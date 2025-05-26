Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Exploring the rise of a new cryptocurrency

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have long captured attention as the top dog-themed meme coins. But experts now point to a new crypto that might deliver much bigger returns. This article shows where DOGE and SHIB stand today and why Remittix is gaining momentum with forecasts of a 1000% surge.

Advertisement

Keep reading to get the complete picture and determine which token could be your next smart move.

EYES ON THE PRIZE! 🔥 Remittix 🔥 THIS CRYPTO IS ON THE PATH TO BLUE CHIP GLORY!

Advertisement

Dogecoin holds support but faces resistance ahead

Dogecoin (DOGE) has found support near its 200-day EMA at around $0.21, trading around $0.23. This level has acted as a solid defense zone after a sharp correction from $0.25. Analyst Javon Marks highlights a rally that could push DOGE up by 20% to retest the $0.27 resistance and possibly further to $0.65.

Advertisement

Source: TradingView

The on-chain data supports renewed interest, showing a spike in wallet activity and new addresses. The network’s transactions surged by 990% in one week, indicating that more people are using Dogecoin. Meanwhile, DOGE’s RSI stands at 61, suggesting bullish momentum.

Still, DOGE faces strong resistance around $0.25 to $0.26. A clear break above this zone with substantial volume could confirm the start of a new upward trend. Failure to hold current support near $0.21 could decrease the price to $0.18.

In short, Dogecoin looks stable but must clear hurdles to continue its climb.

Shiba Inu shows community strength despite price struggles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades near its 50-day EMA at around $0.000014, holding a crucial support level after a recent decline. The RSI of 61 matches Dogecoin’s, indicating similar buying strength.

SHIB’s burn rate surged by over 106,000% recently, with more than 15 million tokens destroyed. This comes from coordinated wallet activity by holders hoping to reduce supply and boost price. However, the price has not yet responded strongly and remains slightly down.

Source: TradingView

On-chain metrics reveal a decline in active whale addresses and netflows, hinting at short-term bearish pressure. Technical analysis shows SHIB consolidating under resistance near $0.000015, with a potential breakout if it can surpass this level.

Crypto experts predict Remittix could surge 1000% and outperform meme coins

While DOGE and SHIB battle support and resistance, crypto analysts are turning their eyes toward Remittix, a new PayFi project designed for real-world crypto-to-fiat transfers. Thanks to its unique use case and growing momentum, experts say Remittix could soar by 1000% upon listing.

Remittix allows anyone to send crypto that converts directly to fiat money in bank accounts across 30+ fiat currencies. This ease of use solves a significant hurdle in crypto adoption, making payments simple and fast without hidden fees.

The native RTX token is still in presale at just $0.0781, attracting investors seeking high returns. Over 75% of the token supply has been sold, raising more than $15.2 million. Security is strong and independent audits confirm the platform’s reliability. Staking rewards, up to 8% annually, add to the appeal.

Crypto influencers praise Remittix’s ability to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional finance. Analyst reports highlight its potential to disrupt cross-border payments, a market worth trillions.

Unlike meme coins, Remittix provides practical value and backed technology. The growing ecosystem and liquidity plan put it in a position for a major breakout.

Conclusion: Remittix outshines Dogecoin and Shiba Inu for smart investors

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain popular, but their recent struggles show the limits of meme hype. Remittix offers a fresh opportunity backed by real use cases, strong community support and solid tech. Experts expect it to deliver returns that dwarf those of DOGE and SHIB.

If you want to get ahead in crypto, Remittix’s presale is a chance to enter early before its predicted 1000% surge. Don’t miss this window to invest in a project that could reshape cross-border payments and bring massive gains.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication