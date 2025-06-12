Bitwise CEO Discusses Market Outlook as Bitcoin Approaches $130K: What It Could Mean for Altcoins

Look up, Bitcoin is again turning heads! On June 11, 2025, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said in an X post that we’re about to witness the end of major selling pressure once BTC hits $130K. He tweeted, “I think once Bitcoin breaks through, e.g., $130 - 150K, no one is going to sell their Bitcoin.” It's pointing to a future where long-term holders turn to borrowing rather than liquidating.

Horsley is not the only person who has predicted BTC’s momentum. With growing institutional demand, OTC desk supplies are tightening, industry voices like Mike Novogratz and Michael Saylor echoing BTC’s intensifying scarcity. Right now, Bitcoin is trading above $108K, which is not far from its all-time high. If it inches closer to the $130K psychological resistance level, we could see a supply squeeze. So, if the selling pressure ends, we believe a surge in demand could send prices to skyrocket not just for Bitcoin, but for promising altcoins too.

With Bitcoin's supply shock on the horizon, investors are wondering what crypto to buy now. Are you one of them? Then, it's worth watching this curated list of the best crypto to buy now. Let's dive in.

Listed Below are Some of the Best Cryptos To Buy Now:

AurealOne (DLUME) DexBoss (DEBO) Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) TRON (TRX)

1.AurealOne (DLUME): Web3 Gaming Redefining the Metaverse

AurealOne is rapidly emerging as one of the most promising Web3 gaming ecosystems with metaverse integration. By employing Zero-Knowledge Rollups, AurealOne is enhancing its scalability and efficiency by processing transactions off-chain and recording the proofs on-chain.

DLUME Tokenomics

The heart of this innovative platform is DLUME, a native cryptocurrency. The presale of this token comprises 21 rounds, currently in phase 4, priced at $0.0013. The anticipated listing price per DLUME is $0.005.

AurealOne's Official Flagships

The AurealOne ecosystem aims to unveil two groundbreaking innovations as its official flagship: DarkLume and Clash of Tiles. DarkLume is an immersive virtual realm where users can build, interact, and trade digital assets. Clash of Tiles is the first gaming environment of the AurealOne ecosystem. Here, players can participate in tournaments, compete, stock tiles, and win DLUME.

2. DexBoss (DEBO): Smart DeFi Hub

DexBoss is a user-friendly DeFi platform built to simplify complex trading through advanced tools. This platform is built in focus to empower users of all levels with simplified trading solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge AI-powered trading tools and charts, anyone can trade, stake, and yield farming without any barriers. From popular meme coins to tokens on DEX, over 2000 tokens can be accessed from one spot in DexBoss.

DEBO Tokenomics

The native utility token of this DEX aggregator is DEBO. The presale of this token comprises 17 rounds, starting at $0.01 and ending at $0.0458. This presale cryptocurrency is in cycle 1, priced at $0.011; its listing price could be $0.0505.

3. Bitcoin (BTC): Trusted Cryptocurrency

We all know, Bitcoin is the first and most widely adopted cryptocurrency in the crypto landscape. It is a decentralized digital cash that runs on a peer-to-peer network secured by a public blockchain. Through PoW consensus, a network or group of miners engage in the BTC mining process to verify, validate, and record the transactions transparently in an immutable ledger. With a fixed 21 million BTC coins, Bitcoin projects itself as a deflationary model and is often dubbed digital gold. In recent times, Bitcoin has made headlines for its growing institutional adoption, hence many analysts and investors are predicting that it could surge past $130K in the coming days.

4. Ethereum (ETH): Backbone of dApps

Here we got Ethereum. It is a decentralized platform that supports thousands of applications and blockchains that are powered by the Ethereum protocol. Though we live in the modern world, due to a lack of documentation not everyone has access to financial services. But to access Ethereum’s lending, borrowing, and saving funds, an internet connection is all you need. This platform lets you take full control over your assets and identity. Furthermore, as a peer-to-peer network, Ethereum allows users to coordinate, create agreements, and transfer funds directly with other users without relying on intermediaries.

5. TRON (TRX): Decentralized Web

The final pick is TRON. It is a dedicated decentralized blockchain utilizing the TRON protocol to offer high transaction throughput, high scalability, and high availability for all dApps. The native token of this network is TRONIX TRX, issued by TRON DAO. Initially, TRX was deployed as an ERC-20 token standard, and within a year it moved to TRC-20 standards. This token can be used as a natural medium currency, connecting the entire TRON ecosystem. The blockchain of this platform operates on three-layer protocols: Storage Layer, Core Layer, and Application Layer.

Final Thoughts!

As Bitcoin is growing institutional adoption, big shots like Bitwise CEO and Michael Saylor warning that BTC could hit a new all-time high soon. Meanwhile, promising crypto presales like AurealOne and DexBoss are gaining traction among savvy investors. AurealOne is a Web3 gaming arena where players can experience uninterrupted games in the metaverse universe.

On the other hand, trending tokens like ETH and TRX are also experiencing an upward trajectory. Hence, invest in a mix of these presales and trending tokens to enrich your investment portfolio.

As market trends exhibit dynamic shifts, before investing in any assets, do a deep market analysis!

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.