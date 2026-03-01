"Best Crypto to Buy Now": DeepSnitch AI Raises Over $2M Ahead of March 31 Launch as SOL and BNB See Market Movement

Tokenized securities have made additional strides toward their acceptance, as the Swiss-regulated crypto bank Amina just joined 21X, the EU's first regulated blockchain settlement platform, as its first fully licensed bank participant.

Meanwhile, major coins made a slight recovery as talks about the US/Iran conflict ending sparked hope. As such, smart traders are exploiting this time window as a solid opportunity to track down the best crypto to buy now

With a March 31 TGE set and 100x-300x community projections becoming more commonplace, DeepSnitch AI is one of the biggest trending cryptocurrencies that traders are aping into for explosive gains and long-term potential.

Amina Bank and Tokeny are bringing regulated banking to the forefront

Swiss crypto bank Amina partnered up with Tokeny to become the first fully regulated bank to join 21X, an EU-regulated blockchain settlement platform working under the DLT pilot regime.

Thus, Amina can now support companies issuing tokenized securities on the platform, effectively bridging regulated banking with on-chain capital markets for the first time under the DLT framework.

21X received its infrastructure permit in December 2024. While the regime has faced criticism over scaling limits, Amina's entry could be clear proof that institutions are going all in on the infrastructure seriously.

Considering that the broader market is moving toward a utility-first approach as institutional infrastructure continues expanding, the best crypto to buy now will likely be a project that solves existing issues head-on.

Trending cryptocurrencies (March 2026)

1. DeepSnitch AI: DSNT pushes past $2M as March 31 launch inches closer

Learning that DeepSnitch AI is a presale project may seem problematic if you're used to presales being purely hype. Yet, DeepSnitch AI couldn’t be more different.

Sure, the hype and conviction are certainly there, but considering that the project raised over $2M at $0.04399, this is more than a fluke or investors being hungry - DeepSnitch AI is actually purely product-driven.

For starters, its central intelligence layer is already live. Five AI agents are actively scanning on-chain and off-chain signals around the clock, powering a single dashboard that gives traders everything they need when hitting their daily trades.

Think rug detection, real-time sentiment tracking, instant DYOR (done by pasting a contract address into an on-board LLM), and a hidden gem scanner. This isn’t a prototype, but rather a finished product that’s just waiting for active traders.

The launch is set for March 31, and DSNT will be available for trading at Uniswap, with more DEX and CEX listings expected to stack shortly after.

Considering the momentum and robust fundamentals, it’s easy to see why DeepSnitch AI is highlighted as one of the most promising altcoins in 2026. The community's 100x-300x projections aren't detached from reality. They're backed by a finished product with genuine mass adoption potential.

By far the most boisterous name in the current cycle, DeepSnitch AI could be the best crypto to buy now, as it solves a real issue and will likely become a tool that traders will come back to long after the hype cools down.

2. Solana: Is SOL going up?

According to CoinMarketCap, SOL pumped by over 2% on March 9, and reached $86.

While it was always considered a high-potential crypto due to its role in the Solana network, is it the best crypto to buy now?

It depends purely on the next move. A close above $95 opens the path toward $117 , which would signal that the bulls are back in town.

Yet, SOL could also go lower. If the $76 level breaks, then the coin could plummet to $67.

3. BNB: Can BNB break $700?

BNB slowly retraced its path back to $644 amid the wider recovery wave on March 9, according to CoinMarketCap .

While volatility could return, closing above the 20-day EMA puts the $670 resistance back in focus. If the bulls persevere and close the price, BNB could realistically surge to $730 , followed by $790.

In the bullish scenario, BNB looks like the best crypto to buy now, but the opposing scenario sees the possibility of rejection of the rally, followed by a break below $570. This could lead to a downtrend that might go as deep as $500.

Final words: Look beyond the noise

With wild predictions floating around after the market made a small recovery, the traders are tired of news cycles and hype driving the price action. In most cases, the wild predictions either never come true or turn out to be underwhelming.

DeepSnitch AI, on the other hand, didn’t prioritize noise. As the market was falling apart, the team built a complex working solution ahead of schedule. No surprise that many are confident it’s the best crypto to buy now, as the focus on pure utility ended up generating organic excitement, which was consequently strengthened by the presale’s progress.

The recent bonuses make it even more valuable for early investors, especially those working with larger allocations. For instance, putting down $30K+ makes you eligible for the DSNTVIP300 discount code that unlocks 300% extra tokens you can claim after the TGE on March 31.

Look beyond the noise and get into the DeepSnitch AI presale while the price is still $0.04399. Keep a close eye on updates through X or Telegram .

FAQs:

1. Why is DeepSnitch AI considered the best crypto to buy now, ahead of its March 31 TGE?

DeepSnitch AI crossed $2M raised at $0.04399 with a live intelligence layer already operational. In addition to the AI-powered analytics suite being ready to ship. DSNT will hit Uniswap at TGE with DEX and CEX listings expected to follow, and the community's 100x-300x projections are backed by a finished product rather than a roadmap promise.

2. What does Amina Bank's joining the EU's 21X platform mean for tokenized securities adoption?

Amina became the first fully regulated bank to participate in 21X, an EU-regulated blockchain settlement platform operating under the DLT pilot regime. The move bridges regulated banking infrastructure with on-chain capital markets for the first time under this framework.

3. What are the key price levels for Solana and BNB in the short term?

SOL needs a clean close above $95 to target $117, while losing $76 risks a slide to $67. BNB must hold above the 20-day EMA and break $670 to open the path toward $730 and $790, with a breakdown below $570 resuming the downtrend toward $500.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.