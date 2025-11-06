Chicago-based venture capital firm CMT Digital has closed a new $136 million fund to support blockchain startups. This shows that institutional investors are steadily building positions in the sector, even with ongoing regulatory questions. As this capital searches for early opportunities, you, as an investor, should also be looking for promising gems.

DeepSnitch AI is one of the presales you should be looking for. It offers “picks-and-shovels” AI tools designed for crypto investors, and its presale is gaining massive demand. The raise has now passed $496,000, and the token sits at $0.02157, giving the earliest participants a 42% gain so far.

CMT Digital closes $136 million fund to back crypto startups

CMT Digital, a venture capital firm specializing in digital assets, announced that it has closed its fourth fund, raising $136 million. The fund is set to support the next group of crypto infrastructure and application development. This marks a continued presence of experienced firms backing early blockchain projects.

Investment partner Sam Hallene told Fortune that the fund attracted contributions from a mix of wealthy individuals, family offices, and institutional participants, though specific names were not disclosed. CMT Digital has already allocated roughly a quarter of the fund to startups, including Coinflow and Codex, both of which are working on stablecoin-related products and settlement solutions. This early deployment suggests the firm is moving quickly to secure positions in areas it views as strategically important.

The fund’s investment approach remains centered on fintech disruptors while remaining flexible toward emerging categories. Hallene noted that as more financial systems and services transition on-chain, new opportunities will continue to appear.

This outlook indicates confidence that meaningful developments in blockchain technology are still ahead, supporting a constructive environment for new projects entering the sector.

Trending coins: How does the BDAG price prediction hold up as DeepSnitch AI stage 2 moves fast

DeepSnitch AI: Stage 2 is progressing fast

This is exactly the kind of news that shows where the market is heading. When venture funds like CMT Digital raise hundreds of millions, they are not chasing hype. They are searching for practical tools that people will use every day. This is why DeepSnitch AI is one of the best crypto presales right now. It fits the same category: a "picks and shovels" project built for the traders who move the market.

DeepSnitch AI is structured around five AI agents, the "snitches," each focused on solving a common problem. SnitchScan is designed to inspect smart contracts for red flags before money is at risk. SnitchFeed is designed to track whale movements and market mood around the clock. These tools are being built to give you the kind of insight that was usually reserved for large investors.

This places DeepSnitch AI in the exact growth zone that VCs are targeting. Gartner projects over $1.5 trillion in AI spending in 2025, and crypto is already moving into its strongest seasonal stretch, November through April. Established tokens do not offer a huge upside at this stage.

DeepSnitch AI , with a low presale valuation and a growing community, sits in the phase where outsized gains are still possible. It is also built to tap directly into Telegram’s enormous user base, which reduces the friction of adoption.

BlockDAG news: Presale success and launch questions

The BlockDAG news continues to focus on its ambitious Layer-1 technology. It aims to solve the scalability issues using directed acyclic graph (DAG) tech, promising high speed and low fees to compete with giants like Ethereum. This vision has resonated, allowing it to raise a reported $170M+.

However, the BDAG price prediction is weighed down by its launch timeline. The presale has been running since late 2023. This long duration raises serious "red flags" about selling pressure on the Blockdag launch date. Many predict the price could fall to $0.0012 by 2025 and $0.0008 by 2030, as early investors may rush to take profits, creating a massive supply-side shock that new demand will struggle to absorb.

Concordium (CCD) market outlook

Concordium (CCD) has shown strong performance, gaining 40% over the past week and moving against the market trend. Its recent partnership with crypto payments provider Transak has played a role in boosting interest and expanding its practical use cases.

The token is currently trading comfortably above its moving averages, and its 14-day RSI remains in a stable, neutral range, suggesting the move has room to sustain rather than being overheated.

Looking ahead, the long-term outlook remains positive. Forecasts suggest a potential 114% increase by 2026, positioning Concordium as a project with steady development progress.

The bottom line

The CMT Digital fund shows that institutional investors are actively searching for the next wave of crypto infrastructure projects. While BlockDAG carries concerns due to its extended presale timeline, and Concordium is already partway through a strong rally, DeepSnitch AI is offering a cleaner setup. It is a cheap entry combined with the kind of AI toolkit that has clear demand.

The presale is moving forward, and Stage 2 is advancing quickly. This is a chance to position early in what could be one of the standout presales of the year, especially with the expected Santa rally approaching.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.