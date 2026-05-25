Billionaires for Peace Conclave Held in Mumbai with Participation from Global Leaders, Nobel Laureates and Changemakers

Mumbai, May 25, 2026: The third edition of the Billionaires for Peace Conclave (BFP), an initiative by the I Am Peacekeeper Movement (IAPM), concluded successfully on 21st May 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, bringing together Nobel Laureates including Mohan Munasinghe, Kailash Satyarthi, Houcine Abassi and Grigorii Pelman, alongside policymakers, business leaders, philanthropists, spiritual voices and cultural icons for conversations around peace, humanity and sustainable progress. The Honourable 14th President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind attended the conclave as Chief Guest, while Governor of Maharashtra Shri Jishnu Dev Varma and RSS Member Shri Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi, attended as Guest of Honour. The conclave also featured a recorded virtual address by President of Timor-Leste and Nobel Peace Laureate José Manuel Ramos-Horta.

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Addressing the gathering, Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind said, “Material prosperity alone cannot create human well-being. Peace cannot merely be viewed as the absence of war; it is the presence of justice, trust, opportunity, and dignity for all.”

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Governor of Maharashtra, Jishnu Dev Varma said, “The true strength of any civilization lies in its ability to nurture peace, coexistence, and human dignity.”

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Commenting on the successful conclusion of the conclave, Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Founder of the I Am Peacekeeper Movement, said, “The vision behind the Billionaires for Peace Conclave was to bring together Nobel Peace Laureates and thought leaders from across business, governance, spirituality, philanthropy and the social sector on one platform to collectively reflect on the importance of peace in today’s world. When influential voices unite with a common purpose, their message has the power to inspire millions across the world.”

Building on the momentum of previous editions and the Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit held in Dubai last year, the conclave has now reached over 2.1 million people globally through its various peace-led initiatives across schools, colleges, institutions and communities. The movement continues to drive conversations around inner peace, justice, compassion and collective responsibility across geographies.

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One of the key highlights of the conclave was a series of discussions centred around themes including Inner Peace is the Foundation of World Peace, Justice is a Companion of Peace and The Role of Billionaires in Spreading World Peace and Justice.

The conclave also witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Billionaires for Peace Conclave and the Sood Charity Foundation, with actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood extending support towards the movement’s larger vision of peace, humanitarian work and social impact initiatives.

Speaking at the conclave, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood said, “I think it’s an amazing platform. The people here are the best in the world. They are winners and achievers. And when they come to this platform, it feels amazing that there are like-minded people who are there to help society.”

Nobel Laureate, Mohan Munasinghe added, “The world today is facing deeply interconnected challenges including climate stress, inequality, resource scarcity and conflict. Addressing these issues requires collaboration across governments, businesses and civil society.”

Additionally, the conclave also honoured several distinguished personalities through the I Am Peacekeeper Movement Champion Awards, recognising their contributions across business, peacebuilding, public service and the arts. Some of the notable awardees included Acharya Balkrishna, who was recognised in the Business category, Acharya Lokesh Muni in the Justice & Peace category, Aditi Tatkare in the Youth & Women category, and Aishwarya Majmudar in the Artist & Literature category, among others.

The conclave reinforced India's growing stature as an important global destination for conversations centred around peace, leadership and humanity.

About the Billionaires for Peace Conclave (BFP)

The BFP is a global platform uniting Nobel Laureates, business executives, policymakers, and changemakers to foster dialogue and collaborative action toward peace, sustainability, and global cooperation. Building on the success of last year's Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit at Expo City, Dubai, the Mumbai edition marks India's growing role as a hub for high-impact global dialogue.

Website: www.billionaires-for-peace.com | www.i-am-peacekeeper.com

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