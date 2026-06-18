BJMC and General Mass Communication Degrees: Course Structure and Career Path Comparison

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India]: With India's media industry shifting faster than most journalism programs can keep pace with, AAFT University of Media and Arts is drawing attention for its B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication and M.A. (Journalism and Mass Communication) programs that are producing graduates ready to work across broadcast journalism, digital media, and PR from the moment they leave campus. As newsrooms across India compete for trained talent, the question of which media degree actually builds better career scope is one that students and parents are asking more seriously than ever before.

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A BJMC Course and a general mass communication degree are not the same qualification. Understanding that difference before choosing a program can change the entire direction of a student's career. For students in Central India who want a media career without relocating to Delhi or Mumbai, this choice matters even more.

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The Core Difference Between the Two Degrees

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A BJMC degree is built around journalism and mass communication as a specific professional discipline. The curriculum covers news reporting, broadcast production, digital journalism, public relations, documentary filmmaking, and media law in depth. Students spend real hours in studios, radio booths, editing labs, and field assignments. They graduate with a portfolio of actual work.

A general mass communication degree is structured for breadth. It introduces students to advertising, PR, journalism, film theory, and communication research without committing deeply to any single area. The intention is flexibility. The outcome, in many cases, is a graduate who knows something about everything and not enough about one thing to be immediately employable.

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Both have merit. What matters is matching the degree to the career goal before paying three years of tuition.

Where BJMC Produces Stronger Outcomes

For students targeting newsrooms, digital platforms, broadcast channels, PR firms, or content creation roles, a BJMC degree gives job-specific training that a general mass communication degree cannot match in the same timeframe.

AAFT University's B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication covers news writing and editing across print, broadcast, and digital formats; TV production and live news anchoring; radio journalism and audio content production; documentary filmmaking; social media journalism; mobile journalism and podcast production; corporate communication and PR strategy; and AI tools and data journalism in the Honors track.

Students who pursue the B.A. Honors or Honors with Research track extend their studies to four years and 160 credits, covering advanced areas including media ethics, rural journalism, science communication, and dissertation-level research. This track is particularly suited for students who want to move into academic, research, or senior editorial roles after graduation.

The M.A. (Journalism and Mass Communication) is a two-year postgraduate program for graduates who want senior roles in broadcast journalism, documentary production, media research, or advanced PR strategy. Graduates from any undergraduate discipline are eligible. The two years are focused around professional-level skill development, not a repeat of undergraduate theory.

When a General Mass Communication Degree Makes Sense

A general mass communication degree is not the wrong choice for every student. Those who are genuinely unsure which part of media they want to enter, or who want exposure across advertising, PR, event management, and journalism before committing, may find the broader structure useful in their first two years.

The challenge is that most general mass communication programs cover everything lightly and nothing thoroughly. Students finish with surface-level knowledge across multiple disciplines and real depth in none. That works if the plan is a postgraduate specialisation afterward. It works poorly if the plan is direct employment in a specific media role after graduation.

AAFT University's approach addresses this directly. Even within the BJMC program, students cover advertising, PR, digital marketing, corporate communication, and event management alongside core journalism training. The breadth is still present. The depth in journalism and content production is what makes the difference at placement time.

The Portfolio Problem That Shows Up at Placement Time

When a fresh graduate sits in front of a hiring manager at a news channel or digital media company, the first question is almost always the same: what have you made?

A BJMC graduate from AAFT University has a direct answer to that question. News bulletins produced in a working TV studio. Radio shows recorded in an in-house radio station. Documentary segments made on location. Digital content campaigns built and published across semesters. PR campaign briefs taken from concept to execution. These are not simulated assignments dressed up as real work. They are produced in professional infrastructure that students use regularly throughout their degree.

That portfolio is what gets a candidate shortlisted. Exam scores and degree certificates confirm qualification. The portfolio confirms capability.

Infrastructure That Makes Real Production Training Possible

AAFT University's 27-acre campus in Raipur houses facilities that make genuine production work possible for every student throughout their degree.

The on-campus TV studio runs multi-camera setups, professional lighting rigs, teleprompter systems, and broadcast-grade audio equipment. Students produce live news simulations, bulletin recordings, and interview segments across multiple semesters. The in-house radio station gives students hands-on experience in audio journalism, scripting for broadcast, live programming, and sound editing. Post-production editing labs run Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Audition, DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro, and Avid Media Composer on high-performance systems. A digital newsroom setup with content management platforms, digital publishing tools, and social media scheduling software mirrors what working journalists use daily.

Students also earn certifications during the program covering Digital Marketing from Google and Facebook Blueprint, Mobile Journalism, Video Editing and Post-Production, Fact-Checking, and Social Media Management. These credentials are recognised by employers and come up directly in placement interviews.

Industry Data Supports the Shift Toward Specialised Journalism Education

India's digital news industry has been growing steadily, with regional digital platforms, OTT content production, and corporate communication departments all expanding their hiring. Employers in these sectors consistently report that candidates with hands-on production experience are significantly easier to place and retain than those with theoretical-only training.

A general mass communication graduate who spent three years in lectures and written examinations without producing a single news package, radio episode, or PR campaign cannot compete on equal footing with a BJMC graduate who has done all three across six semesters. The gap shows up immediately and it is visible to every experienced hiring manager in a room.

Faye D'Souza Leads the Journalism School at AAFT University

AAFT University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication is led by Industry Dean Faye D'Souza, one of India's most recognised broadcast journalists and the recipient of the prestigious RedInk Award. Her involvement brings current editorial standards, real newsroom experience, and active industry networks directly into the academic program.

The faculty team includes Head of Department Mr. Somanath Sahoo alongside Ms. Ankisha Mishra, Ms. Rashmi Priya, and Dr. Shiv Gopal, all of whom bring professional media experience to their teaching roles. Students are taught by people who have worked in the industry, not just studied it.

Placement partners for journalism students include NDTV, India TV, R. Bharat, News Nation, and News India, among others.

Career Roles BJMC Graduates Move Into

Graduates of AAFT University's journalism programs go on to work across a wide range of roles. News Anchor and News Producer. TV Reporter and Video Journalist. Radio Programme Producer and Script Writer. Digital Content Writer and News Portal Reporter. Public Relations Officer in government and corporate sectors. Documentary Filmmaker and Photojournalist. Social Media Journalist and Podcast Producer. Event Manager and Media Planner. Indian Information Service and government media roles. Independent content creator and media entrepreneur.

Government media roles remain a particularly strong career pathway for students from Chhattisgarh and surrounding states, where competitive examinations for the Indian Information Service and state PR officer positions attract significant interest.

Admissions for 2026 Are Now Open

Class 12 graduates from any stream can apply for the B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication at AAFT University, Raipur. Graduates from any discipline can apply for the M.A. (Journalism and Mass Communication). Both programs require clearing the AAFT Global Entrance Exam, which includes an aptitude test and a personal interview available in online and offline modes. Financial assistance is available through NSDC Skill Loans at reduced interest rates for eligible students. Given the on-campus, infrastructure-driven nature of both programs and limited seat availability, early applications are recommended.

For Admissions and Media Inquiries, Contact:

AAFT University

Vill. Manth, Kharora, District Raipur

Chhattisgarh 493225, India

Admission Office: GF-18, Ground Floor, Shyam Plaza, Pandri, Raipur, Chhattisgarh 492001

Phone: +91 9109112078 / +91 8064057209

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