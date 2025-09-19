Bitcoin Volatile After Powell’s Fed Speech; XMR Declines as BullZilla Gains Attention Among New Crypto Projects

What if the next Dogecoin-style breakout wasn’t random hype but a calculated system built for momentum? The meme coin market is known for volatility. Coins surge, retrace, and sometimes vanish altogether. But within that chaos, new projects with strong mechanics can set themselves apart as the top new cryptos to join now.

Advertisement

In the last 24 hours, Monero (XMR) slipped by 6.93% to $295.67. Bitcoin (BTC) also eased by 0.19% to $116,543.45, reflecting mixed trader sentiment following the Fed’s 25 basis point cut. While legacy coins continue to react to macro forces, the BullZilla ($BZIL) Presale is building its own path with a unique price model.

Rising above the noise, BullZilla ($BZIL) continues to garner attention as a lore-driven presale that redefines the economics of meme coins. With its progressive price mechanics and cinematic branding, it positions itself not only as entertainment but also as a serious contender among the top new cryptos to join now.

Advertisement

BullZilla ($BZIL): Narrative Meets Scarcity

BullZilla ($BZIL) wasn’t designed as just another meme coin. Its ecosystem revolves around a progressive presale model that ensures the price increases every $100,000 raised or after 48 hours. This system makes BullZilla one of the top new cryptos to join now since time itself drives scarcity.

Advertisement

Currently priced at $0.00006574 in Stage 3, Phase 2, the project has raised more than $500k. Over 1702 holders have already joined, and 27 billion tokens have been distributed. With a final listing price set at $0.00527, the projected ROI for current buyers is above 7,918%. Even early joiners from Stage 3B see potential gains above 1,043%.

What strengthens BullZilla's model is the Strong Ecosystem & Treasury (20%), also known as the Roarblood Vault. This allocation of funds rewards referrals and community expansion. Together with the burn mechanism that permanently reduces supply, Bull Zilla aims to position itself among the trending crypto 2025 projects that balance narrative with utility.

BullZilla Presale Snapshot

Metric Data Stage 3rd (404: Whale Signal Detected) Phase 2nd Current Price $0.00006574 Raised $500k Token Holders 1702+ Tokens Sold 27B Listing Price $0.00527 ROI (Stage 3B → Listing) 7,918.57% ROI (Earliest Joiners) 1,043.30% $1,000 Investment 15.21M $BZIL $45,000 Investment 684.5M $BZIL Next Price Surge 10.14% increase in Stage 3C Referral Rewards 10% buyer bonus & 10% sharer reward

Analysts argue that such mechanics make BullZilla a serious contender for those eyeing the next 1000x meme coin.

How to Buy BullZilla Coins

Joining the $BZIL crypto presale is straightforward. First, set up a Web3 wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Next, buy Ethereum (ETH) from exchanges such as Binance or Coinbase and transfer it to the wallet. Then, visit the official BullZilla presale portal and connect the wallet. Finally, swap ETH for $BZIL. Tokens are allocated instantly and remain claimable at the end of the presale.

Because of this simplicity and referral-driven growth, many traders are calling BullZilla the best crypto to buy today, especially as Stage 3 edges toward another price surge.

Monero: Privacy at a Crossroads

Monero's appeal lies in its emphasis on privacy and decentralization. However, the past 24 hours brought volatility, as XMR dropped to $295.67, a 6.93% decrease. After hitting $320 resistance, the coin retraced toward $290, where support is forming.

Technical indicators show mixed signals. The 50-day SMA is at $275.08 and the 200-day SMA at $280.32, suggesting medium-term resilience. Meanwhile, the RSI cooled from 88 to more neutral levels, pointing to potential stabilization. Analysts forecast Monero could reach $573 by the end of 2025 and surpass $1,190 by 2028.

Ongoing ecosystem upgrades, like version 7.6, including the Eigen wallet and swap, strengthen its adoption narrative. Still, the privacy-first approach leaves Monero facing regulatory scrutiny. This duality makes it an intriguing competitor in the BullZilla vs Monero discussion that many traders are having when reviewing top new cryptos to join now.

Bitcoin: Macro Forces at Play

Bitcoin continues to anchor the digital asset market, but its moves often dictate broader sentiment. Over the past 24 hours, BTC dipped slightly by 0.19% to $116,543.45. The decline followed the Federal Reserve's 25 bps rate cut, which lowered the upper bound to 4.25%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell admitted that the economy has slowed and the labor market is softening. His uncertainty about the cut’s effectiveness triggered volatility, with over $105 million liquidated in 30 minutes.

From a technical view, BTC trades between support at $114,000 and resistance near $118,000. Its sideways movement reflects caution but does not erase the long-term bullish trend. For many, the BullZilla vs Bitcoin comparison highlights different value propositions: Bitcoin provides stability, while projects like BullZilla create asymmetric upside as speculative plays.

In 2025, both assets coexist as parts of a portfolio. Bitcoin provides macro exposure, while BullZilla offers narrative-driven growth as one of the top new cryptos to join now.

Conclusion

Based on our research and market trends, BullZilla stands out as one of the top new cryptos to join now. Its progressive presale system, referral-driven ecosystem, and strong treasury allocation give it momentum beyond short-term hype. Monero, although it has recently dipped, remains a long-term privacy play, and Bitcoin anchors the market even amid macroeconomic uncertainty.

For investors evaluating the best crypto to buy today, BullZilla's presale structure offers compelling advantages. With ROI projections already exceeding 7,900%, it's a case that the next 1,000x meme coin is gaining traction. In the ongoing debates between BullZilla and Monero, as well as BullZilla and Bitcoin, the presale’s momentum-driven model ensures it stays in the spotlight.

Frequently Asked Questions for Top New Cryptos to Join Now

How to Find a Meme Coin Presale?

Follow official websites, news outlets, and blockchain explorers for verified opportunities.

What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025?

Many analysts call BullZilla the best crypto presale to join this month due to its scarcity model.

Which meme coin to buy right now?

BullZilla, with its live presale, is seen as one of the top new cryptos to join now.

Do meme coins have a future?

Yes, provided they combine community appeal with mechanics like burns, staking, and treasuries.

Which meme coin has the highest potential in 2025?

BullZilla’s narrative and ROI potential position it among trending crypto 2025 projects.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.