Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Reclaims $110,000 as Analysts Highlight Key Levels to Watch

Bitcoin has surged past the pivotal $110,000 mark on Monday, shrugging off a brutal liquidation cascade that erased billions from the crypto market. Traders ignored escalating U.S.-China trade frictions too, as the pioneer asset drew bids near a key support cluster from its three-month channel's base and the ascending 200-day moving average.

Yet, amid this rebound, savvy investors eye deeper opportunities beyond Bitcoin's familiar swings. The best crypto to buy now emerges in altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), where structured presales promise outsized yields. As BTC hovers at $110,900 after dipping under $104,000 last Friday, it has climbed 18% year-to-date, though far from its $126,000 peak two weeks prior. Forward, rate outlooks and trade pacts will sway moods, but top cryptos such as MUTM offer the next big crypto edge for those chasing transformative returns.

Bitcoin's Rebound Highlights Key Supports

Buying has clustered where the range's lower boundary meets the 200-day average, fueling Monday's lift. Yet, the relative strength index lingers below neutral, hinting at tepid momentum despite volume upticks. Therefore, confirmation through sustained trades will decide if this push endures or fizzles into speculation.

A breach under that trendline risks a slide to $100,000, a psychological floor backed by a line linking November's highs and lows. Bulls have defended it before; failure there invites a sharper drop to $93,000, where past November-April volumes cluster for potential bids. Moreover, such zones have absorbed pressure historically, drawing accumulators during pullbacks.

Resistance Looms Above

Upside probes this week target $117,000 first, just beyond the 50-day average and near September's crest. Sellers emerged there last, alongside July's flat spell, so profit-taking could cap advances. Tactical entries from Friday's base might unload precisely at that ledge.

Mutuum Finance Presale Gains Traction

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has drawn over 17,370 holders since its presale kicked off, raising $17,750,000 in total. Phase 6 now unfolds at $0.035 per token, a 250% jump from phase one's $0.01 entry. Yet, 75% of this stage has sold out swiftly, underscoring demand for this top crypto amid market jitters.

The team just unveiled a dashboard spotlighting the top 50 holders, complete with a 24-hour leaderboard reset at 00:00 UTC daily. Top spot earners snag a $500 MUTM bonus, conditional on one transaction in that window. Recent leaders posted buys of $510.56, $500, $472.47, $470.21, $396.35, and $208.29, fueling communal drive.

Furthermore, a $100,000 giveaway splits $10,000 MUTM prizes across 10 winners. Participants submit wallets, finish quests, and invest at least $50 in the presale to qualify. Such moves amplify engagement, as phase 6 hurtles toward closure.

This window narrows fast; phase 7 looms with a 14.3% hike to $0.04. Thus, grabbing tokens now locks in the best crypto to buy now at basement rates, ahead of the $0.06 launch delivering 375% gains for current entrants.

Dual Lending Model Drives Utility

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) fuses peer-to-contract pools for assets like ETH and USDT, yielding steady returns via algorithmic rates. Borrowers tap these at dynamic costs tied to liquidity flows, while lenders hold mtTokens accruing interest.

Peer-to-peer lanes handle niche tokens directly, letting users tailor terms for riskier plays. Over-collateralization guards against swings, with loan-to-value caps like 75% on ETH deposits. Hence, the setup balances safety and yield, positioning MUTM as the next big crypto in DeFi recovery.

A forthcoming stablecoin, pegged one-to-one with the dollar via reserves, anchors borrowing stability. Interest from these bolsters the treasury, enhancing token utility without volatility traps.

Security Protocols Strengthen Launch Path

Mutuum Finance has rolled out its bug bounty alongside CertiK, allocating $50,000 USDT across four severity tiers: critical, major, minor, and low. Rewards scale accordingly, inviting hackers to probe contracts pre-mainnet.

A recent CertiK audit scored 90 on Token Scan, affirming robust code. The V1 protocol tests on Sepolia this Q4 2025 , featuring pools, tokens, and bots for ETH-USDT operations. Early trials gather feedback, smoothing the rollout.

These layers build trust, especially post-crash, where the best crypto to invest in prioritizes audits over hype. Investors flock to such fortified projects, eyeing sustained growth.

Gauging Gains in Volatile Tides

Bitcoin's $110,000 reclaim spotlights supports at $100,000 and $93,000, resistances at $117,000 and $123,000, yet altcoin pursuits like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) eclipse these with presale momentum. As phase 6 vanishes at $0.035, the crypto to buy now secures 375% upside to launch. Secure your stake in this top crypto before phase 7 elevates costs.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.