Bitmine Adds $69M in ETH; Analysts Discuss Potential Crypto Market Impacts

Tom Lee’s Bitmine is expanding its Ethereum reserves at a rapid pace. The Wall Street veteran’s firm has just secured another $69 million worth of ETH through Galaxy Digital’s desk, pushing its holdings to nearly $8.66 billion.

Advertisement

This figure represents close to 2% of Ethereum’s circulating supply, confirming Bitmine’s role as the largest corporate ETH treasury.

At the same time, investors are watching Mutuum Finance (MUTM) advance through its presale, as the token continues attracting capital. These moves are shaping the debate on the best cryptos to buy now.

Advertisement

Ethereum’s Expanding Corporate Demand

Bitmine has been steadily growing its Ethereum position, and the latest purchase reflects its ongoing commitment. Blockchain records confirm that multiple transfers amounting to 15,427 ETH, worth about $69 million, were finalized in under an hour. Such timing shows a structured settlement approach, avoiding shocks to open market crypto prices.

Moreover, this transaction is not isolated. Earlier this month, Bitmine acquired 80,325 ETH through Galaxy Digital and FalconX, valued at $358 million. A week later, it added another 46,255 ETH from BitGo wallets. Consequently, Bitmine’s total Ethereum stack has risen beyond 2 million ETH, equal to around 1.8% of supply.

Advertisement

Furthermore, data shows corporate and institutional treasuries now hold nearly 5 million ETH, valued at over $22 billion. Bitmine dominates this group, followed by SharpLink Gaming and The Ether Machine. The strategy mirrors Michael Saylor’s approach to Bitcoin, yet this time with Ethereum at the center. While ETH has been trading at $4,465, down slightly this week, long-term accumulation remains strong.

Mutuum Finance Attracting Presale Capital

Attention is also shifting toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is advancing through its presale. The project has already raised $16,150,000 since the opening phase began, with 16,470 holders joining. Phase 6 is currently underway at $0.035 per token, a price that has risen 250% from the first phase rate of $0.01. After this phase ends, phase 7 will open at $0.04, marking a 14.3% increase. MUTM is set to launch at $0.06, which means today’s buyers are positioned for about 371% returns at listing.

The project is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing platform, anchored on Ethereum but designed to extend across multiple chains. Its structure encourages efficient liquidity management. When capital is scarce, rates rise to stimulate deposits. When capital is abundant, rates remain low to encourage borrowing. This balance helps keep assets productive while maintaining solvency.

Security And Community Initiatives

Investors are taking note of Mutuum Finance’s risk management features, but the team has also advanced security efforts. The CertiK audit has been finalized, with Mutuum achieving a 90/100 token score, signaling strong safeguards. Alongside this, a Bug Bounty Program is active in partnership with CertiK, allocating $50,000 USDT in rewards. These rewards are tiered by severity, ranging from critical to low-level vulnerabilities, ensuring broad participation in maintaining security.

Furthermore, community engagement remains central. Mutuum Finance has launched a dashboard featuring a leaderboard of the top 50 holders, who are set to receive bonus tokens for maintaining their positions. In addition, the project has announced a $100,000 MUTM giveaway , split among 10 winners, each receiving $10,000. Eligibility requires a minimum presale investment of $50, and participants must complete simple steps to enter.

Consequently, MUTM is not only offering a structured investment model but also providing consistent opportunities for holders to grow their positions. These features are setting it apart in a crypto market that is often marked by short-term hype rather than long-term planning.

Linking Corporate Buys And Presale Momentum

The growing ETH stack at Bitmine and the traction of Mutuum Finance both highlight the same theme: investors are positioning for utility-backed tokens with long-term growth potential.

Ethereum remains a core holding for institutions, while Mutuum Finance is drawing individual backers with a practical DeFi framework and attractive presale tokenomics. The best cryptos to buy now are being defined by clear strategies and proven capital inflows. Investors watching the current market cycles should take note of both moves, as they are pointing toward projects that are shaping the next stage of crypto investing.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/