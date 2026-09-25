Banwarilal Chandiwala Launches All-India Franchise Model and “Jewellery on Wheels” in Bihar

: Banwarilal Chandiwala — India’s largest hallmark silver jewellery mall — is rapidly expanding beyond Bihar and moving towards establishing its presence across the country. The brand has initiated its national expansion under its All-India Franchise Model, marking a new phase in its retail journey.

The expansion is designed to take the brand’s distinctive silver retail experience to customers in more cities while creating opportunities for franchise partners across India. With its focus on hallmark silver jewellery and a wider collection of silver products, Banwarilal Chandiwala is positioning itself around an organised, contemporary approach to silver retail.

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Three Franchises Finalised, With More Cities Identified

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A key highlight of this expansion is that three franchises have already been finalised. At the same time, major cities across Bihar, including Boring Road in Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Purnia, Ara, Begusarai, Katihar, Munger, Chhapra and Samastipur, along with other prominent cities across India, have been identified for franchise expansion.

The proposed expansion reflects the brand’s intention to build a wider retail network while retaining the identity and product focus that originated in Bihar. The franchise model is expected to help bring Banwarilal Chandiwala’s silver jewellery and premium silver offerings closer to customers in different markets.

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“Jewellery on Wheels” — Taking Luxury Retail on the Road

As part of this expansion and innovation journey, the brand has also launched “Jewellery on Wheels.” The concept introduces a mobile showroom format, allowing customers to experience jewellery shopping beyond a conventional fixed retail location.

“Bihar creates a world-first — India’s first luxury jewellery experience on wheels.”

Customers will now be able to enjoy a unique shopping experience featuring silver jewellery and premium silver products not only at the grand Banwarilal Chandiwala mall but also aboard the Jewellery on Wheels bus. The concept brings together Jewellery, Mobility, and Luxury Retail, creating a new-age retail experience.

Image Captions: Jewelry on Wheels for the first time ever in jewellery industry

Currently, the Jewellery on Wheels concept is operational in Patna, while the brand has also begun offering franchise opportunities. As the franchise network grows, the concept is intended to support the brand’s wider expansion and potentially bring the mobile jewellery experience to more cities across India.

A Complete Silver Retail Experience

The Banwarilal Chandiwala mall offers an extensive collection of premium silver products, including hallmark silver jewellery, artefacts, gifting items, decorative pieces and silver furniture. The broader product offering is designed to demonstrate the versatility of silver beyond traditional jewellery, covering gifting, décor and lifestyle categories as well.

The mall was inaugurated by renowned storyteller and spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori Ji, adding to the significance of the brand’s launch in Bihar.

Taking a Bihar-Origin Retail Identity Nationwide

Through its All-India Franchise Model and Jewellery on Wheels initiative, Banwarilal Chandiwala aims to take the new silver retail identity that originated in Bihar to major cities across India and bring its unique offerings to customers nationwide.

The strategy combines two complementary expansion formats: permanent retail locations through the franchise model and a mobile showroom experience through Jewellery on Wheels. Together, these initiatives are intended to increase the brand’s reach while introducing customers in different markets to its hallmark silver jewellery and wider silver product portfolio.

Banwarilal Chandiwala

India’s Largest Hallmark Silver Jewellery Mall

3 Franchises Finalised — Now It’s Your City’s Turn.

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