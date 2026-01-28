BOXO Productions Participates in Global Policy Discussions on Creative Economy Tokenisation as Digital Assets Governance Report Launches at Davos

Global Stratalogues, in collaboration with the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), launched the joint Event Report and White Paper titled “Digital Assets Policy Roundtable: A Turning Point for Digital Asset Governance” at GBBC Blockchain Central Davos, held alongside the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

The publication captures the outcomes of a high-level Digital Assets Policy Roundtable held in Singapore on the sidelines of the Singapore FinTech Festival, which brought together regulators, policymakers, legal experts, technologists, and institutional market participants to examine the future governance of digital assets.

The report addresses the transition from fragmented digital asset experimentation toward a regulated, interoperable, and institutionally governed global ecosystem, with a focus on legal finality, cross-border interoperability, DAO accountability, and AI-enabled compliance frameworks. Chris Brummer, Professor at Georgetown University Law Center, and Sandra Ro, CEO of GBBC, were both recognised with the Global Stratalogues Achievement Award for their leadership in advancing global blockchain standards.

Chris Brummer, a leading academic, regulator, and thought leader in international financial law, receives the Global Stratalogues Achievement Award from Patrick Tan (ChainArgos), alongside Oscar Wendel (Global Stratalogues) and David Stybr (BOXO Productions)

Launching the report at Blockchain Central Davos connects regional regulatory dialogue with global policy coordination, providing decision-makers with actionable insights at a critical moment for the digital asset sector. It marks a shift from digital asset experimentation toward governance, legal certainty, and institutional credibility, positioning interoperability and accountability as prerequisites for global scale.

The 9th Annual Blockchain Central Davos was held at the Mountain Plaza Hotel and the Belvedere.

BOXO Productions was a featured sponsor, and its contribution in the program focused on the tokenisation of media intellectual property and the future of compliant, programmable royalty structures in the creative economy. David Stybr, President & CEO, said, “The creative industries are structurally complex, global by nature, and heavily dependent on trust. Tokenised infrastructure only works when it is built on enforceable rights, clear governance, and regulatory-grade compliance. Blockchain has the potential to modernise film and media finance, not by replacing studios or institutions, but by upgrading the financial rails that govern ownership, revenue distribution, and transparency.”

Tom Wright, award-winning investigative journalist and co-author of Billion Dollar Whale, joined the Roundtable as a keynote contributor to address the intersection of financial crime, crypto markets, and regulatory oversight. Drawing on his ongoing investigative journalism into large-scale fraud and cross-border illicit finance, Wright examined how digital assets and crypto exchanges can be exploited to move capital rapidly across jurisdictions, often ahead of regulatory enforcement. His intervention explored the implications for exchange accountability, supervision gaps, and the growing challenges regulators face in monitoring cross-border crypto transactions at scale.

Wright’s contribution brought a critical real-world lens to the policy discussion, reinforcing the report’s conclusion that as digital assets become embedded within the global financial system, market integrity and consumer protection must be treated as foundational governance priorities, not secondary considerations.

Tom Wright, investigative journalist and co-author of Billion Dollar Whale, speaking at the Digital Assets Policy Roundtable in Singapore on crypto-enabled fraud and cross-border enforcement challenges.

Patrick Tan, General Counsel of ChainArgos and the Host of the roundtable, summarized, “What emerged from the Singapore Roundtable is a clear recognition that tokenisation must be grounded in enforceable rights, institutional governance, and regulatory clarity if it is to scale responsibly across sectors such as finance, media, and the creative economy.”

The report can be found on: https://linktr.ee/gbbcblockchaincentraldavos and www.GlobalStratalogues.com

About BOXO Productions

BOXO Productions is a global film and media company focused on developing, financing, and producing premium content, while pioneering compliant tokenisation models for intellectual property and royalty flows. By integrating blockchain-enabled infrastructure with established legal and regulatory frameworks, BOXO is advancing transparent, programmable, and institutionally credible solutions for the future of media finance and creative IP.

