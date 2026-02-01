While major tokens face selling pressure, the search for the best altcoins to buy has led investors to a new intelligence layer. This transition is also fueled by a need for better security as the market digests news of wrench attacks on crypto holders.

Advertisement

DeepSnitch AI is capturing retail attention as it clears $1.46M in its Stage 5 presale. The project is attracting those who want to turn raw blockchain noise into clear signals. With each $DSNT token priced at $0.03830, the window to join the AI Syndicate at this level is closing fast.

Advertisement

Here is why many think it is one of the top high-upside crypto projects of 2026.

Advertisement

Crypto wrench attacks hit record highs as $41M lost in 2025

A report from CertiK has revealed a sharp rise in violent "wrench attacks" targeting crypto holders. These incidents involve physical coercion to force victims to hand over their private keys. The data shows 72 confirmed cases in 2025, marking a 75% increase from the previous year.

Advertisement

Confirmed losses from these attacks topped $40.9M , with Europe being identified as a primary hotspot. France was specifically singled out for its high frequency of these dangerous encounters. Criminals are increasingly monitoring social media and public wallet activity to find high-value targets.

Best altcoins to buy in 2026

DeepSnitch AI

Traders need to avoid patterns that attract predators. This danger has created a necessity for tools that can detect risks in real-time.

DeepSnitch AI operates as a modular surveillance stack designed to turn the tide for retail traders. It uses five specialized agents to monitor the blockchain 24/7. Traders can use SnitchFeed to track sentiment signals as they trend, while AuditSnitch acts as a security layer that identifies honeypots and liquidity traps that typically wipe out retail accounts during high volatility

The project is among the most promising altcoins because it offers immediate utility to 1 billion Telegram users. You can use AuditSnitch to get instant forensic verdicts on any contract address before you click buy. This layer exposes honeypots and ownership traps that manual research often misses.

Staking is another core feature of this ecosystem. It offers a dynamic and uncapped reward model where over 22M tokens are already locked. As the supply tightens, the potential for a parabolic move increases, especially compared to large-cap AI tokens.

DeepSnitch AI has just cleared $1.46M and entered Stage 5 in its presale. The $DSNT token is priced at $0.03830 for early investors looking for high-upside crypto projects.

Avalanche

On February 2nd, Avalanche was priced at around $10.10. AVAX faced consistent selling pressure and remains weak over the last 30 days.

Technical structures show nearby support around $9.75 and $9.41. A break above $10.26 might signal that momentum is shifting back to the bulls. However, the asset is still far below its historical highs, leaving many traders searching for undervalued altcoins with more explosive potential.

Sui

Sui was priced at around $1.14 on February 2nd as it dropped into critical support zones. Bearish waves suggest a potential move toward $0.915 if selling continues.

Resistance is currently framed between $1.81 and $2.55. This lack of momentum is driving holders toward new AI-driven options that offer better returns.

Bottom line

You need tools that protect your capital and DeepSnitch AI provides the ultimate surveillance stack to survive a volatile market

The Stage 5 price of $0.03830 will not last long and you can maximize your position by using a VIP bonus code. For example, a $2K buy at $0.03830 gives you about 52K DSNT tokens. With the 30% bonus code DSNTVIP30, you get about 68K tokens, which would be worth about $68K at $1, or about $339K at $5.

For more information, visit the official website, and follow X and Telegram .

FAQ

What are the best altcoins to buy for safety and gains?

DeepSnitch AI is the top pick because its AuditSnitch tool protects you from scams while offering 100X moonshot potential.

How can I find undervalued altcoins before they explode?

You should use the SnitchScan agent from DeepSnitch AI to detect the best altcoins to buy before the rest of the market notices.

Is DeepSnitch AI better than holding AVAX or SUI?

Yes, because DeepSnitch AI provides live intelligence tools and an asymmetric entry price that large-cap coins cannot match.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.