Crypto hacks dropped in February. Yet the threat only became sneakier with phishing campaigns and wallet authorization abuse, causing even more damage than smart contract exports.

Thus, the tools in your stack that you use to protect your positions matter as much as the positions themselves. This is exactly one of the key reasons why DeepSnitch AI is considered the best crypto presale in the current cycle.

With a scheduled launch on March 31 and $2M raised, DeepSnitch AI also provides a set of AI analytics tools, including a rug pull and risk scanner.

Crypto phishing becomes more prominent

Total February crypto hack-related losses came in at roughly $49M, which is a significant decline compared to January’s losses of $385M. Consider that just the Step Finance breach on Solana accounted for around $30M of that total, meaning the rest of the month was relatively clean.

Yet, the methods are shifting. Social engineering attacks caused more cumulative harm than smart contract vulnerabilities in February, with phishing campaigns surging and authorization abuse emerging as the most common attack vector.

Put differently, victims weren't exchanges or protocols but regular traders who unknowingly signed away their wallet permissions.

PeckShield put the February total even lower at $26.5M, calling it the lowest monthly loss since March 2025, attributing the decline to stronger security practices across the industry. Most interpret the data to mean that code is no longer the code, but individual traders.

While it doesn’t protect from authorization abuse or phishing, March’s best crypto presale, DeepSnitch AI, protects users from rug pulls, honeypots, and other token scams, which are also running rampant.

Trending crypto presales

1. DeepSnitch AI: The best crypto presale countdown starts with $2M secured

Looking for crypto launchpad projects can be challenging, as many offerings simply ride the narrative without offering anything of substance. DeepSnitch AI, on the other hand, takes a completely different approach.

Hailed as one of the best crypto ICOs 2026, DeepSnitch AI secured $2M during one of the most brutal stretches of the bear market. This could prove that the confidence in the project is high, as most traders ultimately reserved their allocations because of the toolset it offers.

The analytics dashboard is the main draw. Five AI agents power the central intelligence that scans off-chain and on-chain signals to provide actionable data.

In addition to a sentiment tracker, the suite can also perform rug detection and risk assessments, the latter of which you can do by pasting the CA into the on-board LLM.

March 31 is set for the launch. DSNT hits Uniswap first, with more DEX and CEX listings expected to follow. Entering before the TGE not only allows you to get the most affordable pricing at $0.04399 (which is exciting when considering the community expects DSNT to pump 100x-300x) but also allows you to apply exclusive bonus codes that provide extra tokens.

Overall, the hype is building up as DeepSnitch AI is designed for long-term daily use, meaning that the rewards will likely keep coming as adoption grows.

2. LivLive: Unique blockchain/AR experience

LivLive is one of the more original concepts in the current presale landscape and a contender for the best crypto presale pick on sheer strength of its uniqueness.

As a blockchain-powered Pokémon Go, users can earn LIVE tokens through real-world AR actions like check-ins, quests, and business reviews.

The $0.02 entry is accessible, sure, but LiveLive’s only weakness is its experimental approach, which might limit adoption.

3. Pepeto: Utility-powered meme?

While the meme sector is oversaturated (dozens, if not hundred tokens pop up per day), Pepeto goes back to the past for inspiration. It leans heavily on the OG Pepe legacy, but also attempts to expand its appeal by promising a cross-chain bridge after its TGE.

At $0.000000186, the entry is about as cheap as it gets, and the community is on board with both the lore and the long-term format.

However, the problem is structural here, as meme coins are often glorified attention farms that die a quick death after the initial hype fades off. While the cross-chain bridge helps, it’s not something traders are likely to return to daily, as is the case with DeepSnitch AI, which actually checks the boxes of what the best crypto presale should offer.

Final words: Make the right pick

With phishing up and meme coins fading into oblivion, the current market demands more quality and rewards projects that solve actual problems - DeepSnitch AI is the clearest example of that shift in the current presale cycle.

Over $2M raised, a confirmed March 31 launch, a Uniswap listing locked in, and a live platform that traders will actually use are all the factors that could prove the community's 100x-300x projections aren't empty noise.

Plus, buying the best crypto presale before the TGE makes the results even more rewarding. Active until the TGE, applying any of the exclusive bonus codes puts extra tokens in your bag. This isn’t pocket change, though, as the largest code DSNTVIP300 provides roughly $90K in added value (300% bonus on $30K+ allocations).

Make the right pick before March 31, reserve your spot in the DeepSnitch AI presale, and stay current on X or Telegram .

FAQs:

1. Why is DeepSnitch AI's rug scanner making it the best crypto presale as phishing attacks surge?

February's crypto losses shifted from protocol exploits to individual trader targeting, with phishing and authorization abuse now being the biggest threats. DeepSnitch AI's live intelligence layer includes real-time rug detection and risk assessment tools that flag malicious tokens before traders get burned. Combined with $2M raised and a March 31 Uniswap TGE, it's the rare presale that's both a financial opportunity and a practical trading tool.

2. How does LivLive's AR-blockchain concept hold up against DeepSnitch AI as a presale pick?

LivLive's Pokémon Go-style earn model is genuinely original, and the $0.02 entry is accessible, but the experimental nature cuts both ways. Adoption uncertainty and a novelty-driven use case make it a high-variance bet.

3. Is Pepeto worth considering alongside the best crypto presale options in March 2026?

Pepeto's OG Pepe branding and cross-chain bridge plans give it more substance than most meme launches, and the $0.000000186 entry keeps risk low for a quick flip. But structurally, it's still an attention farm.

