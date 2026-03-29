Crypto just crossed into one of the largest financial markets on the planet. Coinbase has partnered with mortgage lender Better Home & Finance to let homebuyers pledge specific crypto assets as collateral for a down payment on a home. The primary mortgage will carry the same protections as any traditional home loan. This isn't a niche DeFi experiment; it’s the US housing market bringing crypto into its ecosystem.

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The scale of the opportunity is staggering. More than 52 million Americans already hold digital assets. That's massive amounts of wealth sitting on the sidelines of homeownership, and this product just opened the door. When crypto becomes the mechanism for buying a home, the asset class has officially gone mainstream. That kind of capital gravity historically lifts the best crypto presale opportunities before the broader market catches up.

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DeepSnitch AI is in that window right now, and it's closing March 31. The project has, so far, pushed above $2.6m ahead of the Uniswap listing scheduled just a few hours from now, on March 31, at 12 PM. This could be the last chance to buy the token at only $0.04669, and here’s why.

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Crypto just became part of the American Dream

Here's how it works: a buyer pledges Bitcoin or USDC held in their Coinbase account as collateral for a separate loan that funds the down payment. The primary mortgage stays completely standard: no selling or timing the market just to afford a home.

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That last point matters more than it might seem. For years, the biggest psychological barrier stopping crypto holders from buying a home wasn't affordability; it was the fear of liquidating at the wrong moment and handing a capital gains bill to the IRS. This new agreement eliminates those concerns.

Coinbase has also confirmed that price volatility on its own won't trigger margin calls or force borrowers to top up their collateral, as long as they keep making payments. Once the loan is active, the terms don't change. That's a product designed for mainstream buyers, not just crypto natives.

Better's CEO Vishal Garg told CNBC that the partnership effectively creates a pathway for any tokenized asset in America to serve as home-purchase collateral. Once tokenized assets are accepted inside the government-backed mortgage system, every major financial institution has a blueprint to follow.

Who is this built for? Anyone really, but primarily Gen Z and Millennials. It’s the same generation that has grown up treating crypto as a primary savings vehicle and increasingly views conventional routes to homeownership as structurally out of reach.

The retail investor base that's been locked out of housing is now the primary audience for a crypto-native financial product backed by a government agency.

Why DeepSnitch AI is the most explosive new crypto presale

The Coinbase and Fannie Mae announcement confirms what every serious trader already senses: crypto is no longer a speculative corner of the internet. It's being woven into mortgages, ETFs, and everyday financial decisions.

As on-chain activity scales, so does the scale of the fraud. Rug pulls, honeypot contracts, and wallet-draining scams are not fringe events. They are a daily threat to every retail investor who opens a trading app. That is the market DeepSnitch AI was built for. Five AI-powered agents work around the clock inside your Telegram: no technical knowledge required.

DeepSnitch’s DSNT token stands out from every other upcoming crypto presale in this market. Most new crypto presale projects sell you a promise. DeepSnitch AI sells you a product you can actually open right now and use.

And the adoption ceiling on a tool this accessible, targeted at retail investors who are already losing money to scams daily, is enormous.

Community price targets range from 100x to 300x post-launch, placing DSNT potentially above $4.50 in a strong cycle. Those aren't guarantees, but when the product is already live, already solving a problem that gets worse as the market grows, and already backed by $2.6 million in presale demand, those numbers aren't fantasy either. It's precisely why analysts are pointing to DSNT as the best crypto presale of the current cycle. It's currently Stage 8 at $0.04669.

The listing pipeline adds further momentum. Community discussions point to potential CEX listings on KuCoin and Bitmart following the Uniswap launch, with Binance mentioned as a longer-term target.

PRL price prediction: Perle Labs debuts with institutional firepower

Perle Labs (PRL) is one of the most talked-about new entries in the AI-crypto space. Built on Solana, it connects verified domain experts with enterprises and research teams that need high-quality data to train AI models.

Contributors earn PRL tokens for completing annotation and validation tasks while building verifiable on-chain reputations. The pitch is compelling: solving one of AI's biggest bottlenecks, the shortage of expert-grade training data, through a decentralized incentive layer.

Binance Wallet listed PRL in its 45th exclusive Token Generation Event airdrop on March 25, 2026, with trading commencing the same day. Perle price was around $0.19 as of March 27.

DigitalCoinPrice forecasts PRL to reach $0.29 and $0.31 by the end of 2026. The AI data layer narrative is powerful, and the Binance listing is a strong signal of institutional confidence.

That said, PRL is already trading publicly, which means the deep early-entry upside has already passed for most retail investors. The best crypto presales offer the kind of asymmetric entry that PRL buyers at market price can no longer access.

CRO price prediction: Cronos builds its case as adoption expands

Cronos (CRO) is the native token powering the Cronos blockchain ecosystem, built by Crypto.com and designed as an EVM-compatible Layer 1 that bridges traditional finance and Web3.

CRO was trading around $0.073 with a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $8.6 million on March 27th. The token is down roughly 2.4% on the week, underperforming a broader market that edged higher, though the longer-term structural story remains intact.

Coinpedia projects CRO could reach between $0.05 and $0.35 in 2026, with the bull case hinging on continued DeFi expansion on the Cronos chain and the broader regulatory clarity that's been steadily improving for Crypto.com after resolving its dispute with the SEC.

CRO is a credible hold for the patient investor with a multi-year horizon. The Trump Media partnership, the DeFi TVL, and the Crypto.com user funnel are all real advantages. But at $0.073, CRO's return ceiling in a single cycle is limited. A new crypto presale sitting at $0.04669 with live tools and a presale window closing soon offers a very different risk-reward conversation.

The best crypto presale closes in days

The Coinbase and Fannie Mae announcement is the clearest signal yet that crypto has moved permanently into the mainstream financial stack. As institutional infrastructure expands and retail adoption deepens, the demand for tools that protect everyday investors grows with it. That's the market DeepSnitch AI is positioned to serve at scale.

PRL and CRO are both decent plays on the current cycle. But neither checks every box that defines the best crypto presale: a live product, a hard launch deadline, and a sub-$0.05 entry that a new crypto presale with live tools and a countdown to launch provides.

DeepSnitch AI closes on March 31st; thereafter, DSNT hits Uniswap. After that, presale pricing is gone forever. VIP codes offering bonus tokens are still active.

Visit the official DeepSnitch AI presale before the window shuts for good.

Frequently asked questions

What is the Coinbase and Fannie Mae crypto mortgage arrangement, and how does it affect the crypto market?

Coinbase has teamed up with mortgage lender Better Home & Finance on a product that lets homebuyers pledge crypto as collateral for a separate loan covering the down payment. The primary mortgage is a standard Fannie Mae-backed conforming loan. When the government-backed mortgage system starts accepting tokenized assets as collateral, the ripple effects across the entire crypto market are significant. Small-cap tokens like DeepSnitch AI can see a massive rally when the broader crypto market pumps.

What is the PRL price prediction for 2026?

DigitalCoinPrice projects Perle could trade between $0.29 and $0.31 for 2026. It's a credible AI-data play, but with the token already publicly listed, the early-entry window has closed. DeepSnitch AI still offers a sub-$0.05 entry that PRL buyers at launch no longer have access to.

Why is DeepSnitch AI considered the best crypto presale right now?

Among the upcoming crypto presales, it's one project where the product is already live and in active daily use. Five AI agents are running right now, targeting a massive retail audience that faces scams and fraud every day. With a confirmed March 31 listing date and a price that disappears permanently after that, it combines real utility with genuine urgency.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.