BlockDAG’s Alpine F1 Deal Gains Attention, While NEAR and Cosmos Lag Behind

With over $410 million raised, 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, and an ROI of 2,900% since Batch 1, BlockDAG is not just another presale token. It's currently priced at $0.0013.

Advertisement

The real news, however, is BlockDAG's bold entry into mainstream visibility through a multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® Team. In a space where most Layer-1s rely solely on developer relations or technical milestones, BlockDAG is choosing to go where attention already lives: global sporting stages.

Advertisement

This article breaks down how BlockDAG’s real-world branding strategy stacks up against the more technical, developer-focused approaches of NEAR Protocol and Cosmos (ATOM). If you’re asking what crypto to invest in, and whether adoption or infrastructure is the better long-term bet, this comparison draws the line.

Advertisement

BlockDAG: Fan Engagement Meets Chain Performance

BlockDAG’s sponsorship of the BWT Alpine F1® Team is more than logo placement. It introduces a Layer-1 blockchain to fans of Formula 1 through race car branding, trackside fan zones, racing simulators, developer showcases, and Web3 integrations. This is a deliberate shift toward both emotional engagement and technical exposure, allowing the DAG-based architecture to be felt and seen by millions, from hardcore developers to casual racing fans.

Advertisement

Why does this matter? Because mainstream crypto adoption rarely starts on GitHub. It starts with visibility. BlockDAG is building trust at eye level in fan zones and digital showcases and backing it with real infrastructure. The project has already shipped over 20k X-Series miners, operates a real-time dashboard, and supports mobile mining for over 3 million daily users via the X1 app.

Add to that the upcoming “Awakening Testnet” featuring miner syncing, account abstraction groundwork, and a hybrid DAG + PoW architecture, and it becomes clear that BlockDAG isn’t using marketing to cover tech gaps; it's amplifying readiness through strategic exposure.

As sports fans, builders, and investors converge during Token2049 and the Singapore Grand Prix, BlockDAG will be positioned both as a technology to mine and a brand to remember. That duality hardware in hands, brand on the grid could accelerate adoption faster than other chains still waiting for builder momentum.

NEAR Protocol: Scaling with Sharding, But Adoption Needs Fuel

NEAR Protocol continues to develop its ecosystem steadily. Known for its sharded architecture, NEAR offers strong technical scalability and user-friendly onboarding, particularly through its account model that resembles Web2 login experiences. Developer tooling has improved, and there’s a consistent push to expand DeFi, NFT, and gaming use cases.

However, NEAR's price performance has been uneven, with repeated struggles to break above key resistance levels. This isn’t due to a lack of infrastructure the protocol is capable of, but it still lacks a breakout dApp or branding effort that galvanises users beyond the developer crowd. While builders like NEAR’s contract deployment speed and ease-of-use, mass user onboarding is slower without cultural catalysts or partnerships that signal trust and excitement.

Compared to BlockDAG, which is injecting its tech into a global event with high emotional stakes, NEAR’s current growth feels internally critical, but less likely to bring in casual users or retail capital at scale in the short term. If you’re considering top crypto coins 2025, NEAR may be building for the long term, but it's not yet commanding attention.

Cosmos (ATOM): Cross-Chain Infrastructure Without Hype

Cosmos remains one of the most technically respected Layer-1 projects in crypto, largely due to its Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol. This technology allows seamless interaction between blockchains, making Cosmos a foundational player in the pursuit of chain composability. The expansion of zones (independent chains within the Cosmos network), coupled with growing developer interest in tools like the Cosmos SDK, reinforces its importance in Layer-1 architecture.

Despite this, Cosmos continues to struggle with mainstream awareness. Price momentum has been modest, and while the tech remains mission-critical for many dApps and rollups, retail visibility is low. There's no major consumer-facing product tied to ATOM that brings the average investor or user into the fold. Cosmos excels at infrastructure, but it isn’t leveraging cultural or experiential moments to create buzz or urgency.

BlockDAG, on the other hand, is merging culture and code, tapping into a sports audience that may never read a whitepaper but will remember a brand that showed up at the Grand Prix with real-time mining rewards and gamified participation. Cosmos may be part of the backbone, but BlockDAG is aiming to be front-of-mind.

Visibility or Infrastructure: What Crypto to Invest In?

If you're evaluating what crypto to invest in based on future momentum, adoption potential, and entry price, BlockDAG presents a strong case. With over $410 million raised, a presale ROI of 2,900%, and availability at $0.0013, it offers both perceived undervaluation and clear public execution. Its alignment with a globally recognised team like BWT Alpine F1® introduces blockchain utility to fans, developers, and institutions simultaneously, not through hype, but through visibility backed by technology.

NEAR Protocol and Cosmos both remain relevant, with NEAR pushing forward on ease-of-use and sharding, while Cosmos strengthens the technical glue that holds many chains together. But neither has created the cross-industry splash that BlockDAG is orchestrating. Sports sponsorships don’t replace chain performance, but when paired with functional infrastructure, they catalyse network growth in a way few projects can match.

For those seeking the top crypto for 2025 with strong branding, expanding utility, and real product delivery, BlockDAG is not just promising traction; it's building it at speed.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.