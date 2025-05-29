Ayurvedic Approach Towards Chronic Psoriasis: Dr. Sharda Ayurveda Explains How to Overcome This Condition

According to Ayurveda, there are 18 types of Kushtha Roga (skin diseases). Psoriasis, an autoimmune disorder, is one of them and termed as kitibha in Ayurvedic literature. This chronic skin disease is of various types. Each type is characterized, depending on where it presents itself over the body. This may include the torso, palms, feet, knees, or scalp. As a result, Psoriasis treatment by Ayurveda provides a specific approach to managing each type.

Psoriasis is neither fatal nor contagious but can hamper the quality of life. It can affect people of any age, however, it commonly begins around 15-40 years of age. Around 2-3% of the global population has become a victim of Psoriasis, as per the study of the National Psoriasis Foundation. This counts as 125 million people worldwide. Its prevalence is higher in older adults than in young children. People often notice its signs between the third and fourth decades of life.

Causes Of Psoriasis

After some deep research, it has been studied that the root cause of Psoriasis is still unknown to medical science. However, Dr. Mukesh Sharda shared that in Ayurveda, it is considered that when the toxins in the blood start accumulating and are not flushed out properly from the body, the after results are noticed on the skin’s surface.

Some other factors that can trigger the development of Psoriasis may include Family History, High intake of Certain Medicines (especially for hypertension or cardiovascular disease), Viruddha Ahara (Wrong nutritional choices), Sedentary Lifestyle, Less Physical Activity, or Consumption of Alcohol or Smoke.

Psoriasis Symptoms

The range of symptoms varies in each individual, depending on how the body responds to it. The signs that patients may experience if Psoriasis develops are:

Flaky skin patches Red, inflamed skin Silvery-white scales Dryness/cracky skin Severe itching

Dr. Sharda Ayurveda’s Ayurvedic Approach Towards Psoriasis

Treating psoriasis can become a challenge as its symptoms aggravate with environmental triggers or stress. Under Conventional treatment, this condition is managed with PUVA therapy, topical cream for psoriasis treatment, or oral medicines. This can be harmful to the liver, kidneys, and other vital organs of the body.

As per Ayurvedic principles, Psoriasis is a result of an imbalance of tridosha, thus, it is rectified with a natural approach.

The experienced Health professionals of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda understand that the root cause of Psoriasis is beyond the skin's surface; it lies within the body. Poor filtration of blood and excess toxins are held to be the real cause of accumulation. Therefore, they treat it with effective Ayurvedic therapies. This includes Shodhana, Shamana Chikitsa, and other mind-relaxing techniques.

The treatment they provide focuses on detoxifying the body and flushing out toxins. Additionally, the lymphatic and colonic systems are purified. By offering natural & effective herbs such as Oregon Grape, Female Ginseng, Capsaicin, and more, the ruptured tissues of the skin are healed.

On top of it, Dr. Mukesh Sharda has shared how crucial it is to balance the irregularity of life and wrong meals to prevent or eliminate Psoriasis. Some measures that one must follow along with Psoriasis Ayurvedic treatment to reverse this chronic skin disease are:

Avoid consuming incompatible foods

Avoid alcohol and smoking

Exercise and yoga should be a part of the routine

Get yourself a complete diet plan from the experts of Sharda Ayurveda for detoxification of the body.

If these things are implemented significantly, then Psoriasis can be managed to a great extent. It has been observed that more than 3 lakh patients survived and healed Psoriasis with Dr. Sharda Ayurveda’s Ayurvedic treatment.

In conclusion, Psoriasis is a lifelong skin condition if not managed properly. Ayurvedic medicines are very effective in helping to achieve satisfactory results. The holistic approach of Ayurveda boosts immunity and helps prevent the recurrence of the disease.