Crypto trader Alex Becker delivered a stunning counter-narrative as the market crashed between October 10th and 11th. He said that there's a high chance this might be the start of the bull cycle. According to him, those who were selling now might be making a mistake. Industry veteran Samson Mow supported his view.

This bold take on the Bitcoin price prediction suggests the recent chaos was not a sign of collapse. It has created a rare moment of opportunity for investors who can see past the noise. The smart strategy is to identify undervalued assets with the fundamental strength to outperform as the market decides its next move. DeepSnitch AI, currently in its Stage 2, and with over $390,000 raised, is at the top of the list for most people.

Market wipeout was a "massive overreaction," says trader

Alex Becker characterized the recent market crash as a necessary, if brutal, market cleanse. He argued that the crypto community had reached a boiling point of “all-time impatience” after watching Bitcoin grow for a year while many altcoins remained stagnant. This widespread frustration created a fragile market, ready to overreact to macro news.

The subsequent liquidations, while painful, effectively “just reset everything,” wiping the slate clean of excessive leverage and weak-willed participants. This perspective is crucial for anyone examining the Bitcoin forecast for the next bull run. It changes the crash from a purely negative event into a structural one. By purging the system of impatient capital, the market has built a far more stable foundation for its next leg up.

But it creates a clear division. On one side, investors who panic-sold and are now on the sidelines. On the other hand, those who understand that these are often the last chance to accumulate quality assets at a discount before a sustained rally begins. The reset has cleared the way, and now the focus shifts to which projects are best positioned to capture the coming wave of capital.

Best crypto to buy now after the crash: Bitcoin market analysis shows a reset as investors move to DeepSnitch AI

DeepSnitch AI: The presale opportunity before stage 2 sells out

The real opportunity for huge returns now lies in identifying the next high-growth sector. The AI crypto market is ready for this role, with projections showing the global AI industry could grow 25x by 2033. The DeepSnitch AI presale is where smart money is taking notice, and the urgency is massive. Stage 2 has just kicked off, but it is already building momentum and will sell out.

DeepSnitch AI is designed to reward decisive action. Early investors from Stage 1 are already celebrating a gain of over 24% from the initial $0.01510 price. This is a real-time demonstration of the presale’s wealth-building structure. The clock is now ticking for Stage 2 buyers to get in before the next inevitable price increase.

This excitement is due to DeepSnitch AI’s clear utility. In comparison, many AI coins, such as TAO or FET, pitch complex, long-term infrastructure. DeepSnitch AI is being built to deliver immediately useful tools. It will equip traders with actionable insights to track on-chain whale activity. Moreover, it will feature an AI risk scanner to help identify potential scams before they strike.

The focus on practical, day-to-day trading tools gives it a massive advantage by appealing to a much broader audience. DeepSnitch AI is a great project for both long-term investors and the entire ecosystem of active traders who need an edge right now. This wider demand leads to massive adoption.

DeepSnitch AI also provides the kind of asymmetric upside that majors no longer can. While Bitcoin requires billions to move its price, DeepSnitch AI’s low presale valuation means it’s in a position where even little inflows can result in substantial growth for early backers. Its smart contracts have passed security audits from both Coinsult and SolidProof to guarantee their integrity and security.

Bitcoin price prediction

Bitcoin price decline was less severe than the broader market average. This strength continues to attract institutional confidence. Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy recently signaled his firm might be preparing for another buying round.

The overall technical sentiment for Bitcoin is neutral, not outright bearish, although the Fear & Greed Index is understandably low. This suggests consolidation rather than capitulation. The asset is currently finding its footing between its key 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Bitcoin price predictions point toward steady, reliable growth. It could increase by almost 4% to $118,000 over the next month.

Ethereum (ETH) market analysis

Ethereum felt the recent dip more, underperforming the market slightly. However, at least one major firm immediately interpreted this dip as a buying opportunity. The Ethereum treasury firm BitMine purchased an additional 41,000 ETH , a strong vote of confidence in the network’s long-term value. Analysts see this move as a sign that the pullback was a healthy and needed correction.

This accumulation by a significant entity explains the underlying belief in Ethereum. Its technicals show a market that is currently fearful, with its RSI in the low 30s. However, its growth forecast for the next year outpaces Bitcoin price prediction. Moreover, it shows its potential for a stronger bounce during a market recovery. The price is expected to grow to over $4,500 by November. This would represent an 11% increase if it were to happen.

The bottom line

Stage 2 of the DeepSnitch AI presale is now live, but it will not last long. With a 24% gain already delivered to Stage 1 participants, the model has proven effective. The earliest investors tend to reap the greatest rewards. This is an opportunity to secure a position before the current allocation is gone and the price permanently increases.

Every hour you wait is a potential gain left on the table for someone else. Don't find yourself on the outside looking in when the market recognizes the value you saw today.

Visit the official DeepSnitch AI website now to lock in your Stage 2 position before it sells out.

FAQs

What does a potential Bitcoin crash mean for the market?

A Bitcoin crash, as seen recently, often acts as a market-wide reset. It washes out excessive leverage and tests the conviction of holders.

What is the Bitcoin forecast for the next bull run?

The Bitcoin forecast for the next bull run remains optimistic among many long-term analysts. They point to factors like institutional adoption and its fixed supply as drivers.

What is the current Bitcoin market analysis saying?

Current Bitcoin market analysis indicates a tug-of-war between short-term fear and long-term strength. Key indicators suggest a neutral stance.

How do the DeepSnitch AI audits provide security?

DeepSnitch AI’s audits by Coinsult and SolidProof are critical for investor trust. These independent security firms have reviewed the project's smart contract code to check for vulnerabilities.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.