Boom: The Async Video App Helping Creators and Startups Collaborate More Efficiently

In a digital world that never stops talking, silence has become a competitive advantage. That’s the philosophy behind Boom, a free forever async video platform designed by filmmaker-turned-founder Daniel Matalon to help creators, startups, and students reclaim their most valuable resource — time.

Born from Matalon’s cinematic background, Boom merges storytelling and technology into a seamless communication experience. “Filmmaking taught me that rhythm and timing drive connection,” he says. “We built Boom for creators, students, and entrepreneurs who need a Loom alternative free forever — a tool that empowers them to express ideas without being chained to constant meetings.”

Boom stands out as an async video messaging app for creators and students, enabling users to record, share, and reply to videos on their own schedule. It’s particularly powerful for remote teams, freelancers, and small businesses who need to collaborate across time zones without sacrificing productivity or clarity.

Unlike Loom, Vidyard, or Descript, which charge per seat or restrict features, Boom offers every feature free forever — from screen recording and editing to AI-powered translations and instant sharing. Its core innovation lies in the seamless integration of artificial intelligence, giving users access to AI video dubbing in 30+ languages and natural AI editing, voiceover and dubbing tools for cross-border collaboration.

Boom isn’t just another software platform — it’s a movement. While other tools lock premium features behind paywalls, Boom offers all of its core features for free. That’s right: recording, dubbing, editing, and AI-powered video enhancements are available to everyone, with no subscriptions, seat licenses, or hidden fees. Boom offers exciting rewards because we believe time is money. The more meetings you replace with async videos, the more time you save — and the more chances you have to win weekly prizes.

“Every hour you save should translate into value,” says Matalon. “Our goal is to transform how creators and businesses measure productivity — not by the number of meetings they attend, but by the time they reclaim.”

Boom’s growing user base now includes designers, developers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses who rely on async tools to streamline communication. It represents more than just software — it’s a shift toward mindful productivity and creative autonomy.

Matalon’s vision for Boom is clear: to democratize access to advanced video communication and redefine how collaboration feels in the post-meeting economy. With its expanding ecosystem of features and community-driven growth, Boom continues to build momentum as a Loom alternative with AI dubbing to any ac that speaks to the next generation of digital creators.

Visit BoomShare.ai to join the async revolution and turn your saved time into opportunity. Follow them on X for more updates.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.