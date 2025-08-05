Bitcoin Holds Near $120K as DOGE and SHIB Seek Market Momentum, While Remittix Gains Attention for Real Utility and 450% Growth

Bitcoin stands at $114,072, -3.24%, while volume rises by around 30%. Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are finding it difficult to remain in the spotlight as prices decrease and rivalry intensifies.

Advertisement

Remittix (RTX), trading at $0.0895, is seriously gaining traction with over 450% rise as it aims to unveil its beta wallet in Q3 2025. The spike indicates better interest in crypto projects that offer concrete real-world payment solutions and utility.

Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Market Overview

Bitcoin's market capitalization is still at $2.27 trillion with its trading volumes at $91.35 billion, although marking an increase in market activity despite price declines.

Advertisement

Dogecoin at $0.2060 fell 4.94%, although its $3.06 billion trading volume increased by over 53%.

Advertisement

These memecoins, once celebrated by hype and group demand, find themselves having trouble maintaining market share. Diving values contrast starkly with rising volumes, a sign of shifting investor attitudes. Amidst all this, Remittix is quietly building a foundation on utility and solving payment problems in the real world.

Why Remittix Stands Out in the Crypto Crowd

Remittix is a cross-blockchain DeFi project focused on bridging conventional finance with crypto. At $0.0895 per token, RTX has already collected over $17.9 million in presale funds and sold 578 million tokens to date. Its upcoming Q3 2025 beta wallet will offer:

Crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries

Instant foreign exchange conversion

Support for over 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies

A mobile-first, user-friendly interface

This plan reaches out to both newcomers and crypto natives with the focus on low gas prices, security, and seamless payments. Audited by CertiK, Remittix is a leader in transparency and trust.

Most Significant Remittix Growth Drivers

Genuine Real-World Utility: Working solution for the $19 trillion real-world payments market

Strong Presale Progress: $17.9 million + raised and 50% bonus token still available

Wallet Beta Launch: Quarter 3 2025, with improved user experience

Security & Compliance: CertiK audit guarantees security

Growing Community: Whale wallets stockpiling RTX tokens

In addition, Remittix's business API is designed to introduce fresh liquidity to crypto payments, opening a gateway for freelancers, remitters and businesses alike. The venture is gaining momentum as one of the best crypto projects of 2025 with broad-based appeal beyond the typical crypto crowd.

Beyond Memecoins to Real Utility

While Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu weather price volatility and irrelevance issues, Remittix offers a breath of fresh air with a focus on crypto with real utility. Its infrastructure and tokenomics have the potential for long-term growth value behind an operating product rather than hype.

The upcoming Q3 2025 beta wallet launch is a turning point, poised to accelerate adoption and convenience further. Already having raised over $17.9 million and having a 50% bonus, Remittix is positioning itself as the next big altcoin in 2025 one needs to be watching.

Don't miss the exclusive $250,000 Remittix Giveaway, providing an additional incentive for early supporters in this fast-building project.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication