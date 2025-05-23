Best Investment Plans That Include Term Insurance Benefits in 2025

Many people look for ways to grow their savings and protect their family at the same time. Choosing an investment plan that includes term insurance may help meet both these goals. These plans allow you to invest regularly while also offering life cover during the policy term. If the policyholder passes away during the term, the insurance benefit provides financial support to the family. Several plans available in 2025 include such combined features. This article explains the top investment plans that include term insurance benefits in 2025.

What is a Term Insurance Benefit in an Investment Plan?

An investment plan with term insurance includes both savings and insurance. You invest a fixed amount regularly to build savings over time. At the same time, term insurance provides life cover for a fixed period. If something happens to you during the policy term, your family get the insured amount. This may help the family manage their financial needs. The insurance part stays active only during the term of the policy. You may also use a term insurance calculator to estimate your coverage. The calculator may help you choose the right sum assured.

Investment Plans That Include Term Insurance Benefits in 2025

The following are some investment plans that include a term insurance benefit in 2025.

Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs)

ULIPs combine investment with insurance. In this plan, a part of your premium goes towards term insurance, and the rest is invested in funds. The value of your investment may change over time based on market performance. You may also use a term insurance calculator before buying a ULIP to check the coverage.

Endowment Plans

Endowment plans offer a fixed sum at maturity and term insurance during the policy term. These investment plans usually have fixed premiums and benefits. If the insured person dies during the term, the nominee receives a payout from the insurance cover, subject to policy terms.

Term Insurance with Return of Premium (TROP)

This plan offers term insurance and returns the paid premiums if the insured person survives the term. This plan may be suitable for people who want financial coverage along with the option to recover the premium amount later.

Retirement Plans with Life Cover

Some retirement-focused investment plans now include term insurance cover. These plans may give regular income after retirement and offer life cover during the savings phase.

Child Plans with Term Insurance

Child-focused investment plans sometimes include term insurance to protect the child’s future. These plans may ensure that the investment continues, even if the parent passes away.

Conclusion

Choosing the right investment plan with term insurance can help you stay prepared for the future. These plans offer a way to build savings while also protecting your loved ones. You can explore different options like ULIPs, endowment plans, or child plans based on your needs. Always check the features and use a term insurance calculator to decide the right coverage. When you invest wisely, you create both security and financial growth. Start early, stay consistent, and make sure your plan matches your long-term goals.

Disclaimer

The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not intended as professional or legal advice. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is not responsible for any decisions made based on the information.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication