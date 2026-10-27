Bengaluru Student Develops Low-Cost Carbon Monoxide Detection Prototype

Bengaluru, India — Vedant Divakarla, a high-school student at The International School Bangalore, has developed IGNIS, an ultra low-cost carbon monoxide detection prototype to explore how price-sensitive communities can be given access to basic household safety technology.

The current prototype is built using an Arduino Nano, an MQ-7 carbon monoxide sensor and an audible buzzer, and costs approximately US$5 in prototype hardware. The device is equipped to constantly read the sensor output, and activate an alarm when a predetermined threshold is crossed. The threshold itself can be adjusted, meaning this device is suitable for use in varied atmospheric conditions.

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“IGNIS began with a fairly simple question,” Divakarla said. “Given household safety technology is so valuable, how far can we reduce the cost of its core warning function? I wanted to examine affordability not only as an economic problem, but as something that could influence the engineering decisions themselves.”

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The project began with research into household safety, combustion risks and barriers to adopting preventive technologies. Through his research, he found that over 1.7 million homes are at risk of CO poisoning on a daily basis in India. Divakarla then evaluated different MQ-series gas sensors before selecting the MQ-7 for the initial proof-of-concept. He designed and assembled the circuit, programmed the Arduino-based threshold system and tested the audible alert response.

The development process also required considerable troubleshooting. The prototype involved resolving USB-serial driver compatibility, Arduino bootloader settings, breadboard connections and sensor behaviour before reaching a stable working configuration.

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A major focus of IGNIS has subsequently shifted toward cost analysis.

The current breadboard design uses components intended for prototyping rather than mass production. Divakarla therefore investigated how the architecture could be simplified by replacing the Arduino Nano with a lower-cost microcontroller, moving the circuit onto a custom printed circuit board and sourcing components in larger quantities.

His sourcing analysis suggests that a production-style design could potentially approach a sub-US$3 component cost, although this remains a modelling exercise rather than a manufacturing claim. Further reductions would require larger production volumes, supplier validation, calibration, quality assurance and safety testing.

Divakarla has also compared the MQ-7 architecture with electrochemical carbon monoxide sensors commonly used in more advanced commercial detectors. While electrochemical sensors are more expensive, they offer advantages in power consumption, selectivity, calibration and commercial reliability.

“The objective is not simply to make the cheapest possible device,” Divakarla said. “The more important question is where affordability stops being useful if reliability is compromised. The project has made me think much more carefully about the trade-off between engineering cost, safety and accessibility.”

IGNIS also explores the potential relevance of low-cost warning technology in India. Divakarla’s preliminary market analysis uses household combustion exposure, clean-fuel access and rural affordability as proxies to identify regions where inexpensive safety technology may have greater relevance.

Divakarla acknowledges the multi-fold problems associated with trust, verification, and outreach if he attempts to distribute the product himself Hence, the project considers institutional channels such as schools, hostels, community facilities, NGOs and corporate social responsibility programmes as potentially more practical than direct household sales, particularly during an early validation stage.

The project ultimately combines electronics with a broader economic question: whether reducing the cost of preventive technology can meaningfully improve access, and how engineers should balance affordability with the standards required for a reliable safety product.

For Divakarla, that question has become as important as the prototype itself.

Media Contact:

Vedant Divakarla

vedant.divakarla@gmail.com

https://www.vedantdivakarla.com/projects/ignis/

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