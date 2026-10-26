Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits: Returns and Considerations for Indian Savers

Volatility in the markets leads to people assessing their risk tolerance. Even though market-linked schemes offer prospects of earning, their value fluctuates during short durations. This leads to the importance of assured saving products for the money required at a particular time.

A Fixed Deposit (FD) pays out a fixed interest rate for a chosen term. Once the FD is made, the return on the deposit is not influenced by market volatility. While assessing the features of the two types of investment products, interest rates on FD are an important element.

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Term deposits remain important for Indian savers

According to Reserve Bank of India data, term deposits have continued to be the main driver of growth in the deposit portfolio in June 2026. The growth of term deposits stood at 12.9%, which was more than the growth in savings deposits of 10.6%. Households accounted for 58.8% of total deposits and nearly 99% of the increase in deposits.

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This pattern has been developing for many years. The share of term deposits in total deposits increased from 55.2% in March 2022 to 61.6% in March 2026. On the contrary, the share of savings deposits declined during this period.

These figures reflect growing appetite for term deposits in the banking sector. They do not, however, confirm that every financial firm experiences similar growth. The need for company-specific demand analysis exists based on disclosure documents of the institution.

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Market volatility increases the appeal of predictable returns

Movements in the market could have an impact on the value of the shares and other investments which are linked to the market. For investors with a long-term time horizon, waiting could work out, but in case of short-term objectives, certainty is needed.

The FD brings clarity about the applicable interest rate and the maturity period. This could help in case one intends to save money towards education expenses, repairs in the house, medical costs, retirement expenses, or any other expense.

Consistent returns do not necessarily imply that all the deposits are good. One has to examine the issuer of the deposit, tenor, withdrawal facilities, taxes, and inflation. Implement the investor’s broader financial plan rather than replace emergency savings or every growth-oriented investment.

Why FD rates matter during uncertain markets

The interest rate which will be used determines the level of earnings on the deposit. Even a slight change in the rate can make a difference, especially if the deposit amount and period are high.

The maximum advertised rate may be applicable only to a specific group of people or payout methods. Senior citizens might receive another rate, while the rate for the monthly payments will be higher than the rate for interest earned at maturity.

Investors should compare FD rates using the same deposit amount, tenure, customer category, and payout frequency. Comparing unrelated options may create an inaccurate impression about which deposit offers a higher return.

Once a deposit is booked, its applicable rate generally remains fixed for the agreed tenure. This protects the return if new rates later fall. However, the investor may miss the benefit of higher rates if market rates rise during the same period.

Where does Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit fit?

The returns on investments in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit are guaranteed, with tenure options being available from 12 to 60 months. The investor can start his FD account with an initial deposit of Rs. 15,000, and can choose interest payable at maturity or interest payable on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis.

As of 7 October 2026, the FD rate offered is up to 7.75% p.a. for those less than 60 years of age, and up to 8.15% p.a. for senior citizens. Interest rates vary as per tenure, category of customers, and the payment schemes. Interest rates may vary and need to be verified.

The fixed deposits of Bajaj Finance carry the credit rating of CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable). Credit rating denotes the capacity of the issuer to discharge its financial obligations in accordance with the rating agencies' assessment. Credit ratings may vary and cannot be regarded as a guarantee of repayment.

As on 30 June 2026, the total deposit book of the company stands at Rs. 68,534 crore and contributes 15% to the consolidated borrowings of the company. This amount is less than that in the previous year as of 30 June 2025, where the deposit book

Factors to consider before booking an FD

Returns are important, but investors should examine the full deposit structure. The following checks can support a more informed decision:

Applicable Rate: Confirm the rate for the selected tenure and customer category

Confirm the rate for the selected tenure and customer category Maturity Date: Match the tenure with the expected date of the financial goal

Match the tenure with the expected date of the financial goal Payout Option: Choose between cumulative growth and periodic income

Choose between cumulative growth and periodic income Premature Withdrawal: Review restrictions and possible reductions in interest

Review restrictions and possible reductions in interest Tax Treatment: Estimate the post-tax return under applicable income-tax rules

Estimate the post-tax return under applicable income-tax rules Credit Profile: Review the issuer’s current ratings and financial standing

Review the issuer’s current ratings and financial standing Emergency Access: Keep sufficient money outside the deposit for urgent needs

An FD calculator can also help investors estimate interest and maturity value. Trying different amounts, rates, and tenures provides a clearer comparison than looking only at headline percentages.

Conclusion

Term deposits still have an important place in the savings portfolio of Indian consumers. The predictability of returns, fixed tenure, and insulation from day-to-day fluctuations of the market environment can contribute to making an FD beneficial during uncertain times.

However, investors need to differentiate between general trends in the market and the performance of a particular bank. Prior to investing, one needs to compare the prevailing FD rates, tenure options, taxation effects, payout frequency, withdrawal conditions, and credit rating of the bank.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.