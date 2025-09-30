October has been dubbed “Uptober” for crypto. As observed in CoinDesk, the month has been historically the second-best of the year for Bitcoin, with an average return of 22%. As September wraps up, BTC has been recovering from a drop below the $110k mark, indicating rising momentum. These factors are lifting Bitcoin Hyper price prediction and creating big expectations after its presale ends in October.

But beyond this fleeting hype, it is DeepSnitch AI, the crypto that is attracting persistent attention. Still in the early stages of its presale, the project brings to the space a much-needed tool, powered by AI agents, to provide reliable market intelligence. Its solid, real-life product, and its sound business model might drive an explosive 100x rally sooner than expected.

Markets turn bullish on Bitcoin, but doubts remain on sustained rally

In the last full week of September, Bitcoin fell below the $110k mark for the first time in almost a month. But as October was to come, the leading cryptocurrency was infused with fresh hopium.

By September 29, BTC had reached the $113k mark . The same day, it was announced that Strategy Inc, the largest corporate holder of BTC, had bought 196 Bitcoin for $22.1M. Market sentiment was turning optimistic.

Source: CoinDesk

At the same time, Bitcoin Hyper’s successful presale has already sold over 98% of its tokens. Expectations for a potential rally after the new token hits the exchanges are high; but so are concerns over the technical specifications and the anonymity of the team.

There are fears of a “pump and dump” situation like the one experienced by Pepenode, which soared 261% on September 9, only to lose 99.67% of its value later in the same day.

This is not to deny that the Bitcoin Hyper price prediction looks good. But as Bitcoin might post a recovery rally in October, traders are looking for less risky alternatives than HYPER. Two such alternatives are Hyperliquid and DeepSnitch AI.

Cryptos to keep in mind as BTC might rally in October

1. DeepSnitch AI (DSNT)

DeepSnitch AI has caught attention for very good reasons. The project brings one of the most sophisticated and solid AI use cases in the crypto space. It addresses a problem that pervades the market: unequal access to information.

While big investors, aka whales, usually get relevant info on upcoming market shifts, small investors usually follow up too late. This situation is a source of frustration. An authentic “pain point” to use a term from startup culture. And this pain is suffered by millions of crypto investors around the world.

DeepSnitch AI solves this by providing a suite of five AI agents that scan crypto data and transform it into actionable insights. Market sentiment shifts, scam warnings, hidden gem opportunities; all this valuable info is made available to everyday folks. And apart from this solid value proposition, DeepSnitch AI is also being positioned as a meme coin that appeals to the cultural profile of young, tech-savvy crypto investors.

It is not a surprise that DeepSnitch AI’s presale is performing exceptionally well. More than $260k has already been raised in record time. The DSNT token is priced at just $0.01701, which creates a huge upside potential for a product with real-life application. But the clock is ticking, and this 100x return opportunity might be quickly gone for those who don’t take part early enough in the presale .

2. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin’s recovery is driving Bitcoin Hyper price prediction higher. After all, a Layer-2 solution for BTC like HYPER should be appealing to Bitcoin enthusiasts. Its presale, with almost $19M raised , indicates positive momentum.

If this enthusiasm holds and BTC is pushed by tailwinds, HYPER could have a performance similar to Hyperliquid after it was launched in November 2024. Then, HYPE soared from $6.51 to $32.41 in 3 weeks. Why couldn’t Bitcoin Hyper post similar numbers? After all, both HYPER and HYPE address transaction speed problems in the BTC network.

But caution is advised. It will take some time to see if HYPER becomes a serious project or turns out to be just temporary hype.

3. Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Hyperliquid has had a pretty decent freshman year. So far, the coin has gained 630% since its launch, significantly outperforming BTC. Most importantly, its good performance has been based on a sustained momentum, not a short-lived spike.

If Bitcoin’s bullish outlook for October turns out to be real, it is expected that HYPE will gain as well, perhaps more than BTC itself. Expectations might not be as big as those reflected in Bitcoin Hyper price prediction, but HYPE is undoubtedly a safer choice.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s likely recovery in October is driving up Bitcoin Hyper’s price prediction. But concerns abound about how serious the project is. In contrast, DeepSnitch AI is attracting attention beyond mere hype.

DeepSnitch AI’s successful presale, with more than $260,000 already raised in record time, could be the AI tool of the decade.

Because of this combo of utility x potential, DeepSnitch AI could be the next AI coin to hit 100x. And right now, the token has already appreciated by over 12%, up from only $0.0151.

Visit the official website to buy into the DeepSnitch AI presale now.

FAQs

What is the difference between Hyperliquid and Bitcoin Hyper?

Hyperliquid is a Layer-1 blockchain network, launched as an alternative to Bitcoin. Bitcoin Hyper, instead, is a Layer-2 solution, to be developed on top of Bitcoin’s network.

Why should I be cautious with Bitcoin Hyper?

There are concerns about the project’s technical feasibility, and the team is anonymous. These are not good signs. They do not mean, however, that the project won’t be a successful one.

Why is DeepSnitch AI the best option?

DeepSnitch AI has a very solid technical basis, and has been the object of very rigorous audits. Simply put, Bitcoin Hyper’s concerns are entirely absent in the case of DeepSnitch AI.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.