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Home / Partner Exclusives / Automatic vs Semi-Automatic Washing Machines: Features and Differences
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Automatic vs Semi-Automatic Washing Machines: Features and Differences

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Updated At : 04:34 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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A practical guide to automatic and semi-automatic washing machines to explore how they work, water requirements, useful features, models, and prices. Compare your options and buy on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finance.

Choosing between an automatic and semi-automatic washing machine can change how much time and effort you spend on everyday laundry. A semi-automatic machine gives you more control over water use and usually comes with separate wash and spin tubs, along with practical functions such as lint filters, powerful pulsators, and air-drying options on select models. A fully automatic machine handles washing, rinsing, and spinning in one drum, while select models add inverter motors, multiple wash programmes, temperature controls, quick wash cycles, and dedicated fabric-care settings. Your water supply, family size, laundry routine, and the amount of involvement you prefer can therefore help you decide which type fits your home better.

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Once you know which type fits your routine, you can focus on finding the right capacity and features for your household. Bajaj Finance offers Easy EMI options at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. You can use the Insta EMI Card with a limit of up to Rs. 3,00,000 or an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5,00,000, giving you the flexibility to choose a suitable washing machine and spread its cost into manageable Easy EMIs. You can also check available zero down payment options on select models before completing your purchase.

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How does a semi-automatic washing machine work?

A semi-automatic washing machine uses separate tubs for washing and spinning, so you need to manage parts of the cycle yourself.

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  1. Fill the wash tub with water.
  2. Add detergent and clothes, then select the wash setting.
  3. Drain the water after washing.
  4. Transfer the clothes to the spin tub.
  5. Run the spin cycle to remove excess water.

Manual filling gives you greater control over water use and can be useful without a continuous water connection. However, you need to spend more time managing each load.

 

How does a fully automatic washing machine work?

A fully automatic washing machine handles washing, rinsing, and spinning in the same drum, reducing manual effort. Load the clothes, add detergent, choose a programme, and start the machine. It takes in water through a connected inlet and completes the cycle automatically.

Top loaders offer convenient loading from above, while front loaders generally provide more fabric-care, temperature, and wash settings on supported models.

How do semi-automatic and fully automatic washing machines differ?

The main differences are manual effort, water requirements, features, and price.

ConsiderationSemi-automaticFully automatic top loadFully automatic front load
Washing processRequires manual involvementAutomatic wash, rinse and spinAutomatic wash, rinse and spin
Water fillingCan be filled manuallyConnected water inletConnected water inlet
Clothes transferRequired between tubsNot requiredNot required
LoadingFrom the topFrom the topFrom the front
Wash programmesSimpler selectionMultiple programmesMore fabric-care options
Purchase priceGenerally lowerMid-rangeGenerally higher
Suitable forWater control and simple washingEveryday convenienceFabric care and more wash controls

Choose based on your water availability, laundry routine, and the features you are likely to use regularly.

When can a semi-automatic washing machine make sense?

A semi-automatic washing machine can suit homes where water control, affordability, and simple operation are priorities.

  • Water control: Decide how much water to use for each load.
  • Flexible filling: Fill the tub manually when required.
  • Lower price: Generally costs less than a comparable fully automatic model.
  • Capacity choices: Options are available for both small and large households.
  • Simple controls: Useful when you do not need specialised wash programmes.

The trade-off is additional effort, as you need to manage the water and transfer clothes between tubs.

When can a fully automatic washing machine make sense?

A fully automatic washing machine is useful when you want to spend less time managing each load. Once you add the clothes and select a programme, the machine handles washing, rinsing, and spinning. Many models also offer inverter motors, quick wash, fabric-specific programmes, higher spin speeds, temperature settings, steam, and smart controls. Compare these features based on your laundry routine rather than paying more for functions you may rarely use.

Which semi-automatic washing machines can you consider in India?

These semi-automatic washing machines offer different capacities, wash technologies, drying features, and energy ratings for households that prefer more control over everyday laundry.

ModelBrandPrice*CapacityKey specification
LG P7020NGAZLGRs. 11,7997 kgWind Jet Dry, Roller Jet Pulsator
Samsung WT80C4000RRSamsungRs. 12,9908 kgAir Turbo Drying, 5 Star
Whirlpool Ace 7.0 TurboWhirlpoolRs. 10,9907 kgTurbo Scrub, 5 Star

Which fully automatic washing machines can you consider in India?

These fully automatic washing machines combine convenient one-drum washing with features such as inverter motors, specialised wash technologies, and different capacities for everyday family laundry.

ModelBrandTypePrice*CapacityKey specification
LG T70VBMB4ZLGTop loadRs. 17,9907 kgSmart Inverter, TurboDrum
Samsung WA80F08D1CTLSamsungTop loadRs. 19,9908 kgEcoBubble, Digital Inverter
IFB Neo Diva BXS 7010IFBFront loadRs. 26,3907 kgAqua Energie, CradleWash

Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

Limited time offers on washing machines

With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 833 per month, upgrading to the latest washing machine has never been more affordable this season.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

 

What are my financing options to buy a washing machine on EMI?

You can finance almost any washing machine in this guide. Bajaj Finance offers two ways to do this:

Financing optionLoan limitTenureBest for
Insta EMI CardUp to Rs. 3 lakh3 to 60 monthsBuying across categories over time
Easy EMI LoanUp to Rs. 5 lakh, basic KYC3 to 60 monthsA single higher-value purchase

How to buy a washing machine at the nearest Bajaj Finance partner store?

Buying a washing machine with Bajaj Finance's in-store financing options is simple and convenient. The process usually takes just 10–15 minutes at the store. Follow these steps:

  • Browse washing machines on Bajaj Mall: Compare models based on capacity, washing machine type (top load, front load, or semi-automatic), wash programmes, energy efficiency, features, and price before visiting a store.
  • Find a partner store: Visit a nearby Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, or any Bajaj Finance partner store.
  • Check the washing machine in person: Ask the store executive to explain the wash modes, drum design, spin speed, water usage, and other features available on different washing machine models.
  • Choose your EMI option: Enquire about the Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan and check available repayment tenures and zero down payment offers on select washing machines.
  • Complete your purchase: Once financing is approved, you can take the washing machine home or schedule delivery and installation.

Explore the latest range of washing machines on Bajaj Mall and visit your nearest Bajaj Finance partner store to bring home a model that matches your laundry needs, household size, and budget with flexible EMI options.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

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