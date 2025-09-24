BlockDAG Price Prediction and DeepSnitch AI’s Market Outlook

Is the AI sector falling? That is the one question on the mind of investors after Larry Ellison and Oracle, his leading AI firm, lost nearly $35 billion. This happened only days after his company’s stock value jumped due to excitement around AI growth.

Still, investor confidence in AI tokens remains super high, pushing traders to the presale sector in search of new tokens with AI capabilities and strong market appeal.

BlockDAG and DeepSnitch AI are enjoying the spotlight following this perspective shift. Interestingly, DeepSnitch AI is just starting, but investors seem more confident in its plan to revolutionize retail trading. These investors say DeepSnitch AI might be the next 500x token. Here’s why.

Oracle’s Larry Ellison loses $34 billion in a day

One of the richest men on Earth, Larry Ellison, had seen his net worth balloon to $393 billion, surpassing Elon Musk of Tesla. However, only a few days later, Larry Ellison’s network had dropped by $34 billion.

The sharp drop in Larry Ellion’s wealth follows a week of tumultuous business dealings in the AI sector. Many investors have expressed skepticism over the new OpenAI-Oracle deal as shareholders questioned the value of the company’s involvement. Some also feared that such overly bullish deals and estimations could lead to an AI bubble.

Another major concern shared by many investors is that the deal’s financier, OpenAI, might lack the financial ability to keep to its own end of the bargain. OpenAI, has operated with an annual revenue of $12 billion, a figure that is significantly lower than what the deal will require it to pay.

Still, not all investors look at these figures with bleak sentiment. Some believe that this could be the starting point for long-term adoption of AI technology. Others see Oracle as a new but important leader in the AI space.

Despite the growing uncertainty around Oracle’s mega deal, many investors say the cloud sector is on its road to higher adoption.

Could meme coin hype with real-world utility turn $1k into $100k?

Instead of being driven only by speculation, DeepSnitch AI will track whales, influencer moves, and liquidity across chains in real time. This gives traders actual tools to catch waves before they break.

Its AI also identifies scam patterns, like fake liquidity locks or sudden token minting, protecting retail traders from common wipeouts. That’s utility meme coins can’t match. By offering hype, protection, and intelligence in one package, DeepSnitch AI could be the project that bridges the gap between short-term mania and long-term value.

Additionally, DeepSnitch AI is helping investors to join and secure a share of the fast-expanding AI technology sector. Already, this sector is expected to be worth trillions by 2033, a factor that could set DeepSnitch AI up for parabolic returns. Moreover, many traders believe AI tokens like DeepSnitch will outclass their counterparts in the crypto market in 2025.

The chance to join DeepSnitch AI before it hits the market is now available via its ongoing presale. Now in stage one, one DSNT token sells at $0.01667. With a $200 buy, investors can secure 12,200 DSNT at the current price.

If the token hits $1 post-launch, that’s over $12,000. This kind of return potential, coupled with long-term value, could make DeepSnitch AI a 500x moonshot crypto.

Cardano struggles with volatility

The crypto market is now dealing with the effects of volatility in late September as tokens like Cardano struggle to lock in recent gains. The market had turned bullish over the past few days as excitement around interest rates swelled. Many investors expected top DeFi projects like Cardano to capitalize on bullish sentiments in the market and spark a new rally.

However, Cardano’s performance has remained muted. As of September 20, Cardano was trading at $0.893 following a 3.57% drop over the past 7 days. In contrast, Cardano’s 30-day price charts show a 1.69% rally.

Despite Cardano’s stagnation, many investors are confident that the token will surge to $1.2 by year’s end due to higher capital injection.

BlockDAG price prediction 2025

Since its presale launch in 2023, BlockDAG has remained on the wishlists of many investors. In the time since its launch, BlockDAG has raised over $400 million from its presale, a factor that has increased investor attention on the highly rated project.

Still, many investors have expressed frustration with BlockDAG. These investors have complained about the continued rescheduling of the project’s launch date.

Yet, others have high expectations for BlockDAG, saying its technology could be pivotal in decentralized finance, crypto gaming, and metaverse development. With one BlockDAG token currently trading at $0.0016, analysts say BlockDAG might be a good crypto to hold in 2025.

Conclusion

Q4 2025 could be a defining moment for crypto markets. Bitcoin’s strength has lifted investor sentiment, and tokens like Ethereum and Dogecoin are back on investor wishlists. Yet, the most aggressive gains are being chased in presales.

DeepSnitch AI is one of the fastest-moving projects in that space. Investors are already backing it with conviction, as over $220,000 has been raised in weeks. Stage one is nearly finished, and early participants are sitting on an 10% unrealized gain. With stage 2 approaching, the chance to buy DSNT this low is slipping fast.

With AI adoption accelerating globally, DSNT offers investors exposure to two explosive growth markets at once.

Claim your early stake now by visiting the official presale site before this first stage ends.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.