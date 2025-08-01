Bitcoin Rebound Sparks Renewed Interest as WeWake Crypto Presale Gains Investor Attention

Bitcoin's rebound has captured market attention after the cryptocurrency recovered from a sharp drop. The price briefly fell to $115,784 before climbing back above $118,900. This move has also created momentum for the WeWake Presale Token, which offers walletless and gasless crypto onboarding for new users and developers.

Advertisement

Recent Bitcoin Rebound After Market Crash

Bitcoin rose after a sudden drop that came shortly after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. The price initially plunged from $118,600 to $115,784 before rebounding above $118,900 within hours.

https://x.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1950618076346535968

Advertisement

During the 24-hour window, $431 million in positions were liquidated. According to market data, long positions faced the most losses. Ethereum liquidations reached $61.87 million, while Bitcoin followed at $58.49 million. Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin also saw heavy liquidations during the event.

The Federal Reserve’s decision passed by a 9-2 vote. While the vote confirmed no rate cuts, speculation remains over future changes. Some analysts say that the rebound has provided short-term relief for market participants watching macroeconomic signals closely.

Advertisement

WeWake Presale Token Gains Traction

As the Bitcoin rebound drives interest back into the crypto sector, the WeWake Presale Token is attracting strong attention. The project introduces a walletless and gasless Layer 2 blockchain designed to remove onboarding barriers for new users.

WeWake uses zk-rollup scaling, ERC-4337 smart wallets, and a Paymaster system to simplify Web3 access. Users can log in with Google or Telegram without installing wallets or paying gas fees. This design is aimed at expanding crypto adoption by making the process easier for non-technical participants.

The WeWake presale token is priced at $0.0160 in its 5th stage, offering early access to exclusive staking and governance benefits. The whitepaper has been released, outlining the project’s tokenomics, roadmap, and developer integration plans.

The WeWake team has also confirmed that 32% of its total 308,726,951 token supply will be allocated to the presale. This allows early participants to access staking, governance, and ecosystem rewards linked to the WeWake Presale Token.

Future Growth of WeWake and Presale Token

WeWake plans to launch its public testnet by Q4 2025. This stage will include walletless login, a Paymaster sandbox, and gasless swaps for developers to test. The WeWake Presale Token is expected to fund these developments and expand ecosystem incentives.

By Q2 2026, WeWake aims to launch its mainnet with full SDK support and Telegram mini-apps for fast onboarding. Early presale participants could benefit from priority access to staking and future governance proposals within the ecosystem.

The walletless and gasless model also reduces user drop-off rates for dApps, which remains one of crypto’s largest challenges. With Bitcoin's rebound renewing market optimism, interest in the WeWake Presale Token continues to grow among retail and institutional participants.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication