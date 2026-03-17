Crypto ETPs logged a third consecutive week in the green, pulling in $1.06B, with Bitcoin leading the charge. Many are back in the camp of calling it a safe-haven asset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall, the wider market logged a significant recovery at the start of the week despite the geopolitical noise. However, since the bear market is still in session, many traders are still in search of the best crypto presale as they chase more robust opportunities.

Advertisement

DeepSnitch AI, raising $2.2M two weeks away from launch and inspiring massive 100x-300x projections, helped establish the project as one of the best new ICOs of 2026 that actually might have serious chances of breaking out.

Crypto ETPs post $1.06B weekly gains

According to CoinShares , crypto ETPs posted three consecutive weeks of positive flows of $2.7B. In addition, last week's $1.06B was championed with $793M going into BTC alone.

Advertisement

Overall, YTD net inflows are sitting at around $1.2B, with Bitcoin ETPs accounting for $933M of the total tally.

CoinShares head of research James Butterfill said that Bitcoin's resilience makes it a relatively safe haven compared to other asset classes, citing that since the onset of the Iran crisis, total AuM in digital asset ETPs has risen 9.4% to nearly $140B.

Meanwhile, Ether funds are nearing neutral after attracting $315.3M in fresh inflows last week, while XRP saw its second consecutive week of outflows at $76 million. Solana, on the other hand, logged $9.1M.

Although not a rule, when institutional flows get more stable, traders often wait for the best crypto presale opportunities to surface. Since it's set to release on March 31 and checks out to a T on a technical level, DeepSnitch AI may be the choice.

Trending crypto presales

1. DeepSnitch AI: DSNT builds the case for the best crypto presale as it raises $2.2M ahead of March 31 launch

DeepSnitch AI isn’t the loudest or most "aggressive" entry among the available crypto launchpad projects. Instead of doubling down on the hype, the team decided to focus on development and providing a solution that traders will actually use on a daily basis.

The approach worked, considering that DeepSnitch AI successfully raised $2.2M at $0.04487.

What makes the whole offering more special is just how active the community is. With the launch locked in for March 31 (Uniswap first, more DEX and CEX listing expected to follow), traders already staked 41.7 million DSNT tokens, and community projections go as high as 300x.

The main culprit for such fervor is the fact that the analytics platform is already in operation, meaning that traders will soon be able to access a variety of analytics services. This includes a sentiment tracker, risk assessments, AI-powered DYOR, hidden gem finder, and much more.

Daily use is the bread butter here, as all tools are centralized, cutting out the time (and the amount of open tabs) needed to make those consistent trading decisions. Naturally, this means that DeepSnitch AI will likely have a strong retention factor necessary to drive long-term growth and engagement.

While time will show DeepSnitch AI truly is the best crypto presale, the combo of live utility, confirmed launch date, and mass appeal potential is a tough case to argue against.

2. Dogeball: A high-risk, high-reward meme play

Many trending crypto presales in the meme sectors try to pull a trojan horse on traders by promising some utility to mask the fact that the project is driven by pure hype. Dogeball, credit where credit is due, isn’t pretending to be more than it is.

Dogeball merges sports and the classic meme energy. So far, it has raised $110K, and the entry point is quite a steal at $0.0003, meaning that if the right conditions materialize, it could end up as one of the biggest speculative coins in 2026.

However, don’t expect it to be the best crypto presale of the cycle, as it’s simply a project riding on the meme wave.

3. LivLive: Can originality help LIVE break out?

LivLive is a unique beast in the current presale roster. As a Frankenstein’s monster between Pokémon Go and blockchain, it will allow users to do real-world actions in exchange for tokens.

It’s quite simple: review businesses, do challenges, visit real-world locations, and get coins for your effort.

Raising $1.48M at $0.02 is a sign that the interest is certainly there, but the main risk here is the adoption. Put differently, the key reason why LivLive stood out in the first place is one of the reasons why it’s unlikely to be the best crypto presale.

Yet, if adoption picks up, LivLive could grow into a solid project.

Final words: Don’t wait for the tides to shift

Positive inflows deep in the bear market can’t be just a blip. With sentiment around Bitcoin turning back around, the environment for the best crypto presale to take off is nothing short of favorable.

DeepSnitch AI has the product, the raise, and the 31 March launch date, and the entry window for participating in what could be a 100x-300x moonshot is closing.

You can get even more value by applying the DSNTVIP50 for 50% extra tokens on $5K or more. On $30K and above, DSNTVIP300 unlocks 300% on your allocation, which could be life-changing.

Don’t wait for the tides to shift - get into the DeepSnitch AI presale now and join the growing DSNT community on X or Telegram .

FAQs

1. What makes DeepSnitch AI the best crypto presale right now?

DeepSnitch AI combines a live product, a confirmed March 31 TGE, and $2.2M raised at $0.04487. The central intelligence layer is also already operational, and 41.7M tokens are staked.

2. Why are crypto ETP inflows relevant to finding the best crypto presale?

Three consecutive weeks of inflows totaling $2.7 billion signals returning institutional confidence. Historically, that macro shift accelerates retail rotation into early-stage projects.

3. Is Dogeball pure speculation?

Dogeball is pure speculation and makes no claim otherwise. At $0.0003 with $110K raised, it's a meme play with no utility. The case for it is simple: entry cost and meme velocity in a recovering market.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.