment, but the environment around it, the community, the daily experience of living here. It's not a new chapter for us in Sector 83 — it's a continuation of one we've been writing for a while."— Ashok Singh Jaunapuria, MD & CEO, SS Group

Thus, Sector 83 makes its case quietly — through infrastructure that is delivering, a lifestyle offering that doesn't ask for compromise, and values that have moved with steady conviction. For buyers who are willing to look beyond established corridors and read a market on its own merits, it is one of New Gurgaon's more considered addresses right now.

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