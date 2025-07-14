BlockDAG Surpasses $337.5M in Presale with Launch of BEAT VESTING PASS, as MBG Explores Real-World Applications

MultiBank Group is stepping into crypto with its MBG coin. Known for over 20 years in traditional banking, they’re now offering 7 million coins at $0.35 each in a limited presale. The full launch is set for July 15. While news coverage is growing, MBG still needs to show it can deliver real results.

In comparison, BlockDAG (BDAG) has already raised $337.5 million, with 23.7 billion coins sold. It also launched the BEAT VESTING PASS, which lets people unlock 80% of their purchase right at launch. This is a big step up from the standard 40%. With strong partnerships like those with Seattle Orcas and Seawolves, BlockDAG is proving it’s doing more than just talking, it’s building something solid.

MBG Crypto Launches Without Real-World Results

MultiBank is bringing its financial background into the crypto world. Their goal is to use their existing brand to create trust in a new coin called MBG. With a presale price of $0.35 for just 7 million coins, they are aiming to keep things tight and build early interest.

MBG is designed to act as both a governance and utility coin across different parts of the company’s digital tools. It hopes to connect online trading, asset handling, and DeFi into one coin. Since MultiBank is a known name in global trading, the coin hopes people will trust the brand from the start. Big media sites like Yahoo Finance and buying.com have featured the news.

But right now, there is no working platform. There’s also little community activity, and the coin hasn’t shown any use in the real world yet. For now, it’s just an idea with a lot of promotion but not much proof. MBG still has a long way to go to match stronger crypto projects already showing results.

BlockDAG Hits $337.5M Raised With BEAT VESTING PASS And Sports Backing

BlockDAG is moving fast. It has raised a huge $337.5 million and is now in Batch 29, with each coin priced at $0.0276. A total of 23.7 billion coins have been sold so far. As part of the GLOBAL LAUNCH release, anyone can now buy at just $0.0016 until August 11, offering a 3,025% ROI if it reaches the listing price of $0.05. This is one of the lowest prices since the early batches. People who joined during Batch 1 have already seen a gain of 2,660%.

Another exciting part is the BEAT VESTING PASS. Normally, people would unlock only 40% of their coins at launch. But with this pass, they can unlock 80% right away. This gives more control and quicker access. It’s a strong sign that BlockDAG is confident in what it’s offering. BlockDAG is also making smart moves beyond numbers. It’s teamed up with major U.S. sports teams like the Seattle Orcas in cricket and the Seattle Seawolves in rugby.

These partnerships help build trust and connect with fans, showing that the coin is ready for the mainstream. BlockDAG’s mobile mining app, X1, already has over 2 million users. Its tech has passed audits by CertiK and Halborn, which adds more trust. With real tools, open systems, and a growing user base, BlockDAG is showing it knows how to deliver.

MBG’s Unproven Plan Faces BlockDAG’s Real-Time Growth

MBG may look exciting, but it's still early days. The coin hasn’t launched yet, and it has no working app or clear user benefits. It’s trying to use its old financial name to break into the Web3 space. The low coin supply and early access may pull in some interest, but most of what’s promised is yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG is way ahead. The coin has already raised $337.5 million, has millions of users on its mining app, and has created a way for early supporters to get more access with the BEAT VESTING PASS. It’s also teaming up with real-world sports teams and is fully audited. BlockDAG is not waiting, it’s already taking the lead.

Summing Up!

MBG is planning carefully and has the support of a trusted brand from traditional finance. It has a set plan for growth and wants to act as a key part of a digital system. But until it goes live and people can use it, everything is just based on what might happen.

BlockDAG, on the other hand, has already delivered. With a record-setting presale of $337.5 million, 2 million users, working apps, and the BEAT VESTING PASS offering up to 80% unlock, it's showing what early success looks like. Plus, the GLOBAL LAUNCH release price of $0.0016 gives everyone a rare chance to join in before the price rises. With high-profile sports deals and solid user support, BlockDAG is not just ready for growth; it’s already building the future.

