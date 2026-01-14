The debate around the best crypto to buy now is shifting as stablecoins move into real-world finance. While infrastructure firms are building tools, investors are looking for tools that help them manage risk.

This is changing how traders evaluate the top cryptocurrencies to buy today. Investors want assets that offer more than just a name like Deepsnitch AI.

Stablecoin infrastructure grows as VelaFi raises $20M

VelaFi is a stablecoin-focused financial company under Galactic Holdings. It has raised $20 million in a Series B funding round. This money will support the expansion of payment services across Latin America, the United States, and Asia. The round was led by XVC and Ikuyo, which brings the total funding for VelaFi to over $40 million.

Founded in 2020, the company connects local banking systems with global transfer networks and stablecoin protocols. Its services include cross-border payments and tools for managing different currencies.

VelaFi started its work in Latin America before moving into the US and Asia. In October 2025, it entered Japan and joined the Stablecoin Settlement Association to help modernize trade finance. Stablecoin use is also rising among regular users.

Data from Chainalysis shows that stablecoins made up more than half of exchange buys for the Colombian peso, Argentine peso, and Brazilian Real between July 2024 and June 2025. Brazil’s central bank estimates that nearly 90% of local crypto activity is tied to tokens pegged to the dollar.

Why DeepSnitch AI is the best crypto to buy now: Looking beyond hype

Stablecoins are great for payments, and traders are searching for the best crypto to buy now. DeepSnitch AI is unique because it is already live during its presale. This is why many people looking for the best crypto to buy now are paying attention.

Instead of waiting for promises, token holders can interact with live AI agents that simplify trading decisions. SnitchGPT, one of the live AI agents, turns raw data into clear answers. Users can ask simple questions about who controls the supply of a coin or if the risk is high. The Token Explorer also shows how many people hold a coin and if the liquidity is safe.

DeepSnitch AI is currently priced at $0.03401 and has raised over $1.18 million in its presale. More than 29 million tokens are locked in the staking vault to earn daily rewards. Analysts expect a possible 50% to 100% move around the launch for early buyers.

With only weeks left before the launch, there are rumors of a big announcement dropping soon. However, the window to get in is closing soon.

Best crypto to buy now: Solana’s strong network, but slow price action

Despite Solana's strong network and expansion, its price has experienced a huge decline since November. Sol price has been stuck between $125 and $145 with 0% return for investors who bought the asset in October.

Some analysts predict a 29% rise to $156.65 by March 2026. While this is a steady gain, it may not satisfy those looking for the best crypto to buy now. Solana’s maturity means it is safer, but it is less likely to make explosive moves just like Deepsnitch AI in the short term.

Maxi Doge: Meme appeal versus real utility

Maxi Doge targets traders with a meme coin theme on the Ethereum network. The project offers staking rewards and trading competitions to keep users active. It focuses on audited contracts and community participation.

However, its success depends mostly on viral hype, which can fade at any time. In contrast, DeepSnitch AI focuses on tools that traders need, no matter what the market mood is. This difference is why many people checking trending coins this week prefer projects with a clear use.

Conclusion

Stablecoins are changing how the world handles payments, but traders still need tools to manage the risk in the market. While companies like VelaFi show how crypto works with banks, DeepSnitch AI helps with the daily needs of active traders.

Its live tools and growing staking rewards make it a strong choice for those searching for the best crypto to buy now. Instead of chasing late rallies, investors are choosing projects that offer real data and early access.

This is the last call for investors looking for the next 100x return.

Visit the official DeepSnitch AI website, join Telegram , and follow on X for the latest updates.

FAQs

Why are traders focusing on Deepsnitch AI as the best crypto to buy now instead of large coins?

Many large coins grow slowly. Traders want early projects with real use cases that have a better chance of high returns.

Why is DeepSnitch AI the next crypto to 100x?

It already has live tools in its presale phase, and the staking feature creates scarcity, which will be crucial for a huge pump.

Are stablecoins changing how people invest in crypto?

Yes. Stablecoins are used more for real-world payments, which makes the whole market more stable and attractive to new investors.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.