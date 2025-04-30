Best Online SMS Apps For Indian Business 2025

Did you know that there are over 1.2 billion mobile users in India, and SMS open rates hit an amazing round of 98%. In India, SMS is a game-changer for connecting with customers and there can be no replacement. SMS connectivity is helpful for both types of agencies, as you could be a startup in Bengaluru or a big player in Mumbai.

Best Online SMS apps help you send promotions, OTPS, or reminders with ease. We have come up with five awesome best online SMS apps for 2025. The following discussion deals with each of these apps in a detailed manner, covering a description, features, pricing, top Indian clients, and ratings to help you find the perfect fit.

Why Indian Businesses Need SMS Apps?

SMS is like a direct line to your customers in India. It’s super reliable for sending order updates, appointment alerts, or even festive deals. Best Online SMS appsSmakes it easy to reach everyone from Delhi’s busy streets to rural corners of Uttar Pradesh.

These best online SMS apps are budget-friendly and let you send bulk messages without breaking the bank. They also integrate with local tools, and thus support Hindi or Tamil, and keep you on the right side of TRAI’s rules. These apps are perfect for e-commerce, schools, or clinics. You should try them out today by taking a trial plan.

Best 5 Online SMS Apps in India 2025

1. VoIPTech Solution

VoIPTech is our top pick for Indian businesses. It’s affordable, flexible, and feels like it was built for Indian users. VoIPTech makes SMS services super easy in local and distant areas. It works very smoothly. They’re pros at keeping things TRAI-compliant and letting you tweak campaigns to fit your style.

Features

Send bulk SMS with sender IDS that follow DLT rules.

Messages in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and more.

Connects with Zoho CRM, Tally, or Shopify for seamless workflows.

Real-time stats on deliveries and clicks.

Automates OTPS, reminders, and alerts.

Offers local or toll-free numbers for replies.

Pricing

Pay-as-you-go: ₹0.15 per SMS.

₹0.15 per SMS. Monthly Plans:

Starter: ₹1,500/month for 10,000 SMS credits.

Pro: ₹4,000/month for 30,000 SMS + cool analytics.

Free incoming messages and no setup costs.

Top Indian Clients

Bangalore e-commerce brands that are sending order confirmations.

Pune EdTech startups notifying students.

Rajasthan microfinance companies are reminding about payments.

Ratings

G2: 5/5

5/5 Trustpilot: 8/5

2. Textlocal

Textlocal is a crowd favourite in places like Chennai and Ahmedabad. It’s super easy to use and supports the TRAI rule. You can focus on sending deals or updates without worrying about the fine print. It’s a solid choice for anyone wanting quick and dependable SMS.

Features

Upload Excel sheets for bulk SMS and add short links.

Templates in Hindi or regional languages.

Two-way texting to chat with customers.

Works with Tally, WooCommerce, or Zapier.

Tracks deliveries in real time.

Built-in tools for TRAI opt-in/out rules.

Pricing

₹0.20 per SMS.

Monthly Plans:

Basic: ₹2,000/month for 10,000 SMS.

Advanced: ₹5,000/month for 25,000 SMS.

They help with DLT registration for free.

Top Indian Clients

Kolkata retailers are pushing festive sales.

Delhi logistics startups tracking deliveries.

Kerala schools texting parents.

Ratings

G2 : 4.6/5

: 4.6/5 Trustpilot: 5/5

3. Gupshup

Gupshup is straight out of Mumbai, and it is a big name in SMS and WhatsApp messaging. It’s a hit with enterprises running huge campaigns. Their SMS platform is all about delivering fast and personalizing messages to feel local, which Indian customers really vibe with.

Features

Schedule bulk SMS campaigns with ease.

Supports 10+ Indian languages for smart messaging.

APIS to link with Salesforce or Indian CRM.

Automates OTPS and transactional alerts.

Tracks open rates and conversions.

Manages DLT-compliant sender IDS.

Pricing

₹0.18 per SMS.

Monthly Plans:

Starter: ₹3,000/month for 15,000 SMS.

Growth: ₹7,500/month for 50,000 SMS.

Discounts for bulk buys.

Top Indian Clients

Mumbai banks are sending OTPS.

Bangalore food apps are updating orders.

Hyderabad hospitals are reminding patients.

Ratings

G2 : 4.5/5

: 4.5/5 Trustpilot: 4.⅗

4. Exotel

Exotel is based in Bangalore, and it mixes SMS with cloud telephony for Indian businesses. It’s awesome for SMES in Jaipur or Chennai who need reliable texts for things like reminders or support.

