Ashoka University Founder Vineet Gupta on India’s University Township Push: Can Campuses, Research and Industry Finally Work as One Ecosystem?

Vineet Gupta explains why India’s university townships must prioritise innovation, shared research infrastructure, entrepreneurship, industry collaboration and startup ecosystems alongside world-class higher education and growth.

India’s proposed university townships could become one of the more consequential experiments in higher education if they move beyond simply placing several institutions in one location.

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The Union Budget 2026-27 announced that the Centre would support states, through a challenge route, to create five university townships near major industrial and logistics corridors. These planned zones are expected to bring together universities, colleges, research institutions, skill centres and residential infrastructure.

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For Vineet Gupta - Founder of Ashoka University and Plaksha University, the real opportunity lies in whether these clusters can also become a hub for innovation in addition to establishing institutions who are committed to academic excellence and knowledge creation.

“A university township should not become a real-estate project where several campuses simply happen to be located next to one another,” Gupta said. “Its value will come if institutions actually share infrastructure and facilities, collaborate on research, allow students to study across campuses and co-create a knowledge and innovation ecosystem.”

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That ambition may require a broader definition of the township itself. Rather than functioning only as an education city, it should be designed as an innovation district, with incubators, startup spaces, shared technology labs, prototyping facilities, corporate R&D and technology-transfer mechanisms built into the master plan. Innovation, entrepreneurship and technology adoption should be part of the everyday academic ecosystem, not activities added after the campuses are built.

That ecosystem will require another critical ingredient: the right incentives.

According to Gupta, land should be treated as an enabling instrument if governments want credible, philanthropically backed universities to participate. Building a serious residential university requires substantial capital for laboratories, libraries, faculty housing, sports facilities and research infrastructure. High commercial land costs can make that proposition considerably harder.

“If the ambition is to bring world-class institutions into these townships, land should be made available at subsidised rates with appropriate safeguards,” Gupta said. “Philanthropic institutions reinvest their resources into education and research which is not for profit. The moment land and infrastructure development becomes expensive, the cost starts to get passed onto the student and funds available for research shrink.”

India has precedent for using land strategically. When the Indian School of Business was being established in Hyderabad, the Andhra Pradesh government allotted 250 acres at a concessional rate.

The United States offers a broader historical reference. Under the Morrill Act of 1862, the federal government allocated public land to states to support colleges focused initially on agriculture and mechanical arts. The land was generally sold rather than used directly as campus property, with proceeds helping establish or endow institutions. The system eventually became an important foundation for America’s network of land-grant universities.

Michigan State University, for instance, was designated in 1863 as Michigan’s beneficiary of the Morrill Act endowment and continues to define itself through a mission combining liberal and practical education, research and public service.

India need not reproduce the American model, whose historical circumstances were very different. But Gupta believes the underlying principle remains relevant: governments can use land and infrastructure strategically to enable institutions that create long-term public value.

The other side of that equation is selection. Concessional land cannot simply become an incentive for any operator seeking to establish a university.

“The government has to be equally careful about who enters these townships,” Gupta said. “If public support is being provided, it should attract genuine education institutions with strong governance, academic intent and a long-term commitment to teaching and research, rather than institutions driven primarily by short-term commercial considerations.”

The township model itself can further reduce the cost of institution building through high-quality common facilities. Advanced laboratories, libraries, sports infrastructure, auditoriums, incubators, healthcare, student housing and technology-transfer facilities could serve multiple campuses instead of being replicated by every university.

Examples from mature innovation ecosystems point in this direction. Cambridge Enterprise describes the Cambridge Cluster as a network built around research, science parks, incubators, investors and more than 5,000 knowledge-intensive firms. In India, IIT Madras Research Park, the country’s first university-based research park, brings faculty, corporate R&D, centres of excellence, specialised laboratories and startups into one ecosystem; IIT Madras reports more than 70 R&D partners, 200 incubated startups and 200 lab and test facilities. Toronto follows a similar logic through the University of Toronto’s network of 13 accelerators and the MaRS innovation hub, which connects founders, researchers, investors and companies with lab and commercialisation infrastructure. Silicon Valley offers the longer historical lesson: Stanford created its Research Park in 1951 to house innovation-led firms, while Berkeley today supports startups through interconnected incubators, accelerators and research facilities.

This thinking is already visible in India’s consultation process. At a Ministry of Education consultation hosted by NIT Goa, participants discussed a “distributed University Town” connecting existing institutions through shared laboratories and infrastructure, faculty exchange, internships, industry-linked projects and ITI integration. The government has cited Singapore’s one-north and Japan’s Tsukuba Science City as international references.

That also suggests India should not impose one template everywhere.

“India should not force one model on every location,” Gupta said. “In some places, a greenfield township may make sense. In others, it may be more effective to connect strong universities, research laboratories, skill institutions and companies that already exist.”

NITI Aayog’s work on higher-education internationalisation makes a similar case for regional hubs built around local economic strengths, bringing together universities, R&D, industry, government and wider social infrastructure. It also specifically recommends incentives and policy enablers to attract high-potential Indian and international universities into such clusters.

The proximity to industrial corridors could give students greater access to internships and companies access to academic research. But Gupta cautions against allowing employability to become the sole purpose of the university.

“We should not think of these as education cities alone,” Gupta said. “Startups, incubation, shared technology infrastructure and pathways from research to commercialisation should be built into the township from day one. The ecosystem should make it easier for a student or researcher to move from an idea to a lab, from a lab to a prototype, and from a prototype to a company.”

“We should judge these townships by the impact they create, both in learning outcomes and in innovation” Gupta said. “Are universities sharing laboratories? Are companies funding research? Are students getting meaningful internships? Are startups emerging? Are strong faculty and researchers choosing to work there?”

India’s university township experiment therefore needs three elements to work together: the right institutions, the right incentives and the right ecosystem. Subsidised land can lower the barrier to serious institution building, but shared infrastructure, transparent selection, academic autonomy and meaningful industry collaboration will determine what happens after campuses arrive.

As Gupta put it, “The real opportunity is in creating an environment where education, research and innovation continuously influence one another. If India gets that right, university townships can become engines of knowledge and innovation.”

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