Crypto ETPs bled more than $446 million over Christmas week. But that capital didn’t disappear; it rotated. Real-world asset protocols have now climbed past decentralized exchanges to become DeFi’s fifth-largest segment, holding over $17 billion. And corporates are following the same flow, with BitMine locking up $1 billion in ETH for yield in just 48 hours.

Advertisement

All signs point to how money is getting more selective, rather than more cautious. And in this shuffle, especially if 100x gains are what you’re after, DeepSnitch AI is your best bet right now. Having raised above $950,000, priced at $0.0308 (up 104% from its $0.0151 starting price now), its utility is undeniable, and a full launch is coming up steadily.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Capital rotation as the best crypto presale of 2026 comes to the fore

The $446 million ETP outflow is just the tip of the iceberg. If you dig into the data , you'll find XRP and Solana ETPs pulled in $70 million and $7.5 million, respectively, while Bitcoin and Ether products bled capital. Germany alone added above $35 million in weekly inflows, treating December weakness as a best crypto presale entry rather than a signal to run.

Meanwhile, the RWA boom confirms this rotation is structural. Tokenized Treasurys and private credit pushed RWA total value locked from $12 billion to $17 billion since Q4 2024, overtaking decentralized exchanges entirely. Balance-sheet incentives rather than experimentation now drive institutional allocations, with higher-for-longer rates making tokenized yield instruments attractive as core DeFi infrastructure.

Advertisement

Corporate treasuries are piling in too, as BitMine staked above $1 billion in ETH over just two days, flipping Ethereum's validator entry queue to nearly double the exit queue for the first time in six months. Capital wants utility and yield, and projects shipping tools with undeniable utility are where the best early investor opportunities are going to be found right now.

Signals across the stack

1. DeepSnitch AI

There’s a buzz starting to build around DeepSnitch AI, as possibly the best crypto presale heading into 2026, especially for those who want asymmetric upside and gains to write home about. DeepSnitch AI is a live surveillance suite that surfaces whale activity, contract risks, and sentiment shifts before they flood social feeds. Five coordinated AI agents will, after its imminent launch, work in parallel so retail traders no longer have to end up as exit liquidity.

Staking is already active with uncapped, dynamic APR. In other words, the more participants the merrier, as they’ll lift rewards across the pool. And among the many reasons this could be the best crypto presale is the fact that DSNT still sits at $0.0308 in Stage 3, with launch closing in fast and the kind of fierce utility that, especially heading into the 2026 market, is more than likely to run it 100x.

This isn’t a promise on a landing page either, as it’s already shipping tools with three of these five agents running on the internal platform. Among them, SnitchFeed streams whale splashes and sentiment turns daily, all tied together in one intelligence layer where you interrogate signals instead of drowning in raw data. Another, SnitchGPT, handles on-chain questions in plain language using adaptive query parsing and multi-source data fusion.

On top of its agents, there’s also Token Explorer, which offers clean, single-token breakdowns with risk scoring, liquidity depth, and holder concentration visuals that can be easily understood and digested.

With launch just around the corner, the sooner the better for any early investor wanting to buy into the DeepSnitch AI presale before prices jump.

2. Zerobase

Zerobase at $0.178 delivered December's most electrifying session, a 67% single-day surge that caught shorts flat-footed and sent liquidations soaring. This was textbook squeeze territory, as bullish MACD crossover met risk-on appetite and $83 million in open interest explosion. Funding rates turned positive for the first time in weeks too, as bears scrambled to cover.

That pushed ZBT to around $0.1747 on 29 December, backed by a hefty $1.61 billion in 24-hour volume despite a relatively modest $38.42 million market cap, an intensity mismatch that explains the violent price response.

ZBT punched through its moving average and Fibonacci resistance, causing algorithmic buying cascades. The $0.105 pivot now acts as a floor, with traders eyeing $0.225 if momentum sustains. With market dominance still effectively negligible, its price remains hypersensitive to positioning shifts rather than broad market flows.

All that said, turnover ratios indicate that sharp reversals generally follow these spikes, so this is high-conviction territory. So, for those who are wanting small-cap exposure through trending new ICOs like DeepSnitch AI, that’s exactly where the cleaner risk-reward remains.

3. Chainlink

Chainlink, priced at $12.31 as of December 30, just plugged 3.4 billion Mastercard holders into on-chain asset access, with infrastructure connecting traditional finance to a $30 trillion tokenization runway (at the root of the next decade of finance). Whales responded accordingly, with above 695,000 LINK worth $8.5 million leaving exchanges between December 28th and 29th and tightening sellable supply by 40% since October.

Technically, LINK reclaimed its moving average with MACD flipping positive for the first time since December 22nd. Resistance hovers near $13.37, but the accumulation is more meaningful here than any single level.

Final verdict

The best crypto presale picks aren’t going to be those that wait on green candles but the ones that build through red ones. DeepSnitch AI is that token, already shipping its platform’s tools, offering staking rewards, and raising capital while others draft whitepapers.

It’s still incredibly accessible, priced at $0.0308, and it stands to offer the moonshot gains that more mature tokens simply aren’t offering.

And time is running out to use codes expiring January 1: DSNTVIP50 for a 50% bonus above $2,000 or DSNTVIP100 for a 100% above $5,000. To get involved in the presale as swiftly as possible (a chance to take the highest advantage of staking and rewards), check out the official website. You can also follow X and Telegram for launch updates.

FAQs

What is the best crypto presale in December 2025?

DeepSnitch AI leads trending new ICOs as the best crypto presale with live tools, uncapped staking, and above $940,000 raised. DSNT's AI agents are deployed, and its full launch is coming very soon.

Are presales good early investor opportunities?

Early investor opportunities can deliver outsized returns, and that’s especially true when projects ship real utility. DeepSnitch AI has reduced risk by launching features before the token even lists, and it still has the potential to run 100x precisely because of that utility.

How do I find trending new ICOs on the presale crypto calendar?

The presale crypto calendar rewards projects with audits, live staking, and working products. DeepSnitch AI checks every box as the best crypto presale heading into 2026.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.