Features

Bulk SMS with TRAI-approved templates.

Two-way texts for customer support.

Links up with Zoho, Freshdesk, or Kapture CRM.

Automates alerts and reminders.

Tracks deliveries with backup routes.

Supports languages like Marathi or Kannada.

Pricing

₹0.17 per SMS.

Monthly Plans:

Essential: ₹2,500/month for 12,000 SMS.

Pro: ₹6,000/month for 35,000 SMS.

Free trial gives you 1,000 SMS credits.

Top Indian Clients

Delhi travel agencies are confirming bookings.

Surat D2C brands are running promotions.

Tamil Nadu NGOS reaching donors.

Ratings

G2: 4/5

4/5 Trustpilot:2/5

5. Kaleyra

Kaleyra is built for big Indian businesses that send tons of texts. All the BFSI or e-commerce brands that need super fast and prime global reach. They’re a premium option but deliver serious value for large-scale campaigns.

Features

Bulk SMS with smart routing for max delivery.

Messages in Hindi, Bengali, and other languages.

APIs for ERPs or CRMs.

Real-time stats and A/B testing.

Handles TRAI’s DLT rules smoothly.

Two-way SMS for customer chats.

Pricing

Pay-as-you-go : ₹0.16 per SMS (better rates for bulk).

: ₹0.16 per SMS (better rates for bulk). Monthly Plans:

Business: ₹5,000/month for 25,000 SMS.

Premium: ₹12,000/month for 75,000 SMS.

Some enterprise plans have setup fees.

Top Indian Clients

Noida fintechs are sending loan reminders.

Bangalore retailers are running loyalty programs.

Punjab universities are texting students.

Ratings

G2: 3/5

3/5 Trustpilot:1/5

Criteria for Choosing SMS Apps in India

There will be tons of features that you will come across when choosing best online SMS apps in India. There are a few that you keep in mind.

Local Fit : Apps that work with Indian numbers, and follow DLT rules to offer regional languages.

: Apps that work with Indian numbers, and follow DLT rules to offer regional languages. Affordability: Plans that won’t scare off startups or small shops.

Plans that won’t scare off startups or small shops. Features: The plans should support bulk messaging, automation, analytics, and have tie-ins with tools like Zoho CRM.

The plans should support bulk messaging, automation, analytics, and have tie-ins with tools like Zoho CRM. Reliability: Messages that land fast on Jio, Airtel, or BSNL networks.

Messages that land fast on Jio, Airtel, or BSNL networks. User Vibes: What Indian users say on sites like G2 or Trustpilot.

Comparison Table

App Starting Price Key Feature Best For G2 Rating VoIPTech ₹0.15/SMS Regional language support Startups, SMES 4.5/5 Textlocal ₹0.20/SMS DLT compliance Retail, logistics 4.6/5 Gupshup ₹0.18/SMS Conversational APIs Enterprises, D2C 4.5/5 Exotel ₹0.17/SMS Cloud telephony combo SMES, travel 4.4/5 Kaleyra ₹0.16/SMS Enterprise-grade routing BFSI, e-commerce 4.3/5

How Indian Businesses Can Choose the Right Best Online SMS App?

Know Your Needs: Go for VoIPTech or Textlocal if you want regional languages and DLT compliance. Check Connections: Gupshup and Exotel play nice with Indian CRMS like Zoho. Think Scale: Kaleyra’s perfect for big brands. VoIPTech or Exotel fit startups better. Watch Your Wallet: VoIPTech and Kaleyra have the cheapest SMS rates. Textlocal’s plans are startup-friendly. Test the Support: All these apps have local teams, but VoIPTech and Exotel reply fastest.

Future Trends for Best Online SMS Apps in India

RCS Buzz : Rich messaging with images could take off in cities like Bangalore.

: Rich messaging with images could take off in cities like Bangalore. AI Smarts: Gupshup and others might use AI to design personal Hindi or Tamil texts.

Gupshup and others might use AI to design personal Hindi or Tamil texts. TRAI Rules : Apps will make DLT approvals easier as regulations tighten.

: Apps will make DLT approvals easier as regulations tighten. Rural Push: VoIPTech and Textlocal are eyeing smaller cities.

Conclusion

Finding the right best online SMS apps can supercharge your Indian business in 2025. We are rooting for VoIPTech because it’s affordable, supports our languages, and hooks up with tools we love, along with the other great SMS apps suggested in the article above. You can try any of these apps by giving their trials or cheap plans a spin to see what clicks for you.

