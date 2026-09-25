Axis Bank Mobile App (open by Axis Bank): Features and Functionality Review

Mobile banking has moved well beyond checking account balances and transferring money. Today's banking apps increasingly bring payments, investments, deposits, cards, loans and account servicing into one digital interface.

The open by Axis Bank, is designed around this broader approach. Axis Bank currently promotes access to 250+ banking services through the app, covering areas such as cards, bill payments, loans and Fixed Deposits, alongside everyday banking functions.

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What Is the open by Axis Bank App?

open by Axis Bank is Axis Bank's Mobile Banking platform for accessing a wide range of banking and financial services digitally.

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The current app experience covers several major areas, including:

Bank Account management

Fund transfers

UPI payments

Bill payments and recharges

Debit and Credit Card management

Fixed Deposits and Recurring Deposits

Loan applications and servicing

Investment-related services

Account and transaction information

The bank's current Digital Savings Account page describes open by Axis Bank as an app for “all your banking needs” and highlights access to 250+ services.

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What Features and Self-Service Options Are Available?

One of the strongest aspects of the axis bank mobile app is the range of self-service options available without contacting customer support or visiting a branch.

Axis Bank's current Mobile Application terms include facilities for managing Debit and Credit Cards, setting or resetting PINs, blocking and replacing cards, applying for new Credit Cards and managing Auto Debit payments.

The app also supports several payment-related functions. Customers can create UPI IDs, link eligible bank accounts, send and request money, scan and pay, generate UPI QR codes and view UPI transaction history. Bill Pay facilities allow customers to add billers, pay bills and set up eligible AutoPay arrangements.

How Can You Book an Instant FD Through the Mobile Banking App?

Fixed Deposit booking is one of the more useful savings and investment functions available through the app.

Axis Bank has also introduced a newer FD-booking capability that allows eligible existing-to-bank customers with valid KYC to create an Axis Bank Fixed Deposit using funds from a non-Axis Bank account. The facility uses UPI or Net Banking for payment and leverages the Account Aggregator ecosystem, removing the need to first transfer money into an Axis Bank Savings Account before opening the FD.

In practical terms, an eligible customer can:

Open the FD booking facility within the app. Select the required deposit amount and tenure. Choose the applicable interest-payment option. Use the supported payment method when funding from another bank account. Complete the payment and FD creation process.

The availability of specific options depends on customer eligibility and the applicable Axis Bank terms.

Can You Start Mutual Fund SIPs Through open by Axis Bank?

Investments are also part of Axis Bank's wider digital ecosystem. The current Axis website lists SIP/MF alongside Fixed Deposits, Insurance, Loans and Credit Cards as financial products accessible through its digital platform.

Customers interested in starting a mutual fund SIP should use the investment section available to them in the mobile banking app and follow the applicable onboarding and investment process as outlined in the app.

How Does the App Handle Payments?

Payments form a substantial part of the mobile banking app experience.

Customers can use UPI for activities such as:

Sending money

Requesting money

Scanning QR codes

Making merchant payments

Viewing transaction history

Creating and managing UPI IDs

The app also supports bill payments, including adding billers, paying bills and scheduling eligible payments. Axis Bank's current terms also describe the ability to set AutoPay subject to applicable biller functionality.

How Does It Help With Loan Management?

The axis bank mobile app also extends into lending services.

According to Axis Bank's current app information, customers can view loans they have already availed, check outstanding amounts, request statements and apply for eligible new loans.

The bank's current digital banking proposition also highlights Personal Loan, Home Loan and Car Loan access through the app.

This can be useful for customers who want to monitor existing borrowing and explore eligible products without beginning the process at a branch.

What Card Management Options Are Available?

Card management is another major self-service category.

Through the mobile banking app, eligible customers can perform functions such as:

Block or replace a Debit Card

Set or reset a card PIN

Manage card limits

Monitor card transactions

Apply for eligible Credit Cards

Manage Auto Debit arrangements

Axis Bank's app terms specifically list block-and-replace facilities, PIN management and Credit Card application among the available functions.

Having these controls available digitally can be particularly useful when a card is lost or when a customer needs to manage card settings without waiting for branch assistance.

Is open by Axis Bank Suitable for All-in-One Digital Banking?

For customers looking for a broad banking ecosystem, the app brings several categories together under one platform. The current Axis Bank website describes open by Axis Bank as a single app providing access to 250+ services, with dedicated sections for Cards, Bill Pay, Loans and Fixed Deposits.

The wider Axis digital ecosystem also includes Internet Banking, WhatsApp Banking, SMS Banking, Phone Banking and other remote service channels. The app therefore does not operate in isolation, but forms part of a larger set of digital banking options.

For an existing Axis Bank customer, having payments, deposits, cards, loans and investment-related services accessible through one application can simplify routine financial management.

However, the availability of individual products and features can depend on customer eligibility, account type, KYC status and applicable terms.

Final Review: What Does the Axis App Offer?

The axis bank mobile app is positioned as a comprehensive digital banking platform rather than simply an account-monitoring application.

Its current capabilities include UPI and bill payments, card controls, FD and RD booking, loan services and access to other financial products. Axis Bank's newer FD functionality also demonstrates how the app is being developed around more streamlined digital transactions, including FD funding from eligible non-Axis accounts.

For customers who prefer handling routine banking digitally, the app can bring several otherwise separate activities into one place.

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Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article provided by a third-party source. The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the views, opinions, or editorial stance of The Tribune in any manner. The app(s) mentioned herein may involve financial commitments and could potentially be habit-forming. Users are strongly advised to exercise discretion and conduct their own due diligence before use. Engagement with the app is entirely at your own risk. The Tribune shall not be held responsible or liable for any loss, damage, or consequence of any nature arising from the use of, access to, or reliance on the app or any content presented in this article.