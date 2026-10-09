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Home / Partner Exclusives / Bapuji Dashrathbhai Patel’s YouTube Channel Reaches 20 Million Subscribers
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Bapuji Dashrathbhai Patel’s YouTube Channel Reaches 20 Million Subscribers

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Updated At : 06:27 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The spiritual movement led by the spiritual leader Bapuji Dashrathbhai Patel from Ahmedabad, India is enjoying tremendous success in 2026. This group has now crossed over 20 million subscribers in the channels of YouTube and this is the beautiful rule of "Gyaan Daan Mahadaan" (which means sharing knowledge is the greatest charity). They are also the publisher of more than 300 spiritual books for people all over the world.

It is very simple. The main purpose of this mission is to impart to everyone spiritual knowledge free of any kind of cost, whether it is monetary or language or geography.

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What is Behad Gyan? - Core Teachings.

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The core of Bapuji Dashrathbhai Patel's work is a special type of knowledge called "Behad Gyan", literal translation is infinite/ unlimited knowledge. His wisdom teaches very hard spiritual concepts in such an easy to understand manner. He speaks eloquently about the soul (Atma), the fruits of our actions (karma) and what actually occurs in the world after death. He also teaches on larger scientific and spiritual issues, such as the workings of the universe, and the underlying message of ancient Sanatan wisdom.

Bapuji asks people to look within themselves rather than to follow strict rules. He instructs that "Paramshanti" (true peace) can be achieved by knowing our true self. When a human being meditates and merges into the highest cosmic light, the individual can experience the relaxation in their body and the absence of the problems of everyday life. This is a message for peace and it's something that millions are following daily and that's what makes him a great guy to follow online.

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A Massive Digital Family on YouTube.

The official Bapuji Dashrathbhai Patel channel on YouTube this year reached an incredible 2 crore (20 million) subscribers. This is not a little girl's triumph, but a historic moment. The channel has now become the #1 non-profit channel in India and #3 non-profit channel in the world.

The channel has a massive collection of over 6600 free videos at present. It functions as an open online school, for people to learn about spirituality at their own speed. There are long talks, deep answers to life and also guided meditation classes for visitors. This is a tremendous increase that represents a significant shift in the world. It is a testament to the fact that online is no less interested in real peace and free spiritual education than it is in funny videos or movies.

The world's largest book store featuring free books from around the world.

Bapuji Dashrathbhai Patel is also one of the top spiritual writers in the world today. His work has expanded to a massive library, worldwide. He has written more than 135 unique books. Due to the desire of the mission for these teachings to be read by all, his writings in 25 languages have been translated. This has led to more than 300 books and editions published.

His most popular books include The Beginner's Guide to the Soul, Life After Death, 7 Secrets of Shiva and his latest 2026 publication, Life in the Multiverse. In this introductory book he breezily provides answers to the deepest questions of life: What am I? Why am I here? Where am I going?.

These e-books are readily available on well-known websites, such as Google Play Books, Amazon. Many of these digital books are made available free to as many as possible. The organization is also going to distribute physical (print) versions of these books in regular bookstores worldwide starting from 2027.

Daily Practice: Live Meditation and Podcasts allows you to meditate and listen to talks every day.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

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