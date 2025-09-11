Bitcoin.com News Ranks LBank as the 7th Largest Crypto Exchange in September 2025

Singapore, September 8, 2025 – LBank, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has been ranked among the Top 7 Crypto Exchanges by Bitcoin.com news as of September 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights LBank’s outstanding performance in trading volume, user growth, innovation, and global impact, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry.

The Bitcoin.com News ranking of the Best Crypto Exchanges is based on key criteria including trading volume, user growth, innovation, and global influence. In Q2 2025, LBank recorded an average daily trading volume of $5 billion, listed over 930 tokens, and established itself as a major hub for meme coin discovery. These achievements demonstrate LBank’s ability to deliver a robust and dynamic trading ecosystem that caters to the diverse needs of its global user base.

This recognition follows several prior honors LBank has received from Bitcoin.com News. On August 29, 2025, LBank was named among the “Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges,” and on June 13, 2025, it was awarded the title of “Top 3 Bitcoin Exchanges.” These consecutive achievements underscore LBank’s commitment to providing a secure, user-friendly, and innovative trading environment across Bitcoin, altcoins, and futures markets.

Beyond awards, LBank continues to grow through product innovations and ecosystem partnerships. Its recently launched LBmeme Launch IDO platform delivered remarkable results, with LDOG and LRATS tokens gaining 6,689% and 5,942%, respectively. This success showcases LBank’s expertise in identifying high-potential projects. Additionally, the Ondo Finance integration introduced tokenized stocks like CRCLON and TSLAON, bridging traditional finance with the crypto ecosystem and expanding investment opportunities for users.

Looking ahead, LBank aims to continue its global expansion, lead product innovation, and uphold the highest standards of compliance and security. With a proven track record and an ever-expanding portfolio of pioneering products, LBank is strongly positioned to shape the future of the digital asset economy.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 15 million registered users across 210+ countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $3 billion and support for over 800 cryptocurrencies, LBank is dedicated to delivering a user-friendly and comprehensive trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, LBank has enabled its users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As one of the pioneers in the meme coin market, LBank has listed more than 240 mainstream meme coins and 40 meme “gems,” some of which have delivered gains exceeding 500%. With its leadership in early meme coin listings, LBank has become the go-to platform for investors in this sector.

